Demi Bagby’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth, accident

Demi Bagby is an American CrossFit athlete, bodybuilder, fitness coach, model, YouTuber and social media personality. She has risen to prominence due to her tremendous journey and transformation after a fatal accident while cheerleading which almost rendered her p*ralyzed.

Demi Bagby's courage and determination in battling her back, neck and spinal injuries inspire many people worldwide. While on her road to recovery, she ventured into a career in fitness and bodybuilding. She was ranked 3rd in her region, 21st in the US and 23rd worldwide in the CrossFit Open Teenage Girls (14-15) Division in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name: Demi Brooke Bagby

Demi Brooke Bagby Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th January, 2001

10th January, 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Current residence: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 4'11"

4'11" Height in centimetres: 150

150 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-89

86-66-89 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Riza Bagby

Riza Bagby Father: Forlan Bagby

Forlan Bagby Siblings: 3

3 School: Torrey Pines High School

Torrey Pines High School Profession: CrossFit athlete, bodybuilder, fitness coach, model, and influencer

CrossFit athlete, bodybuilder, fitness coach, model, and influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @demibagby

@demibagby Twitter: @DemiBagby

Who is Demi Bagby?

Demi Bagby was born and raised in San Diego, California, the United States, to Forlan and Riza Bagby. She has three older siblings, two brothers, Devon and Damian, and a sister named Desire Bagby.

What nationality is Demi Bagby?

The social media personality is of American nationality and belongs to a white ethnic background.

How old is Demi Bagby?

Demi Bagby's age is 21 years as of 2022. She was born on 10th January 2001. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Demi Bagby's accident

Demi Bagby has always been sporty since childhood. She enjoyed playing soccer and track field events. She was part of the cheerleading team during her high school and was mostly involved in stunts, flips, and acrobatics.

Unfortunately, in 2014, Demi Bagby was involved in a fatal accident during her cheerleading practice after missing her timing on the movement of her legs and ended up landing with her head.

She incurred deadly head, back, and upper spinal cord injuries. She was bedridden for three months, and the physicians initially were afraid that she would spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

Why is Demi Bagby famous?

Demi Bagby rose to fame after a spectacular three-month recovery following her car accident. She gained a lot of attention after sharing her brave path to rehabilitation on her social media platforms.

During her recovery, she developed an interest in fitness and bodybuilding and soon, her attention was captured by the CrossFit athletes. She mostly read their content and watched their videos as well as other calisthenics and bodybuilding clips.

Her keen interest in fitness developed into a career pursuit. She said,

I saw videos of people online doing CrossFit, and Calisthenics, and all these fun kind of workouts, and I told myself if I was ever able to walk again that I'd be determined to live it every day, and just learn new things every day.

By 2015, Demi Bagby was taking light exercises, including jogging, and her tremendous recovery attracted a great following on social media. Her progress also attracted words of encouragement and supportive messages.

Despite facing challenges in performing some exercises, her urge in recovering quickly made her perform complex exercises. Soon after, Demi Bagby was on her feet and true to her word, she ventured into fitness.

Having amassed fame and popularity online, she became a social media influencer and uses these online platforms to share her tutorials in bodyweight training and fitness as well as lifestyle. She has 759k followers on Facebook, 297 thousand subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Demi Bagby is the founder of Repwax Company, a fitness and training company that provides training to people who want to keep fit. She runs an official website for the company where she offers her services. She also has an app for health workouts.

Who is Demi Bagby dating?

The fitness coach has never come out publicly to share her romantic relationships and past dating history. However, it has been rumoured that she is romantically linked to fellow fitness enthusiast, Scott Mathison who boasts over 400 thousand followers on Instagram.

Demi Bagby and Scott Mathison have been seen sharing gifts occasionally and collaborating in creating some of their content on their platforms which has fueled their dating rumours. Conversely, Scott Mathison has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations.

How tall is Demi Bagby?

Demi Bagby's height is 4 feet 11 inches, and she weighs 115 pounds (52 kgs). Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 cm).

How Does Demi Bagby make money?

She makes money through her career as a fitness trainer and social media personality. According to Bio Overview, Demi Bagby's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Demi Bagby has shown hard work and perseverance in her recovery journey and consequent career. She currently resides in San Diego, California, USA.

