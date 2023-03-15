73 husband hurting wife quotes when you are feeling neglected

While marriage seems beautiful, it comes with its fair share of challenges and is not always as rosy as the partners initially thought. If your husband mistreats you and his actions or words deeply hurt you, husband hurting wife quotes will help you vent out your feelings without necessarily confronting him. The quotes will comfort you and help you express optimism regardless of the situation.

It is usual for partners in a relationship to disagree, and in the heat of the moment, your husband might do or say things that will hurt you for a long time. Such things can make you feel worthless and unappreciated, but to help you deal with the situation, memorising husband hurting wife quotes can help you calm down.

Relationship-hurting quotes for women

The goal of getting into a relationship is to feel loved and valued by your significant other. However, if your husband does not show you love and keeps hurting your feelings every time, these quotes are ideal for comforting you for the pain and disappointment.

Standing alone is better than standing with people who hurt you.

Don’t waste your time on revenge. Those who hurt you will eventually face their karma. ― Matareva Pearl

You can be hurt the most when you have one of the best hearts. Therefore, you should always protect your good heart.

You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world. But you do have some say in who hurts you. ― John Green

Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it’s better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself by putting them back together.

The more you open up to loving people who don’t deserve to be loved, the more likely you are to be hurt irreparably by their actions.

I thought I lost you, but you were never really there. Maybe that should make it hurt less, but it doesn’t.

When you think that you are fast falling in love, just then, you realise you are falling out of love.

It hurts to love. It is like letting yourself be flayed and knowing that the other person may just walk off your skin at any moment.

Sometimes it is better to push someone away, not because you stopped loving them, but because you must protect yourself from pain.

My heart might be bruised, but it will recover and become capable of seeing the beauty of life once more. It's happened before, it will happen again, I'm sure. When someone leaves, it's because someone else is about to arrive. I'll find love again. ― Paulo Coelho

I know my heart will never be the same, but I'm telling myself I'll be okay. ― Sara Evans

You know it's love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness. ― Julia Roberts

The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much and forgetting that you are special too. ― Ernest Hemingway

When you struggle with your partner, you are struggling with yourself. Every fault you see in them touches a denied weakness in yourself. ― Deepak Chopra

Love is the hardest habit to break and the most difficult to satisfy. ― Drew Barrymore

That's all you can do in this world, no matter how strong the current beats against you, how heavy your burden is, or how tragic your love story is. You keep going. ― Robyn Schneider

It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages. — Friedrich Nietzsche

You have hurt me so badly that I feel like spending my life sadly. You could never love me, but I still love you.

Broken things can never be fixed together perfectly. Your words have broken our relationship completely. Once spoken, you can never take back your words like the arrow of a bow neatly.

Heartbreaking husband hurting wife quotes

Giving your all for a relationship is disheartening when your husband takes it for granted. While it is a great pain to bear, expressing your emotions might help relieve some pain and ease your heart. The below quotes will console and make you realise that you are still a gem.

It’s amazing how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise. ― Sara Teasdale

This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means we have tried something. ― Elizabeth Gilbert

The problem is you still don’t think that you did anything to hurt me.

Being single is much better than being lied to, cheated on, and disrespected.

I felt hurt more than I deserved because I loved you more than you deserved.

Nothing hurts more than realising he meant everything to you, and you meant nothing to him.

Silence is a woman’s loudest cry. You can always tell she’s hurt when she starts ignoring you.

Be careful what you say. You can say something hurtful in ten seconds, but the wounds are still there ten years later. ― Joel Osteen

You cannot get married by mistake. You can only marry the wrong person. ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

The shattering of a heart being broken is the loudest quiet ever. ― Carroll Bryant

A broken heart is the worst. Nobody can see it, but it hurts every time you breathe.

It’s true. The greatest gift a husband can give to his wife is not to hurt her. Everything else falls into place when a man stops to understand what hurts her.

I wish I could return to the day I met you and just walk away. Honestly, it would’ve saved me so much hurt and pain.

I’m sad, hurt, angry, mad, and disappointed, but I’ll smile and move on. It will hurt, but I will survive.

Stay away from people who can’t take responsibility for their actions and who make you feel bad for being angry at them when they do you wrong.

Every heart has pain. The only way of expressing it is different. Fools hide it in their eyes, while the brilliant hide it in their smile.

When people hurt you over and over, think of them like sandpaper. They may scratch and hurt you a bit, but in the end, you end up polished, and they end up useless.

I pretend that your words don’t hurt me. I’m not breaking even though you are still pretending that my tears are invisible enough to see.

Don’t ever put your happiness in someone else’s hands. They’ll drop it. They’ll drop it every time. ― Christopher Barzak

Husband ignoring wife quotes

It feels nice when your husband recognises your presence in the relationship and your efforts toward making the marriage successful. However, when you are neglected, desolation makes you regret being part of the relationship. These quotes will restore your confidence.

While it is better to be loved than hated, it is also far better to be hated than ignored. ― Viet Thanh Nguyen

If you’re being ignored, that’s a good time to concentrate on finding yourself and creating your mystery. ― Lykke Li

What’s worse than being hated is being ignored, because it’s like you don’t exist at all and your presence is nothing. ― Anurag Prakash Ray

Neglect cannot exist with love in a marriage. If you’re neglected and taken for granted, you’re not loved. ― Barrie Davenport

If you’re turning yourself into a pretzel to win his love and attention, you’ve already diminished yourself. You’ve already lost whatever love he said he had for you.

The saddest thing is when you feel down, you look around and realise there is no shoulder for you.

It would be too easy to say that I feel invisible. Instead, I feel painfully visible and entirely ignored. ― David Levithan

Even the most intense feelings cease when neglected and taken for granted. ― Anupama Garg

Abuse and neglect negate love. Care and affirmation, the opposite of abuse and humiliation, are the foundation of love. No one can rightfully claim to be loving when behaving abusively. ― Bell Hooks

Ignoring your partner’s needs and expecting a happy relationship is like ignoring your plants that need water and still expecting a beautiful garden.

Never forget or neglect anyone because nobody knows what’s coming tomorrow. You will know their value when you can’t meet them once again in your lifetime. ― Mother Teresa

Negligence is the rust of the soul that corrodes through all her best resolutions. ― Owen Feltham

Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike. ― J. K. Rowling

Hurting me has become so natural for you now that you don’t notice it. It feels like I’m standing alone on a busy street.

A little attention is all I need, but you are so unkind that you pay me no heed. In this life, your neglect is the biggest cause of strife.

Don’t spend too much time beating on a wall, hoping it will transform into a door. ― Dr. Laura Schlessinger

Lonely wife in marriage quotes

It is almost impossible to believe one can be lonely in a marriage, but it is a reality, especially if you have an uncooperative partner. These lonely and sad wife quotes can make you realise the importance of cooperation in a relationship.

Loneliness is proof that your innate search for connection is intact. ― Martha Beck

Unrequited love is the infinite curse of a lonely heart. ― Christina Westover

Even being alone is better than being with a lover and feeling lonely. ― Before Sunset

Sometimes I get really lonely sleeping with you. ― Haruki Murakami

I have learned being alone is not the same as loneliness. And there is nothing quite as lonely as a lonely marriage. ― Sara Stansberry

I used to think that the worst feeling in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone. ― Robin Williams

Nothing is lonelier than sitting in the same room with someone and having nothing to talk about. The lack of affection can be tolerated, but feeling invisible is painful.

You know, the worst kind of loneliness is not when you’re alone. It’s when you’re right next to them, and emotionally, there’s no one home.

There has never been a more toxic union than the relationship between an empath and a narcissist.

All relationships have one law. Never make the one you love feel alone, especially when you are there.

We married each other in good faith and vowed to stay together, but now it seems like we can’t even pretend to be able to be near each other.

I always wish we could still laugh at each other’s jokes like we used to, but when did you grow so distant from me that now you don’t understand my words too?

Being single for a long time is not the worst thing that can happen to you. Worse is when you’re stuck in a relationship where you don’t feel like a priority. ― Lauren Levine

What should I do now when you have already given up on what we have?

Find company within yourself, and you’ll never spend a day alone. Find love within yourself, and you’ll never have a lonely day. ― Connor Chalfant

The truth is, you don’t love me, you don’t miss me, and you don’t care because if you did, I wouldn’t be this lonely even though we are together.

It hurts the most when the person who made you feel so special yesterday makes you feel unwanted today.

Every relationship experiences challenges usually caused by one of the partners. In most cases, wives have been on the receiving end of mistreating husbands. Instead of keeping quiet, you can express your emotions using the husband hurting wife quotes above. You can also share the quotes with a woman in an abusive relationship to console them.

