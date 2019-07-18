70+ interesting questions to ask your boyfriend when bored

In an era full of endless means of communication and connection, it is surprising how people are more disconnected than ever before. When this disconnection occurs in a relationship setting, it is likely for the couple involved to break up. One of the key components of a healthy relationship is good communication. It is important to know the right questions to ask your boyfriend to ensure that you are on the same page.

When building a foundation for a healthy relationship, the two parties involved need to understand each other's personality, emotional behaviour, likes, dislikes, hobbies, talents and so on. Therefore, you should equip yourself with interesting questions to ask a guy and get to know him better. Having the right questions to ask your partner will enable you to connect with them on a deeper level.

70+ interesting questions to ask your boyfriend

Asking questions can be a great way to deepen your connection and learn more about each other. Here are some great relationship questions to ask your boyfriend that are sure to spark engaging and entertaining conversations.

Romantic questions to ask your boyfriend

What are some juicy questions? The goal of romance is to maintain the flame of love alive. It's about trying to get to know your partner better and better every day. Here are some questions to ask your partner at various stages of your relationship to strengthen your bond.

What's your love language?

What's your idea of a perfect date?

What does love mean to you?

How do you want me to express love to you?

What does your ideal date night look like?

What's your favourite date we've ever been on?

What's your favourite guilty pleasure movie?

What's the most romantic thing you've ever done for someone?

How did you know that you were in love with me?

What is the most romantic place you've ever been to?

What's your favourite love song?

What's the most special memory you have of us together?

How do you express your love for me?

What is the most romantic thing I have ever done for you?

What do you think is the key to keeping romance alive in a long-term relationship?

What is your idea of a perfect romantic vacation?

What is your favourite romantic movie or book?

What's the sweetest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Flirty questions to ask a guy

Asking flirtatious questions is an excellent way to build intimacy by getting to know your boyfriend. Knowing him better will allow you to appreciate his strengths and better grasp his point of view.

What did you think when you first saw me?

What do you look for in a woman?

What do you think your best feature is?

What is your favourite part of my body?

What is your biggest turn-on?

What are your thoughts on lingerie?

Do you like talking dirty on the phone?

Which qualities in a woman do you find the most attractive?

Have you ever had a dirty dream about me?

What initially attracted you to me?

What would you do if I kissed you?

What's your dirtiest fantasy?

How do you feel about me?

If a girl was your type, how would you want her to seduce you?

What is your biggest turn-off?

What could you do to seduce me?

Do you like to be kissed on your neck?

What was your first kiss like?

Have I ever been in your dreams?

What is the best kiss you have ever had?

Fun things to ask your boyfriend

Here's a list of topics to ask your boyfriend to help you get closer.

What was your funniest subject in high school, and which one did you dread?

If you could give your pet a superpower of some kind, what would it be?

If you were a cartoon character, who would you be?

Have you ever wanted to learn how something was made or how it works but never did?

How would each colour taste if it had a taste?

Do you have any feelings of hatred toward any fictional villains?

If we were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you bring with us?

How do different hairstyles suit different personalities?

If you could own the world's largest collection of anything, what would it be?

You can only eat one thing for the rest of your time on earth. What do you eat and why?

Who was your celebrity crush as a teen?

Who would you pick and why if you had to put a human brain in a stuffed toy?

What would you do with one week to do anything, all expenses paid?

What's the most embarrassing thing that's happened to you?

If you could legally change your middle name, what would it be?

Would you rather be a painter, writer or musician?

In the dining experience of your dreams, who would cook for you?

If you had unlimited confidence, what daring things would you do?

If you were a power tool, what would you be?

Where would you take me if you were to go on another date?

Deep questions to ask your boyfriend

Deep questions to ask a guy may be the key to unlocking topics that your loved one never talks about. Some guys hardly talk about themselves, making it quite difficult to know them better. With the right personal questions to ask, you can create an environment where he will feel comfortable to open up and share with you.

Do you want to have children?

How long was your longest relationship? Why did it end?

Have you ever been engaged or married? Do you ever want to get married?

Where is the perfect honeymoon location?

Have you ever lived with a partner?

What's your relationship like with your parents?

Growing up, did you feel like you could share your feelings with your parents?

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

When you look in the mirror, do you like what you see?

If you want children, how many children do you want?

What is your advice for long-distance friendships? Do you have different advice for nearby relationships?

In your opinion, can long-distance relationships survive?

Have you ever been cheated on?

What is the best gift you've ever given a partner?

What is your favourite love song?

What is your favourite date night movie?

Do you think fighting in a relationship is healthy, or should it be avoided?

What is something important you've learned from another couple?

What to ask your boyfriend over text

There are many things you can ask your boyfriend over text, depending on your relationship and what you want to know or talk about. Here are some ideas:

How was your day?

What are you up to?

What are you thinking about?

What are your plans for the weekend?

Do you want to do something together later?

How do you feel about us?

What do you like most about me?

What's a deep question to ask a guy?

A deep question elicits reflection on one's experiences, beliefs, values, and emotions beyond the scope of ordinary discussion. You are attempting to connect with someone more deeply and to comprehend them on a deeper level when you ask a deep question.

What to ask your boyfriend when bored

When you're bored and looking for something to discuss with your boyfriend, many conversation starters can spark interesting discussions and help you get to know each other better. For example, you can ask him, "What is something you've always wanted to try but haven't had the chance to yet?"

The above questions to ask your boyfriend will help you start or develop an interesting conversation with your partner. Choose the most appropriate questions to avoid awkward moments. Motivate him through opening up as well and showing genuine love and honesty.

