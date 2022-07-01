20+ topics to talk about with a girl for a great conversation

Having a conversation with a girl is easy since most of them naturally love talking. It is, however, not easy if you don't know her well. Keeping the conversation with a girl going is also not a walk in the park. If you are wondering about topics to talk about with a girl, worry not because these topics will help keep the conversation going.

When you are talking to a girl, you hardly know where to start. Thus, finding interesting topics to talk about with a girl is the first step. These topics will act as great conversation starters and icebreakers.

Topics to talk about with a girl

What are the best conversation starters with a girl? Below are the best topics you can talk about with a girl at any time.

1. Dating

Girls love to talk about their dating life. Dating is one of the best topics if you are wondering what to talk to girls about. Talking about who she is dating will keep the conversation interesting. Girls are known to overshare information when it comes to boys, especially those they are interested in.

2. Dreams and aspirations

One of the things to talk about with girls is their dreams and aspirations. Girls are fond of sharing what they hope to achieve in their life. In addition, they like talking about the future and what plans they hope to achieve. So tell her what your future looks like and compare whether you are on the same page.

3. Fashion

You may be wondering what do girls like to talk about? Well, fashion and new trends are a girl's best friends. When you are around girls, talk about fashion and the latest trends. This will create an instant connection because girls like to be trendy with the latest fashion.

4. How their day was

Asking how her day was is one of the best topics to talk about with a girl you just met. Girls like to feel cared for, and one way is to be interested in how their day was. She will narrate every detail of what happened throughout the day. This is an easy way to start an exciting conversation. Paying attention to her will bring you closer.

5. Entertainment and pop culture

Girls live for entertainment and pop culture. One of the best conversation topics with a girl is what's going on in the entertainment industry. So you can have a great conversation about the pop culture they like and their favourite people in the entertainment scene. Entertainment is a broad topic and can keep the conversation going for a long time.

6. Biological body changes

Girls in high school go through a lot of changes in their bodies. The changes are emotional as well as physical. Physical body change is one of the best topics to discuss with a girl in high school. You may share your experiences at that age and offer advice on the topic if you understand it better.

7. Gossip

You might have heard about a series called Gossip Girls. Gossip is one of the topics to talk about with a girl over call. Girls gossip about everything from friends, family, ex-boyfriends, celebrities etc. Wanting to know what she knows will create great conversation.

8. Their feelings

Girls are naturally emotional. If you are wondering what to talk to girls about, you can start by asking how they feel. Let them open up and be vulnerable enough to share their feelings. This will create a deep connection, and your relationship will flourish.

9. Life experiences

A question you may be having is, what do girls like to talk about with new people? When you want to know a girl better, ask her about her past experiences, good and bad. Sharing your good and bad experiences with her will create a great discussion. This will help you understand each other better and make the relationship solid.

10. Family

Family is one of the best topics to talk about with a girl on a first date. Talking about family shows you are interested in knowing her better. You will understand each other deeper by knowing about each other's families. A great question to ask is what they love about their family. Family is a whole conversation that you can build on.

11. Hobbies

One of the exciting topics to talk about with a girl is hobbies. Hobbies are fun things we enjoy doing. Talking about her hobbies is excellent as it shows things you have in common. You also understand where to take her and things to do on a date. This will make her like you better, and your relationship will grow.

12. Education

If you are interacting with a girl still in school, talking about education will create a great conversation. Share your school experience and let her talk about hers. Get to know how far she will go with her school and best subjects. This is a great topic when you don't want to feel overbearing.

13. Food

Food is a great topic to talk about with a girl you just met. Asking about what food she enjoys will make her feel at home around you. Then, you can order her favourite food and drinks as you talk about the incredible meals she has had. This is an excellent way to bond and develop a deeper connection.

14. Insecurities

Insecurities are one of the emotional topics to talk about with a girl. Every girl is insecure about something. Mostly it has something to do with her looks. Talking about these insecurities is a great way to connect emotionally with her.

15. Religious beliefs

When trying to know a girl, it's good to ask what her beliefs are. Learning what she thinks of other people's beliefs is essential. Conversations about beliefs can be heated, so be careful not to offend her.

16. Hang out ideas

One of the fun topics to talk about with a girl over text is hang-out ideas. When you start texting a girl, talking about where to hang out is essential. This creates an interesting conversation as you both share your favourite hang-out places.

17. Friends

Girls talk about their friends all the time. Ask about their friends if you want to form a great bond with them. This shows you not only care for them but also for the people they love.

18. Books

One of the great conversation starters is to ask her about her favourite books. You can sit for hours discussing books, especially if she is an avid reader. Then, you can invite her to your book club, which is a great way to get to know her.

19. Music

Girls love talking about the music and boy bands they are obsessed with. They all have favourite music, whether grown-up girls or high school girls. You can even send some dedications once you know what they love to listen to.

20. Hair and makeup

Girls are obsessed with the way they look. Hair and makeup form great conversations as girls discuss the latest styles. Talking about their hair and makeup will set you apart from other guys. This is because there are not many guys who can hold that conversation. It shows that you are interested in who they are.

21. Weight issues

Weight is one of the sensitive topics to talk about with a girl. Many of them are very insecure about gaining or losing weight. The best way to tackle this topic is to show empathy.

22. Favourite things and pet peeves

Are you confused about how to have a conversation with a girl? A good start can be asking about their favourite things and pet peeves. These are things they like and things they dislike. These questions form an excellent base for a great conversation.

What are the best topics to talk about with a girl?

The best topics to talk about with a girl include things she likes. These can be fashion, movies, music, family, friends, hobbies and things like those.

How do I keep a conversation going with a girl?

You can keep the conversation going with a girl by engaging her in the topics she likes. Talking about things she likes will open her up, and you can have a great conversation.

How can I start a conversation with a girl to impress her?

You can start a conversation with your dream girl by asking an open question. This will create an instant conversation between the two of you. Sending her a cute text with emojis is also a great way to start a conversation.

If you are a guy, you might not know how to have a conversation with a girl. When you meet an attractive girl, you need to know what to say. You need to know exciting topics to talk about with a girl before engaging her in a conversation. Having a great conversation is an excellent start to a new relationship.

