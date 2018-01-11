20 famous Nigerian gospel artists you should know in 2022

The Nigerian gospel industry has never been short of talent. Both male and female artists have shown their talents through songwriting, singing, and live performances. Nigerian gospel artists fuse different elements in their music to bring out the best in the art. Household names like Joe Praize, Dunsin Oyekan, TY Bello, and Prospa Ochimana have kept the industry strong through their excellent albums and tracks.

The top gospel singers in Nigeria constitute a mix of the old and the young, male and female.

Top Nigerian gospel artists you should know

Here are The names of 20 Nigerian gospel artists whom every fan of the genre should know.

1. Sinach

Full name: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu

Birthday: 30 March 1973

Age: 48 years (as of 2021)

Sinach is undoubtedly among the most popular Nigerian female gospel singers today. The I Know Who I Am hitmaker made her a sensation in Africa when the song was released. The song was massively played in churches, homes, on radio, and even in clubs. The song boosted her popularity in the continent as much as she was doing okay in Nigeria.

Osinachi Kalu is a singer, songwriter, and senior worship leader in Loveworld, a megachurch in Nigeria. Other popular songs by the worship leader include The Name of Jesus, Great Are You Lord, Way Maker, Precious Jesus, and Simply Devoted. The 47-year-old started singing for her family in 1989 and has never stopped.

2. Frank Edwards

Full name: Frank Ugochukwu Edwards

Birthday: 22 July 1989

Age: 32 years old

Frank Edwards has established himself as one of the most sought-after Nigerian gospel artists and also one of the best in the entire West African region. The gospel musician also produces and plays several musical instruments.

He has been playing the piano since he was 7. His high-pitched voice sets him apart from other contemporary gospel singers. Frank Edwards is known for songs like Eze Ndi Eze, I Lift My Voice, Mighty warrior, and You Are Good.

Frank Edwards owns the record label Rocktown Records and has signed artists like Micah Heavens, Dudu, Nkya, King BAS, and Divine.

3. Nathaniel Bassey

Full name: Nathaniel Bassey

Birthday: 27 August 1978

Age: 43 years (as of 2021)

42-year-old Nathaniel Bassey is one of the most respected voices in the Nigerian gospel industry. His career has seen him grow from a young and little known artist to a celebrated musician across Africa.

Three of his most popular songs are Imela, Onise Iyanu, and Olowogbogboro. In addition, his love for worship has seen him get involved in various ministry projects at home and online.

Nathaniel Bassey is credited with starting the HallelujahChallenge on Instagram, where the singer worships God for an hour, 12:00 am to 1:00 am. The challenge has been gaining more traction since it was started and has garnered over 600,000 views. 2020's HallelujahChallenge happened between 4th and 24th February.

4. Mercy Chinwo

Full name: Mercy Nnenda Chinwo

Birthday: 5 September 1990

Age: 31 years (as of 2021)

Mercy first came into the limelight in 2012 when she won season 2 of Nigerian Idol. The victory at the contest opened a few doors for her in the entertainment industry.

A year after her win, Mercy Chinwo got a role in Yvonne Nelson's House of Gold movie. She acted alongside other big names in the industry like Omawumi and Majid Michel.

Since she was a kid, Mercy Chinwo has been singing, but she officially released her first single in 2015. The song Testimony was well received. She later released Igwe in 2016 and got signed to gospel music label EeZee Conceptz a year later. She has two studio albums.

5. Tope Alabi

Full name: Patricia Temitope Alabi

Birthday: 27 October 1970

Age: 51 years (as of 2021)

Tope Alabi is a singer, film music composer, and actress. Before she was a gospel artist, Tope was massively into acting.

She is a former member of the Jesters International comedy group and has worked with various travelling and stage theatre groups in different parts of Nigeria. Even with a background in mass communication, Tope Alabi's love for music and drama was evident.

Most of her popular films are in Yoruba. Since becoming a musician professionally, Tope has worked with many young gospel groups and released singles that are widely enjoyed. The mixtape Best of Tope Alabi contains her most popular songs.

6. Tim Godfrey

Full name: Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey

Birthday: 26 August 1979

Age: 42 years (as of 2021)

Many people who listen to Tim Godfrey compare him to Kirk Franklin. His voice and performance style is so similar to that of the American gospel star that he is often referred to as the Nigerian Kirk Franklin.

Tim Godfrey also works as a music teacher, producer, music director, songwriter, and vocal instructor. He has been professionally singing since 2003.

One of his most famous songs is Nara, in which he features singer Travis Greene. Other known songs by the gospel artist include Na You Be God, Victory, Miracles Everywhere, Iyo, and Hallelujah. Tim owns the record label Rox Nation.

7. Ada Ehi

Full name: Ada Ogochukwu Ehi

Birthday: 18 September 1987

Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

Ada is among the best female singers in Nigeria. She started singing when she was ten as a backup singer for child star Tosin Jegede.

The 36-year-old began her professional career in 2009, and her music has been getting massive airplay since then. She is a member of the Christ Embassy choir and has been performing at Christ Embassy events across Europe, America, and Africa.

Ada has two albums under her name, Undenied, which was released in 2009, and Lifted & So Fly, released in 2013. Popular singles by Ada Ehi include Our God Reigns, Only You Jesus, I Overcame, Jesus (You Are Able), and Fix My Eyes on You, where she featured Sinach.

8. Nikki Laoye

Full name: Oyenike Laoye

Birthday: 19 December 1980

Age: 41 years (as of 2021)

Nikki Laoye's energy on stage is one of the incredible things about the Nigerian singer, dancer, humanitarian, songwriter, and actress. Her live performances are engaging and touching to everyone who watches her.

Nikki started singing professionally in 2005. Her style can be described as an urban contemporary sound blended with alternative rock, gospel, and soul.

Her rise to fame started in 2006 when she released the song Never Felt This Way Before. Her work in philanthropy has earned her recognition by the Nigerian government. Nikki Laoye is the founder of Angel 4 Life Foundation, an NGO where she mentors talented differently-abled youth.

9. Eben

Full name: Emmanuel Benjamin

Birthday: 9 September 1979

Age: 42 years (as of 2021)

Eben was born Emmanuel Benjamin. The 40-year-old vocalist, singer, and songwriter started as a rapper when he was young before switching to being a gospel singer.

His appearance at a youth conference organized by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 2005 marked the beginning of his popularity. Eben performed the single Imaranma, which everyone at the conference loved.

He released his debut album two years later, featuring the popular Imaranma, God Dey, Iwo Nikan, and Don Hammer, among other songs. He dropped his second album in 2010 and released his third in 2013.

10. Samsong

Full name: Samson Uche Mogekwu

Birthday: 30 November 1974

Age: 47 years (as of 2021)

Samson Uche Mogekwu started singing while in high school, and that is where he got the stage name Samsong. Before going into a solo career, Samsong was a member of the quartet known as Praise Creation, formed in 1991.

The quartet's first album, Best of Life, was released in 1996. As a solo artist, Samsong's first major project was his debut CD titled Count Your Blessings, which was released in 2002. He has since released four other major collections in 2004, 2007, 2010, and 2015. Samsong is signed to the label Boogie Down Concept.

11. Joe Praize

Full name: Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe

Birthday: 20 June 1979

Age: 42 years (as of 2021)

Born Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, Joe Praize is a renowned Nigerian worship leader, music director, and gospel singer. He was born in Edo State, Nigeria and grew up alongside eight siblings. Joseph is a graduate of the University of Jos.

Praize got born again in 1991 and began to release gospel music in 2005. His big break came in 2007 when he released the hugely popular song Great and Mighty God. His first album was titled My Praise and was released in 2009.

12. Lara George

Full name: Lara George

Birthday: 25 June 1978

Age: 43 years (as of 2021)

Lara George began her music career at Queen's University College in Lagos when she landed a role as the lead singer in a performance. In 1997, she released her first single. She then joined a group known as Rock Solid.

During her time at the group, she met other talented musicians, including Dapo, Emem, and Ty Bella. Together, they formed a group known as KUSH that went on to win several awards before eventually breaking up.

13. Dunsin Oyekan

Full name: Dunsin Oyekan

Birthday: 5 November 1984

Age: 37 years (as of 2021)

Dunsin was born in Ilorin to a musician father who also loved songwriting. Dunsin's father was instrumental in his son's musical journey, even teaching him how to play the guitar. As a result, Oyekan began to play the guitar and sing at the tender age of 10.

Oyekan's gospel ministry cuts across several parts of Nigeria and the world. He is known among a section of his fans as 'The Eagle' due to his love for soul-winning missions. Besides singing, Oyekan also founded the popular Healing Room Worship Event and the Code Red Worship Experience.

14. TY Bello

Full Name: Toyin Sokefun-Bello

Birthday: 14 January 1978

Age: 43 years old

TY Bello is a famous songwriter, singer, philanthropist, and accomplished photographer. Her musical journey began as far back as her campus days when she joined the now-defunct gospel band KUSH. Before then, Toyin was part of the music team at her church, the Revival World Church.

Some of her best include Restorer, War, and Alayo.

15. Steve Crown

Full name: Steve Crown Okolo

Birthday: 27 September

Age: Unknown

Steve Crown is among the top male gospel singers in Nigeria. He rose to fame after the release of his immensely successful track, You Are Great, which is undoubtedly one of the best Nigerian gospel songs. Since then, he has shared the stage with numerous world-renowned gospel artists, including Don Moen. Steve grew up in a family of six and attended the University of Abuja.

His musical foundation was built at the St John's Anglican Church choir and the Deacon Kids band. Some of his other popular songs include Angels Bow, You Are Yahweh, and We Wait on You.

16. Chioma Jesus

Full Name: Amaka Okwuoha

Date of birth: 12 February 1972

Age: 49 years (as of 2021)

Amaka Okwuoha, popularly known as Chioma Jesus, is renowned for her amazing afro-gospel tracks. Her first ever song was written in Yoruba and catapulted her into the gospel scene. She is a member of Nigeria's Scripture Union.

Some of Amaka's best tracks include Original God, Throne, and Favour Me.

17. Shola/Sola Allyson

Full name: Olushola Allyson-Obaniyi

Birthday: 24 September in 1970

Age: 51 years (as of 2021)

Shola Allyson was born in Ikorodu, Lagos State and attended Anglican Primary School. She is a graduate of the Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikeja. Sola rose to prominence in the Nigerian music industry when she released her album Eji Ewuro in 2003.

Some of her most popular songs include Insinmi, Aseye, and Ebe.

18. Prospa Ochimana

Full name: Prospa Ochimana

Birthday: 6 November

Age: Unknown

Commonly known as Tytman, Prospa Ochimana is a native of Kogi State in Nigeria. He is an accomplished music director, music coach, songwriter, worship leader, and gospel singer. He is the convener of the hugely popular annual Festival of Grace worship concert.

Prospa rose to fame in 2018 when he released the hit song Ekwueme. The track earned Prospa a nomination for the Best Gospel Artiste of The Year award.

19. Yinka Ayefele

Full name: Olanyinka Ayefele

Birthday: 11 February 1968

Age: 53 years (as of 2021)

Yinka was born in Ondo, Nigeria . He is a renowned music producer, radio presenter, songwriter, and gospel singer. His gospel music is a blend of different beats with an unmistakably African feel.

Some of his most popular tracks include Argun Wa, Alujo Ope, Transformation, and My Hands Are Blessed. His popular albums include Bitter Experience, Everlasting Grace, and Living Testimony.

20. Preye Odede

Full name: Oyinkepreye Odede

Birthday: 16 June 1990

Age: 31 years (as of 2021)

Preye was born in Bayelsa. He is an accomplished music director, songwriter, and singer. At some point in his music career, Preye formed a group known as Born2Praiz dedicated to creating praise songs. He later became a backup singer for a major gospel ministry in Nigeria.

Who is the most popular gospel musician?

According to this site, Tasha Cobbs is the most popular gospel musician in the modern day. In 2020, she was named Billboard's Top Gospel Artist of the Decade. Tasha was born in Georgia, USA, and first discovered her talent when she performed the song Now Behold the Lamb for a group of people.

Who was the first gospel artist in Nigeria?

Reverend Ransome-Kuti is widely credited with bringing the gospel genre of music to Nigeria. In 1922, Ransome-Kuti was invited to the UK, where he recorded 43 songs, including Jesu Oba Alaanu and Egbe Awon Angeli. He is referred to as the 'father of Nigerian gospel music.'

Who is the best female gospel singer in Nigeria?

Who is the best gospel singer in Nigeria in 2022? According to this site, Tope Alabi is currently the best among Nigerian female gospel artists. Her music career has skyrocketed, a fact evidenced by the millions of streams on Boomplay.

The top Nigerian gospel artists have a massive following because of the consistency in their work and the fantastic projects they put out. Their albums, EPs, CDs, and even shows typically perform great. Some of these singers are also involved with community outreach programs where they help the disadvantaged.

