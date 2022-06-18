50+ best Mac Miller's quotes and lyrics from the late rapper

Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, was an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was a musical innovator and a lyrist willing to bare his soul. His death sent ripples across the rap community. However, his views and approach to life have made him endeared by many fans. Mac Miller's quotes and lyrics are inspirational and offer different views on life.

Mac Miller was born on 19 January 1992 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States. He was an accomplished rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Miller is best known for songs such as Weekend, Self Care, Dang! and Good News.

Best Mac Miller's quotes

Due to his battle with mental illness, Miller’s rhymes hold much deeper meaning, which not only cements him as a great artist but allows people to relate to him as he vocalized struggles felt by many others.

I think, a lot of times, people just want to be cool, and to be in love is not cool. But I think it's the coolest. I think love is the coolest thing that there is

I'm an honest man, my mama told me never put it on the lotto and I work for everything I get that is my motto.

Sometimes, it’s hard to pick right from wrong. The best thing we can do is go with our heart, and hope it all goes well.

I've been laughed at, hated on, no one would even play my songs. Wouldn't even listen to anything that my name was on.

Blessed with some success, so I’mma try my best to live my life right. When I see God, he’ll be impressed.

When you first get sober, you feel like a superhero. You feel real emotion because you've been suppressing it forever. It's so much easier to navigate what's important.

People change and things go wrong, but just remember, life goes on.

They’re gonna try to tell you no, shatter all your dreams. But you gotta get up, and go and think of better things.

No matter where life takes me, you'll find me with a smile. Presumed to be happy, always laughing like a child. I never thought life could be this sweet! It's got me cheesing from cheek to cheek!

The number one reason why people give up so fast is because they tend to look at how far they still have to go, instead of how far they’ve gotten.

Sometimes I see the world for how f*cked up it really is. I tell myself I'll be the one to make a change in it. I could die tonight, not make it to the sunrise. Then I couldn't heal the pain in it.

My ideology was, If I just make very happy music, very happy music, then people will forget about whatever their problems are. I will forget about my problems.

We fear rejection, want attention, crave affection, and dream of perfection.

As I learn more about myself, I think people learn more about me as well. It seems to correlate that way. I learn how to represent myself more as it goes on.

Best Mac Miller's lyrics

Early on, Miller was regarded as a frat rapper who created music with carefree, immature rhymes. However, over time, he established himself as a main street rapper who wrote and produced lyrics with deep meaning. Here are some of Mac Miller's songs' quotes that will give you an in-depth view of his music:

You can expect the unexpected / These dreams are manifested from my head into reality, they seems a bit excessive, but / I don't stress it, two hands to count my blessings.

Hey, blow out the candles, make a wish / What's a life if you never take a risk?

My mind, it wanders to places yonder and even farther / When I'm sleepwalking I'm Stephen Jobs or I'm Peter Parker.

Take me to euphoria according to the story of a warrior / Picturing my visions as you look inside my cornea.

If you wanna stay, we’re taking it slow baby / Cause you want me, and I got enough on my mind.

Mac Miller's captions for social media

Although he is well known for his deep lyrics, Miller collaborated with different artists such as Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, Kehlani, and Ariana Grande. Some of his lyrics contain perfect quotes for social media cations. They include:

Here are some of Mac Miller's love quotes, views about the world and general thoughts about life:

They told me never fall in love, it never works out in your favour. You’re way too young, and right now that’s just human nature.

To me, women have always been the sturdiest people in my life and have been incredible sources of energy.

When you feel sad, it's okay. It's not the end of the world. Everyone has those days when you doubt yourself, and when you feel like everything you do is not worth it, but then there's those days when you feel like Superman. It's just the balance of the world. I just write to feel better.

I don't know if I'm a feminist, but I just know that I am all for outspoken, powerful women.

Fear, to me, is a guiding thing more than anything.

Sunshine or rain, I'll be there. Whether good times or bad, I'll be there

Said, you just don't know how beautiful you are, and baby that's my favourite part.

Being famous used to just defeat me. I wouldn't leave my house because I was worried about someone being like, 'Oh, are you Mac Miller?' and then the rest of the night I couldn't be myself.

Time goes by living without you, hope you know, I’ve been thinking about you.

Don’t count the number of friends you have, but the number of friends you can count on.

I used to just think about what my fans wanted all the time. But it just started feeling weird to me. I want to just show everyone who I am and stick to my vision. I have to trust myself.

In the quest to be a man, you start to learn you need your family. If it wasn’t for them, I’d be way closer to insanity.

I flood the Internet with what I think is quality content. That's why I did things like giving out a song every 100,000 Twitter followers because I am just looking for ways to get my fans to hear all this music without oversaturating things.

Every single person in my life and every relationship I have is distant because all I do is music.

I've always wanted to sing. I don't think I have a great voice, but I just think that I get the emotion. It's very authentic. Whatever emotion I'm feeling, I can sing it, and you can feel it.

People love you when they on your mind. A thought is love’s currency.

I can have a song with Ariana Grande that is going to be the song for all the kids and the teen girls, and then another song that could be for a different group of people who all love the song. Im with whoever. Whatever type of people want to love the music and whatever they love about the music is fine with me.

I just like to sing for people who have lost love.

I just have always felt as long as I'm 100 percent honest, then it's just me. It's a lot easier to sleep at night that way

There’s a lot of beauty in the world, so go hang out and go be a part of the solution rather than the problem.

Stand by those who stand by you.

Mac Miller quotes about death

His passing not only provoked the need to have a conversation about mental health but also brought about the need to have a conversation about people recovering from addiction. Here are some sad Mac Miller's quotes about life you can relate to.

Because everybody's gotta live, and everybody's gonna die. Everybody gonna try to have a good, good time. I think you know the reason why.

The life you live is more important than the words you speak.

Enjoy the best things in your life cuz you ain’t gonna get to live it twice.

Someone told me sleep was the cousin of death, and followin’ the dollar finds nothin’ but stress.

I’ma do my thing until the day the reaper comes for me. You can keep on grillin’, I’ma smile back.

Been contemplating if I even still believe in the truth.

They’re gonna try to tell you no, shatter all your dreams. But you gotta get up, and go and think of better things.

Why we go through hell when we tryna get to paradise?

Your life’s short, don’t ever question the length.

Looking at my life is like you watching movies.

Mac Miller quotes for Instagram

Here are some quotes and captions from the rapper you could use for your Instagram posts.

I thank God for blessing me with life every day.

They say you waste time asleep, but I’m just trying to dream.

It’s cool to cry, don’t ever question your strength.

Sometimes it’s hard to pick right from wrong. The best thing we can do is go with our heart and hope it all goes well.

I'm way too young to be gettin' old.

And now I know if life is but a dream, then so are we.

I wouldn't wait forever. Just shoot your shot.

Taught myself to walk, then got up and took flight.

Somebody changin' the world, it only takes one.

No doubt, Mac Miller's quotes and lyrics are inspirational. He was an outstanding rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. The artist worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, and Kehlani.

