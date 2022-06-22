70+ best cousin quotes that perfectly describe your relationship

Cousins are close relatives, and most of the time, they double as best friends. Even though they are not part of your immediate family, you will always be close to them as you grow and share a lot of good and bad times. Just like any other relationship, appreciating your relationship with your kin goes a long way to strengthen the bond between you. So, what are some of the best cousin quotes that you can use to describe your relationship?

While friends might come and go, cousins are there to stay by your side because you share a special family bond. You have had the best chance to know your relatives from childhood to adulthood. As a result, quotes about cousins may come in handy to show them that you hold them dearly.

Best cousin quotes

How best can you describe the relationship you have with your cousin? With many shared fun times and experiences, the relationship might be indescribable. However, these quotes will help explain how you feel towards them.

Cousins are friends that will love you forever. – Constance Richards

Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the cousins together.– Woodrow Wilson

A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. – Marion C. Garretty

Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer. – Ed Cunningham

If you have cousins, it’s pretty easy. – Joseph P. Kennedy

Win, lose or draw, you’re all my cousins, and I love you. – Chill Wills

Cousins are more than cousins; they are best friends who are there for us. –Heather Mills

Cousins are not those we do not know but instead part of a family that provides support and comfort. – Byron Pulsifer

Born as a cousin, made as a friend. – Byron Pulsifer

In my cousin, I find a second self. – Isabel Norton

Cousins are people that are ready-made friends. – Courtney Cox

Cousins are Cool to see, Impossible to Forget and True to your heart. – Leo Farno

A real cousin is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. – Walter Winchell

Every man sees in his relatives, and especially in his cousins, a series of grotesque caricatures of himself. – H. L. Mencken

Within our family, there was no such thing as a person who did not matter. Second cousins thrice removed mattered. – Shirley Abbott

Our dads used to do this, and now, us cousins always get together for it. – Larry Lewis

I always call my cousin because we’re so close. We're almost like sisters, and we're also close because our moms are sisters. – Britney Spears

Crazy cousin quotes

While it is a joy to be with relatives, some are crazy and will do the weirdest things you could ever imagine. With fond memories of some of the craziest moments with them, you can send them any of these cousin sayings to remind them of who they are to you.

Nobody will understand the craziness of your family like your cousins.

Cousins are the best friends that will stomp through the mud with you as a child and hold your hand as an adult.

Some people make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter, and your life a little better.

You will be jealous, as I have the best cousin.

A grandparent’s house is where cousins become best friends.

Cousins always understand your level of crazy.

Cousins are awesome. Well, mine is. I can’t speak about yours.

Happiness is having crazy cousins.

If truth is relative, then its cousin is anarchy.

My cousins are shareholders of my soul.

Cousins help make the hard times easier and the easy times more fun.

Funny cousin quotes

What are some of the hilarious moments you have had with your relatives? They could be countless, especially if your relationship dates back to childhood. Since you have grown fond of each other, any of these quotes can best describe your relationship while reflecting on the hilarious moments you had.

God made us cousins as He knew our mothers could not handle us as siblings.

At Christmas, cousins are the presents under the tree.

Many of my life’s moments have become memorable only because I have a cousin like you.

The plan was to buy you an extravagant present, but having me as your family is good enough.

Cousins are like a good mattress. They always support you when you need it the most.

I smile because you’re my family. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.

God made us cousins because he knew our mothers could not handle us as siblings.

Cousins: Obnoxious when we’re together, yet we don’t even care!

The night before the cousins came, I couldn’t sleep.

You can always share your secrets with your cousins.

Cousins are the barometers of how fun a family get-together will be.

My cousin has the best cousin in the world.

Cousins are like fudge. Mostly sweet with a few nuts.

Best proud of my cousin quotes

Finding the right words to express yourself might be challenging, but these cousin sayings can help do the trick.

Time passes, and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart.

We're best of friends. Nobody's got your back like your cousin.

Cousin to cousin, we’ll always be special friends from the same family tree.

Our roots say we’re cousins. Our hearts say we’re friends.

Treasure your cousins. They were your first friends and will love you forever.

A cousin is someone who knows all about you but likes you anyway.

My cousin is my favourite partner in crime.

A cousin sees the first tear, catches the second, and stops the third.

Friends can come and go, but a cousin is a best friend for life.

Nobody will ever know you as deeply as your cousins.

Cousins are many. Best friends are few. What a rare delight to find both in you.

Cousins are different beautiful flowers in the same garden.

Cousins are connected heart to heart. Distance and time can’t break them apart.

Any day spent with my cousin is always my favourite day.

Within our family, there was no such thing as a person who did not matter. Second cousins thrice removed mattered.

Cousins are the friends that have had your back since childhood.

Cousin quotes for Instagram captions

Social media plays an essential role in defining relationships nowadays. You can share these cousin love quotes on social media to keep in touch with them.

We might not have it all together, but together we have it all.

I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you.

The bond of love between cousins is immeasurable.

Cousins are those childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends.

We are cousins by luck, friends by love, but time spent with you has made you my mate that I have never got in my life.

Keep the ones who heard you when you never said a word.

A cousin is like a warm quilt wrapped around the heart.

A cousin is someone whose smile helps when the roads are rough and long.

You are the friend that God connected to me by family.

Be careful who you make memories with. Those can last a lifetime.

Cousins will help protect you from any negativity you come across.

Friends might choose you at some point in your life, but cousins loved you from the start.

Being a cousin means you are part of something wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what.

Can cousins be best friends?

Yes. Cousins can be best friends because you share many things since childhood. When a person does not have siblings, cousins are the next best alternative for siblings.

How do you compliment a cousin?

Complimenting your cousin is an excellent symbol of showing that you cherish your relationship with them. Quotes and sayings about relatives can be a great way of praising your cousin. You can do so through text messages, social media posts, or gift cards.

What should I write to my cousin?

You can write anything to your kin depending on the relationship you have. However, to make the message impactful, touch on those memorable moments you share to rekindle memories about the journey of your relationship.

If you lack the right words to compliment your cousins, the above cousin quotes will make them know that they hold a special place in your heart.

