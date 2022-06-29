70+ positive Eric Thomas quotes on relationships and grind

Eric Thomas's quotes are popular on YouTube and other social media platforms because of the motivational vibe that they carry. The inspirational quotes from the American motivational speaker revolve around relationships and success in life. His motivational quotes will encourage you to dream big and tackle the challenges you may be dealing with on a positive note.

Many people love Eric Thomas's quotes and motivational speeches because they are easily relatable. The motivational speaker, also known by many as the Hip-Hop Preacher, has a PhD in Education Administration from Michigan State University. His life has not always been a walk in the park; during his teenage years, he lived on the streets for two years.

Eric Thomas's quotes about success

The celebrated motivational speaker has had a profound impact on the lives of young individuals. Below are Eric Thomas's famous quotes that will encourage you to keep you going.

I’ve got a dream that’s worth more than my sleep.

All roads that lead to success have to pass through hard work boulevard at some point.

Sometimes it ain’t about being the most talented. Sometimes it ain’t about being the smartest. Sometimes it’s not even about working the hardest. Sometimes it’s about consistency! Consistency!

Greatness is upon you; you better act like it.

Some of you love sleep more than you love success. If you want to be successful, you gotta be willing to give up sleep. If you go to sleep, you might miss the opportunity to be successful.

Are you ready to sacrifice who you are for what you will become?

At the end of pain is success.

There is nothing wrong with dreaming big dreams; just know that all roads that lead to success have to pass through hard work boulevard at some point.

I'm intoxicated with success!

Sleep is the new broke. If you only have 24 hours a day, your success depends on how you spend the 24.

Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.

When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful.

Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, an hour, a day, or even a year. But eventually, it will subside. And something else takes its place. If I quit, however, it will last forever.

The most important thing is this: To be able at any moment to sacrifice what you are for what you will become!

Everybody has a dream, but not everybody has a grind.

The difference between those who succeed and fail: not taking advantage of opportunities.

Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.

A setback is a setup for a comeback.

I'm not the smartest. But you will not outwork me! I wake up every morning at 3 o'clock!

I used my pain to push me to greatness.

Positive Eric Thomas's quotes

Everybody has a dream that they want to achieve. These positive quotes by Eric Thomas will motivate you to keep on grinding even at your worst times. Have a look at them to be inspired.

Don't cry to quit! You are already in pain; you already hurt! Get a reward from it!

When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you'll be successful.

When you’re great! You attract great! When you’re average! You attract average.

You wanna shine like a diamond; you gotta get cut like a diamond.

Avoid being your own enemy.

An eagle uses the storm to reach unimaginable heights.

Stop whining; start grinding.

Like for real, you can start from the bottom and, by the grace of God, work your way all the way up to the top man.

Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, an hour, a day, or even a year, but eventually, it will subside, and something else will take its place. If I quit, however, it will last forever.

You are saying you want to be great, but on the other hand, you are comfortable with average.

Stop being average. You’re not even good. You were born to be great.

Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.

Let them sleep while you grind. Let them party while you work. The difference will show.

We all have the ability to produce greatness in our lives.

Bottom line, I removed myself from the victim mentality and took control of my life. I’m not just going to take responsibility for the success in my life – I’m going to take responsibility for the failures in my life. When you’re willing to accept that you’re the problem, you immediately become the solution.

God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. Don’t give up.

Desire and imagination have the potential to position a person for greatness.

Stop the blame game. Stop! Stop looking out the window and look in the mirror!

You can’t cheat the grind, it knows hows much you've invested, and it won't give you nothing you haven’t worked for.

Things change for the better when we take responsibility for our own thoughts, decisions, and actions.

I dare you to be great. I challenge you to be great in every single thing you do.

Eric Thomas's quotes on relationships

Eric Thomas's motivational quotes on relationships will strengthen your emotions when you have issues with your significant other. You will be able to look at relationships differently.

At some point in life, you have to face your fears.

Your relationships will either make or break you, and there is no such thing as a neutral relationship. People either inspire you to greatness or pull you down in the gutter; it's that simple. No one fails alone, and no one succeeds alone.

When you’re great! You attract great! When you’re average! You attract average.

It's not who you are that holds you back; it's who you think you're not.

I learned that a real friendship is not about what you can get but what you can give. Real friendship is about making sacrifices and investing in people to help them improve their lives.

Don't make a habit out of choosing what feels good over what's actually good for you.

You are the executive director and screenwriter of your life.

I have learned over the years that the higher the level of emotion, the lower the level of reasoning. For example, if your emotions are at the highest level of 10, your ability to reason is at a 0. If it’s a 9 then your reasoning is a 1. I am not suggesting that emotions don’t have their place, but taking actions based purely on emotions is dangerous and could cost you everything.

When you have something good… When you have something good, you don't play with it! You don't take chances with it! You don't take risks with it! When you get something good, you get every single thing you can get out of it! Because guess what? When you take care of something good, that something good takes care of you.

Can you honestly say the environment(s) you are in will yield the kind of harvest you are expecting?

Be stronger than your excuses.

I do not take constructive criticism from people who have never constructed anything.

What you envision in your mind, how you see yourself, and how you envision the world around you is of great importance because those things become your focus.

Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, an hour, a day, or even a year. But eventually, it will subside. And something else takes its place. If I quit, however, it will last forever.

Some of you have never learned to grow up!

I wanted to surround myself with the kind of people who could help me turn my life around; people whom I could rub up against like iron and be sharpened.

Best Eric Thomas quotes

Are you looking for the best quotes by Eric Thomas? Check the collection of some of the best quotes by the celebrated motivational speaker below.

The only way to get out of mediocrity is to keep shooting for excellence.

If you can look up, you can get up.

Some days are harder than others to get up early and grind, but I’d rather suffer a little today than struggle the rest of my life.

Both desire and imagination are stored in the mind of the individual, and when stretched, both have the potential to position a person for greatness.

I've been trying to tell y'all that it's not your circumstances or situation that determines if you gonna be successful or not. I've been telling you it's your mindset! It's the way you see it. It's the way you think it right!

I dare you to take a little pain. I dare you!

Everybody wants to be a beast until it's time to do what real beasts do.

If you’re going to go to your next level, your values are going to have to change.

Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.

Don’t think about what can happen in a month. Don’t think about what can happen in a year. Just focus on the 24 hours in front of you and do what you can to get closer to where you want to be.

Done is better than perfect if perfect ain’t done.

Things change for the better when we take responsibility for our own thoughts, decisions and actions.

Be stronger than your excuses.

You can get through this. You are bigger than your pain, don’t give up, don’t give in.

It’s not easy, but it’s simple.

When you find your why, you find a way to make it happen.

Apply the ABC’s of success to your life. Ask, Believe and Claim It.

Look in the mirror; that's your competition.

God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. Don’t give up.

Why are Eric Thomas quotes popular?

The quotes by Eric Thomas are loved by many because of the inspiration that comes once you read them. They have also reached a large population because the motivational speaker travels the world to inspire other people to live their lives with hope.

Why are motivational quotes important in life?

Motivational quotes are important because they give you a quick and timely burst of wisdom to get your focus back. In addition, they offer you the inspiration needed to get your day running smoothly.

Do quotes actually work?

Motivational quotes are believed to make you feel the same as accomplishing something. They help relieve any negative feelings you have and keep you going on a positive note.

Eric Thomas's quotes on relationships and grind will inspire you to work hard and have a different perspective about relationships. You can also share the above collection of the best quotes by Eric Thomas with your friends to uplift their moods.

