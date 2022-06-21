70+ iconic Harry Styles quotes from songs and interviews

Harry Edward Styles is a prominent singer, songwriter, and actor from England. He started his music career in 2010 as a contestant on The X Factor. However, he gained prominence when he joined the boy band One Direction. He has since released several songs. Harry Styles's quotes from his songs and interviews are now a great inspiration because they touch on various life aspects.

Harry Styles's quotes are the greatest source of inspiration and motivation to many people. It doesn't matter if you are a child or an adult, you can find some of his quotes helpful depending on your current life circumstances.

Harry Styles inspirational quotes

Quotes from Harry Styles have inspired many of his fans because of his wise words. Here are the most inspiring quotes by him to uplift when your spirit when you feel like giving up.

If you give yourself entirely to the business, you'd end up going mad. And I'm not mad. Not yet.

If you believe in something, then you shouldn’t give up on it.

I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.

Trick or treat people with kindness.

Since I’ve been 10, it’s kind of felt like – protect Mom at all costs… My mom is very strong. She has the greatest heart.

Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music – short for popular, right? – have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say. Music is something that’s always changing.

Remember like where you’ve come from. Know who you are.

We have a choice..to live or to exist.

You’re always going to write and draw inspiration from things that you’re feeling, things that you’ve felt. It’s kind of impossible unless you’re writing a song and there’s that exact scenario that you’re trying to write a song for.

I don't think you can ever get used to being this famous. I've learnt how to keep things separate or at a distance. I've nothing to hide. But seeing this as work, like a job, means I can take a step back.

I had a great family and always felt loved.

Dreams come true if you keep on dreaming.

Don’t listen to the haters!

Despite the company outside, I believe in equal rights for everyone. I think God loves all.

Funny Harry Styles quotes

Millions of people enjoy Harry Styles’ songs because of their message. Feel free to share these funny quotes by the artist with your family and friends to cheer them up.

Man cannot live by coffee alone, but he will give it a d*mn good try.

I think if I was girl, I’d probably have a crush on Zayn. Just look at him. He’s just pretty, isn’t he? His cheekbones.

I feel like I’ve woken up with suddenly more facial hair and a deeper voice.

A real girl isn't perfect, and a perfect girl isn't real.

I can make your girlfriend scream louder than you ever could just by pressing her follow button.

Tall girls are hot. Short girls are cute.

If you’re going to get in trouble for hitting someone, might as well hit them hard.

I like girls who have two eyes.

My worst habit is – getting naked all the time, haha – sorry.

Never make eye contact with anyone while eating a banana.

Eating toast in the shower is the ultimate multitask.

I quit shoelaces a long time ago.

I wouldn’t say I could fall in love at first sight, but maybe I just haven’t done that yet.

It only takes a second to call a girl fat and She’ll take a lifetime trying to starve herself.. think before you act.

Quite a lot of the girls I get photographed with are just friends and then, according to the papers I have, like, 7,000 girlfriends.

I think when you’re writing songs, it’s impossible not to draw on personal experiences, whether it be traveling or girls or anything. Just emotions.

People tell me I’m a good singer. It’s normally my mum.

Famous Harry Styles quotes

Harry Styles is an accomplished singer. Here are some of the famous and best Harry Styles quotes you need to memorize to find strength whenever you feel down or bored.

A dream is only a dream, until you decide to make it real.

The difference between doing something and not doing something is doing something.

Be a lover. Give love. Choose love. Love everyone, always.

Don’t choose the one who is beautiful to the world. But rather, choose the one who makes your world beautiful.

A gentleman doesn’t kiss and tell.

Age is just a number, maturity is a choice.

That’s the amazing thing about music: there’s a song for every emotion. Can you imagine a world with no music? It would s*ck.

I meditate and pray before going onstage – it helps me focus.

Everyone should love themselves & shouldn’t strive for perfection.

I think you have to take me for me. I am who I am.

If everyone was a little bit nicer to people, the world would be a much better place. You have a choice where you can either be all right to someone or you can be a little bit nicer, and that can make someone’s day.

I don’t think I’ve found anything that feels as good as performing. It’d be fun to try and find it.

Swallow your fears. Wipe off your tears. Let go of your darkest years. Chin up. Smile. Walk away.

I think you should not be scared of embarrassing yourself, I think it builds character.

I can see how you could get dragged into the bad stuff, but I’ve got good friends around me, good family. I think I’ve got my head screwed on.

Let us die young, or let us live forever. We don’t have the power but we Never say Never… Sooner or later we all will be gone, y don’t u stay young?

Truth is, I don’t mind getting a black eye or a broken arm for a girl as long as she’s there to kiss it after.

I’d like to take care of someone but at the same time I like girls who are independent.

You have a choice where you can either be all right to someone or you can be a little bit nicer, and that can make someone’s day.

I love anything that’s a bit of a challenge.

Best Harry Styles quotes for Instagram captions

A lot of people love using quotes to caption their photos on Instagram. Here is a list of the most unique and interesting quotes by Harry Styles you can use to caption your Instagram posts.

Be so sweet if things just stayed the same.

Don’t you call him what you used to call me.

You’ve got my devotion, but man, I can hate you sometimes.

Breathe me in, breathe me out.

My eyes want you more than a melody.

I just left your bedroom, give me some m*rphine.

What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?

Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind).

Driving me crazy, but I’m into it.

Harry Styles quotes about love

Are you searching for quotes to send your crush or your significant other? Worry no more; here is a list of Harry Styles quotes about love that she will definitely like.

If one heart fits another like a puzzle piece, maybe you could be the missing half of me.

I don’t think you can really define love.

I do miss having someone to spoil, somebody that you can just sit with for a bit.

Remember, everything will be alright. We can meet again somewhere, somewhere far away from here.

Be a lover. Give love. Choose love. Love everyone, always.

I’m still waiting for that passionate kiss in the rain.

I don’t mind getting a black eye or broken arm for a girl as long as she’s there to kiss it after.

I like having someone I can spoil.

I’m tired of going to an empty bedroom every night. I wish I had a girl I could c*ddle with.

Iconic Harry Styles quotes

These interesting quotes from Harry Styles will surely boost your morale and make you more daring in life. Have a look.

Comfortable silence is so overrated.

Just stop your crying, have the time of your life.

We don’t know where we’re going but we know where we belong.

We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty.

Even the phone misses your call, by the way.

Shine, step into the light, shine, so bright sometimes."

I don't want to be one of those people that complains about the rumours. I never like it when a celebrity goes on Twitter and says, "This isn't true!" It is what it is, I tend not to do that. The only time it gets really annoying is that if you get into a relationship and you get into a place where you really like someone and then things are being written in the papers that affect them and how they see you. Then it can get annoying.

Gotta see it to believe it, sky never looked so blue.

And if we're here long enough we'll see it's all for us and we'll belong.

All the lights couldn't put out the dark, runnin' through my heart.

I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared because hearts get broken.

And it kills me 'cause I know we've ran out of things we can say.

I don't think you can ever get used to being this famous. I've learnt how to keep things separate or at a distance. I've nothing to hide. But seeing this as work, like a job, means I can take a step back. It's me right now in front of you and in the papers but it's not all of me. If you give yourself entirely to the business, you'd end up going mad. And I'm not mad. Not yet.

What is Harry Styles' most famous quote?

There are many famous quotes by the artist. One of them is "A dream is only a dream, until you decide to make it real."

Harry Styles is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and actor. His songs have earned him significant fame. Hopefully, you will get inspired and motivated by reading the funny, famous, inspirational Harry Styles quotes listed above.

