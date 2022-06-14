70+ powerful strong lion quotes and sayings to inspire you

Due to their inherent strength and might, lions are known as the kings of the jungle. They have long been acknowledged as the lords and masters of the animal kingdom. Get started today with these powerful strong lion quotes as a dose of inspiration to spark your journey.

Finding others who can relate to you is a necessary component of the human experience. Some people require reassurance that they are not alone, while others just need a small dose of motivation to continue pushing. Sometimes you simply need to be reminded that you are more capable than it currently appears. These powerful lion quotes can help you in a lot of situations, no matter what you require.

Powerful lion and lioness quotes

You can lack motivation as a result of the hardships that life presents. While plenty can be said about maintaining a happy outlook at all times, it's totally acceptable to feel exhausted from your daily grind. To stay motivated in this situation, you need savage lion quotes that are strong, and encouraging.

Always be fearless. Walk like a lion, talk like pigeons, live like elephants and love like an infant child.

The lion does not need the whole world to fear him, only those nearest where he roams. — A.J Darkholme

A lion doesn't concern itself with the opinion of sheep. — George R.R. Martin

Even a hare, the weakest of animals, may insult a dead lion.

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion. — Alexander the Great

Courage is poorly housed and dwells in numbers; the lion never counts the herd about him nor weighs how many flocks he has to scatter. — Aaron Hill

I have always liked lionesses. Female lions have always seemed like the best. They were really strong and took care of their babies, and are beautiful. — Brooke Shields

I'd rather live one day as a lion than 1000 years as a sheep.

There never was a woman like her. She was gentle as a dove and brave as a lioness.

Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.

I am sometimes a fox and sometimes a lion. The whole secret of government lies in knowing when to be the one or the other. — Napoleon Bonaparte.

Love transforms our fear into courage like the once cowardly Lion of Oz. — Chris T. Atkinson

She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them. — R.M. Drake

A lioness has got a lot more power than the lion likes to think she has. — Acki Weaver

People always want to see the young lion taking the old lion out. — Amir Khan

Intelligence entails a strong mind, but genius entails a heart of a lion in tune with a strong mind. — Criss Jami

There's more to being king than getting your way all the time.

A lion's work hours are only when he's hungry; once he is satisfied, the predator and prey live peacefully together. — Chuck Jones

Even if a group of wild animals try to take over a lion, the lion is confident of taking them down all alone.

Strong warrior lion quotes

Warriors risk their lives to uphold their ideals, yet they never quit, no matter how difficult the battle may be. With the help of the warrior lion quotes below, you may increase your self-assurance and bravery.

If you do not fight, then you will die as well.

Worrying gets you nowhere. If you turn up worrying about how you're going to perform, you've already lost. Train hard, turn up, run your best, and the rest will take care of itself. — Usain Bolt

The silent breath of a wounded lion is more dangerous than its roar.

A lion who breaks the enemy's ranks is a minor hero compared to the lion who overcomes himself.

For me, life is continuously being hungry. The meaning of life is not simply to exist, to survive, but to move ahead, to go up, to achieve, to conquer. — Arnold Schwarzenegger

Lions are neither predators nor killers. They just go hunting like kings; because they are the kings! — Munia Khan

A lion doesn't have to prove it's a threat. You already know what the lion is capable of.

Every victorious warrior draws his strength from the highest source; his love. — Tapan Ghosh

I'm strong because I've been weak. I'm fearless because I've been afraid. I'm wise because I've been foolish.

To accomplish great things, we must not only act but also dream, not only plan but also believe. — Anatole France

Powerful strong lion quotes

Although reading words about strength won't miraculously fill you with the vigour to take on life's obstacles, it is still a fantastic place to start. Check below for some lion motivational quotes that will inspire you.

Do not roar like a lion; just set your target and hunt like a lion.

It is better to have a lion at the head of an army of sheep than a sheep at the head of an army of lions. - Daniel Defoe

If you are brave like the lion, then you can survive any difficulty of life.

People go to the zoo, and they like the lion because it's scary. And the bear because it's intense, but the monkey makes people laugh. — Lorne Michaels

The truth is like a lion; you don't have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself. — Saint Augustine

Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow.

Don't be ashamed of your scars. They are just reminders that you are a survivor. You are stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.

A lion does not flinch at laughter coming from a hyena. — Suzy Kassem

You don't see sick animals in the wild. You don't see lame animals in the wild, and it is all because of the predator: the lion, the tiger, the leopard, and all the cats. — Tippi Hedren

A lion that hunts for survival in the jungle does not envy the one being fed in a zoo. — Suhaib Rumi.

It doesn't matter whether you are a lion or a gazelle. When the sun comes up, you better be running. — Abe Gubegna

I am a lion, not a sheep. A leader, not a follower.

Somebody once told me that the great kings of the past are up there, watching over us.

Truth does not sit in a cave and hide like a lie. It wanders around proudly and roars loudly like a lion.

Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs; he is digested, and I've been reading all my life. — Charles De Gaulle

The lion is passion, and the lion is fire. Lions call you to them. — Michael Samuels

To beat a lion, you must have a lion's heart. — Keith Thurman

Only in art will the lion lie down with the lamb, and the rose grows without the thorn. — Martin Amis

A lion is not a lion is not a lion. As individuals, mates, and members of society, they're all very different. — Frans Lanting

The lion never fears walking alone.

Strong lion quotes for Instagram

The will to go above and beyond the norm and tenaciously pursue your dreams is what makes someone great. The lion quotes listed below might help inspire others by being posted on your Instagram profile.

I was the shyest human ever invented, but I had a lion inside me that wouldn't shut up.

Not always, Scar. One day, it'll be my son who rules. Simba will be your king.

A king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun.

Let the lion bark; the lion is still the king.

At the end of the day, I'm walking with the heart of a lion.

Knowledge is like a lion; it cannot be gently embraced.

A king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.

Everyone wants to eat, but few are willing to hunt.

It is better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.

I refuse to be outworked, and I consider myself to have the heart of a lion.

Remember who you are. You are my son and the one true king.

There's more to see than can ever be seen, more to do than can ever be done. There's far too much to take in here, more to find than can ever be found.

You know you are a lion when you have a strong set of hairy paws and a stout, round name.

The vibration of Leo, ruled by the sun itself, is almost tangible, a thing you can actually feel throughout your whole being in the presence of a Lion or Lioness. — Linda Goodman

You are the king of the jungle, but you are not the king of my heart.

Lion inspirational quotes

You will have difficult situations in life at some point. This implies that you always need to be ready to experience suffering and find solutions. You can use the motivational lion quotes about life listed below.

Be like a lion and a wolf; then, you have a big heart and the power of leadership.

The power of a lion is not in its size but in its ability and strength.

You need to learn to hunt like a lion if you want to fulfil your dreams.

The one excellent thing that can be learned from a lion is that whatever a man intends to do should be done by him with a whole-hearted and strenuous effort.

I'm only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn't mean you go looking for trouble.

If ever you feel like an animal among men, be a lion.

A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man.

A lion does not need to prove his strength, and there is a reason why kings are respected.

If you build an army of 100 lions whose leader is a dog, in any fight, the lions will die like a dog. But if you build an army of 100 dogs whose leader is a lion, all dogs will fight like a lion.

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.

Although it may seem difficult, everything in life begins with setting and achieving goals. When you set your sights higher than where you first intended to, you push yourself to improve one triumph at a time. The inspirational sayings and powerful strong lion quotes above are meant to encourage you at any moment.

