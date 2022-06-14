70+ Nigerian street motivational quotes that will get you to hustle

If you have been to Nigerian streets, you know that hustling is not an option. Everyone is trying to make it in these streets, and there is no room for laziness. Do not allow yourself to stay down when things aren't going well for you. Use these inspirational quotes to reenergize and refocus on your goals.

Why do people wake up so early and come back late from the hustle? Making it in life without hustling is impossible. Sometimes you feel like giving up, but life has no way of quitting. Nigerian quotes about hustling will inspire and motivate you to keep going.

Nigeria street motivational quotes

Nigerians are among the most hardworking people in the world, and their hustle mainly takes place in the streets. Here are a few motivational quotes that will inspire you not to give up.

A big fish is caught with bait.

We are what our thinking makes us.

Please create your opportunities, don't wait for them to come to you.

Waking up early makes the road short.

If you are making a house and a nail breaks, do you stop building, or do you change the nail?

A little rain every day makes the river overflow.

Yesterday's unsuccessful people are successful today.

The monkey learns how to jump from the tree by trying often enough.

However heavy it rains, no banana will grow on top of your head.

Hardworking is living a few years like most people won't so that you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't.

You can't hang around negative people and expect to live a positive life.

Nigerian quotes about hustling

Hustling is going out there and working hard until the opportunities you want comes your way. To succeed, you need inspiration, and a few hustle and grind quotes come in handy.

Good things happen to those who hustle.

The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.

When I started courting the hustle, failure became my past. Now I am engaged to the game and married to success.

Things may come to those who wait, but only things left by those who hustle.

Hustle beats talent when talent doesn't hustle. – Ross Simmonds

Hustle until haters ask if you are hiring.

Do not allow the belly to make you useless.

I'd rather hustle 24/7 than slave 9-5.

You cannot climb to the top of the mountain without crushing some weeds with your feet.

When I dey hustles for glory, you have been dey toast glory.

The elephant does not limp when walking on thorns.

Hustle isn't just working on the things you like. It means doing the things you don't enjoy so you can do the things you love.

A tree doesn't move until there is wind to move it.

Every successful person is a hustler in one way or the other. We all hustle to get where we need to be. Only a fool would sit around and wait for another man to feed him . – K'wan

Don't give up on your goals for a little bit of comfort. Instead, grow, jump and hustle.

If you have dreams, then wake up early, put on your boots, and start your hustle. – Avigeet Das

The way to getting things started is to stop talking and begin.

There is no shortcut to the top of the palm tree.

Hustlers do not sleep. They take a nap.

One whose seeds have not sprouted does not give up planting.

Let your hustle be louder than your mouth.

To hustle is like being a farmer. Work first to enjoy all the fruits with your loved ones later. – Jeremiah Say

Hustle until you don't have to introduce yourself.

The only cure for struggle is to hustle.

Greatness only comes before hustle in the dictionary.

Nigerian street quotes about money

Money is a very passionate topic for people of all cultures, and Nigeria is no different. Making money in these streets is not easy, and a little motivation goes a long way.

Money does not announce how it is earned, but whereas properly earned money appreciates, improperly earned money depreciates.

If you want to improve your memory, lend a memory to someone.

Ignorance about the laws of money makes a man poor.

Dont stay in bed unless the bed can make you money.

It is not how much money you earn but what you save that determines your net worth. – Olumide Emmanuel

Never spend money before you have it.

Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.

Money can make people laugh, but when they laugh, the foolish ones sometimes forget to close their mouths.

If money was found on trees, many would be married to monkeys.

Lack of money is a lack of friends; if you have money at your disposal, every dog and goat will claim to be related to you.

Too many people spend their hard-earned money to buy things they don't like to impress people they don't like.

Inspiring Nigerian street quotes

Making it in the Nigerian streets is one challenging task, and street quotes can inspire you to stay on course. Regardless of your street hustle, a few quotes can go a long way in encouraging you to keep going regardless of how the day goes. Here are a few street quotes Nigerians use to motivate themselves.

The secret to getting ahead is getting started.

Some succeed because they are destined to, but most succeed because they are determined to.

Don't be afraid of going slowly, be afraid of standing still.

I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near.

When the needle falls into the well, many people will look into the well, but few people will go down after it.

Success in life requires training, discipline and hard work. But if you are not frightened by these things, the opportunities are just as great today as they ever were.

Supposing doesn't fill the grain basket; 'if' doesn't fill the larder.

The weight on your shoulder today will be the ground you walk on tomorrow.

Little by little, a bird builds its nest.

The chameleon changes colour to match the earth. However, the earth does not change colours to match the chameleon.

Where you sit when you are old shows where you stood when you were young.

Do not set sail on someone else's star.

The people that accomplish great things are those that pay attention to small things.

Challenges are gifts that force us to find a new centre of gravity. Do not fight them. Find a new way to stand.

Street quotes about life

Life presents us with many ups and downs. Staying motivated is very important as it helps us refocus and have hope for a better important tomorrow. When motivation has lapsed, here are a few quotes about life that can uplift your spirit.

If you think you are too small to make a difference, try spending time with a mosquito.

No person is born great; people become great when others are sleeping.

Water begged for does not quench the thirst.

Remembering you will die is the best way to avoid the trap of thinking that you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no need not to follow your dreams.

Set goals that make you jump out of bed every morning.

Success is never owned, it is rented, and the rent is due every day.

The growing millet is not afraid of the hot sun.

You cannot tell a hungry child that you gave him food yesterday.

Start where you are with what you have to do what you can.

When it feels scary to jump in, that is the time to jump; otherwise, you end up staying in the same place your whole life.

No matter how full the river gets, it still needs to grow.

He who does not seize an opportunity today will be unable to seize tomorrow's opportunity.

It might be a slow process, but quitting will not speed it up, so keep going.

No elephant complains about the weight of its trunk.

Do not procrastinate because you will be left between doing something, having something and being nothing.

Do not think about failures or errors; otherwise, you will never do a thing.

Trying to make it in this life is not easy and finding positive encouragement is also rare. A few Nigerian street motivational quotes may be what you need to keep grinding in these streets. They remind you to get up and hustle because nothing comes easy.

