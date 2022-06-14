100+ Lil Baby's quotes about life, love, hustle and friendship

Lil Baby is an American rapper who became popular after the success of his debut mix tape Perfect Timing. The artist has since released 3 studio albums, a total of 6 mixtapes, and over 80 singles. There are several Lil Baby's quotes about life, love, hustle and friendship from his music to inspire you.

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lil Baby's real name is Dominique Jones. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in the Oakland City neighbourhood. The artist is currently 27 years old. He is a young rapper who has inspired many through his music. Below are motivational Lil Baby's quotes about friends, love, life, and hustle that you can relate to.

Inspirational Lil Baby's quotes

The new generation of rappers has employed different styles to pass their message. One excellent example is Lil Baby.

Never thought that I'd get famous, always know that I'd be cool.

I know what will make me happy, and I will get it.

Young Thug, he gave me all the jewels. He literally paid me to leave the neighbourhood.

Keep our business to ourselves. The internet ain’t doin’ no help.

I'm the type of girl who can be happy with a pizza and Netflix.

I don’t need anyone’s approval to do what I want to.

I have an impact and people look up to me now. It’s more than the money.

The rap game is kinda crazy, so I go with the flow but make sure that I cover my bases and do whatever to make sure I’m good no matter what.

Work hard and determine, it's safe to say I earned it.

Not becoming mad anymore just becoming distant. Catch me when you see me.

I took a Tesla and landed on Mars.

I know they hatin' on me, but I don't read comments.

Lightning bolt diamonds ’cause I want revenge.

I know I wasn’t there for you, at least I said I’m sorry. You know what it was, I told you that I was heartless.

Hopefully, the sacrifices we making today can change tomorrow.

But don’t listen to them haters tryna fill your ears with salt.

Minus the bullsh*t, life’s great.

Never thought that I’d get famous, always know that I’d be cool.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Real Lil Baby's quotes about life

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life can be extremely difficult and tough at times, but giving up is never the wisest course of action. Below are inspirational life quotes to keep you going.

No matter how difficult life becomes, I’ll always smile.

Live life to the fullest. Nothing is promised.

One should listen to everyone and learn from the experiences they’ve had, whatever they’ve learnt from them. Get all positive things from them and make them reflect in your life.

That person who enters your life out of nowhere and suddenly means the world to you.

I’ve grown, and my passion for music has grown. I’ve become more advanced, and I’ve enhanced my vocabulary. All-around artist development.

Livin’ life like stars, thankin’ god every day we finally winning.

My life is my own, and I'll do what I want with it.

I’m just tryna live my life. They say I ain’t living right.

No matter how hard life gets, I'll always smile.

My life is like a dream, but I’m still here when I wake. I’m gon’ get everything I need, I’ll do whatever it takes.

One should always focus on what he or she is doing, but also should be a seeker for bigger opportunities in life.

Best Lil Baby's verses from his songs

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you are a fan of his music, below are Lil Baby's quotes from his songs that are moving.

I give all my problems to God. Let him handle all my enemies.

I feel like whatever is meant is meant. I feel like this is already written.

I have an impact and people look up to me now. It's more than the money.

It tries to leave a massive impact on people that look up to me. The feeling is more than what money could give.

I’m changing every day as far as this rap thing. I’m learning new things. I’m getting bigger by the day.

I know I can’t rap forever, but I know as long as I got a label or something I can get money forever.

Sometimes, you gotta go to a safe spot and just get some peace and rest.

I leave all my issues to God. I let him take care of all my enemies.

I’m all about giving up-and-coming people a chance.

I never knew anything about rapping.

Get in your car and just put on your flashers. And follow the hearse since you say you gon’ ride.

Best Lil Baby's lyrics

Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Lil Baby grew up in Atlanta, where he spent time with buddies like Pee. Here are a few of his most memorable lyrics depicting his life in the streets.

I'm not a goat, but I fit the description I like to pour, so I get the prescription.

I firmly believe, that what’s meant to be is meant to be. It is already written.

Hold it down for the four. In the nine with the woes. Marlo my dawg, that’s for sho’, we won’t fall out about sh*t.

If I sell my soul, I’ll take it back, I’m slime forever. I put bust down on the whole gang, we gon’ shine together.

I had that beat in my email for like eight months. I just went through it, picked it out, liked the beat, and I did it.

Everybody got somethin’ to say when I ain’t even ask ’em sh*t.

We started off as close friends somehow you turned into my girlfriend.

Everybody wants a piece of the winnings, they’re never there when you’re lost.

First, they tried to steal my style, now they tryna steal my sound.

There are certain little sounds that I just like to hear.

To me, I’m on a whole different level of rapping.

Everyone has said I got my own sound.

Lil Baby's quotes about love

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lil Baby's songs tend to focus more on love and relationships than other performers' tracks do. He sings extensively about love and heartbreaks. Here are a few of his love-related quotes.

We can never let ’em break our mind. We gotta stay strong, conquer, and don’t divide.

You ain’t gotta love me, just don’t lie though. We gon’ take them trips ’cause ain’t nobody else as fly like us.

A love letter came through the mail, it said, "I miss you". I ripped it up and flushed with the tissue, try to forget you.

Like you might love watching basketball, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll get on the court.

I want to be a superhero dad to that my kid feels like everything I do is nothing wrong.

Hey, I don't need any fake love, fake love is the worst love.

Baby, I'm in love, I admit it I know that you think I want to hit it.

When we first met, I had no idea you would be so important to me.

I didn't wanna fall in love, not at all but at some point, you smiled, and holy sh*t, I blew it.

They are not gonna appreciate you until you have gone with somebody else.

You said you love me, gave me my heart then you scarred me for life.

Lil Baby's quotes about loyalty

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Loyalty is vital for anyone trying to survive the streets. A loyal individual is a vital resource for anyone. Here are loyal quotes from Lil Baby that you can find helpful.

I know emotions come with lies, so I tell the truth all the time. Ain’t got no sympathy for no b*tch.

Knowin’ your vibes be fake and crazy That’s why, me, I keep it the most real.

I gave too many people second chances and they scared me, I can’t trust anybody.

I can’t blame you for who you are. I can only blame myself for thinking you were who you said you were.

I was tired, they didn’t realize. Certain vibes, it doesn’t feel right. Plenty of nights got me traumatized.

Sunshine gon’ to come with rainy days, codeine takes the pain away.

Where them people be with you, but they really don’t love you.

First, they doubt you, then they wanna be around you.

I went through my darkest time alone so sorry if I act like I don’t need anybody.

Lil Baby's quotes about success

Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Success quotes often inspire everyone to make the right decisions. You must work extremely hard and be resolute in everything you do if you want to achieve a lot in life. Below are success quotes that will motivate you.

My story is going to be completely different from someone else's story in terms of hard work. What I might feel like is hard work, another person is dying to do.

You don’t always work towards everything you like or love in life because there are a lot of such things. Give your time to those things which really matter.

Always carry around that proud and confident look on your face, that no one can fool you or play you around. Be in your own control.

If we want to think about change, we have to start using the power we have.

I appreciate the support I get from the people! Y’all motivate me to go harder.

It’s an amazing feeling when you see that your work and doings are creating an impact on people. The feeling is priceless.

I’m changing every day as far as this rap thing. I’m learning new things. I’m getting bigger by the day.

They just wanna talk about my past. They don’t wanna accept the fact that I’m a boss.

I went through my darkest time alone so sorry if I act like I don’t need anybody.

I want to be a superhero dad to that my kids feel like everything I do is nothing wrong.

Be careful how much you tolerate. You are teaching them how to treat you.

Always be proud of yourself and feel confident. Be accepting of new things and new learnings in life and keep on moving forward.

I have an impact and people look up to me now. It’s more than money.

You should always have your own way of doing things which will make you unique. Be a one and only and not a similarity.

Never forget who you initially were and what your values and Morales are. Always stay down to earth and be yourself.

Never stand in the way of newcomers in your field, even if you are the best at what you do. Always maintain their lane clear and develop their skills and knowledge.

If you can make it you can do the same thing ten times, never stop.

If we want to think about change, we have to start using the power we have.

Everybody wants a piece of the winnings. They’re never there when you’re lost.

Lil Baby's quotes about hustle

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Always doing your best to make ends meet is the only way to get up in life. Below are some inspiring hustle quotes to keep you going.

I am a rapper but I am more of a hustler.

I am really a millionaire, still in the projects.

I ain't never had nothing good in life.

From the bottom, all I know is the struggle. Can’t get a job, so all I know is the hustle.

I’m a rapper, but wherever I am, that hustling spirit reveals itself.

Hopefully, the sacrifices we making today can change tomorrow.

Keep our business to ourselves, the internet ain't doing no help.

Hustle until your haters ask if you are hiring.

Good things happen to those who hustle.

The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don't give up.

Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.

Get inspired in your life with any of the above Lil Baby's quotes. You can share them with your loved ones and friends too.

READ ALSO: 50+ best Mac Miller's quotes and lyrics from the late rapper

Legit.ng recently published an article on best Mac Miller's quotes and lyrics. Malcolm James McCormick, better known by his stage name Mac Miller, was an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was a pioneer in music and an openly vulnerable lyricist.

His beliefs and way of living, however, have won him many admirers. The motivational sayings and lyrics of Mac Miller present various perspectives on life. Check out these articles for some of his best quotes.

Source: Legit.ng