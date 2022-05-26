80+ cute love puns for that very special person in your life

To love and to be loved is one of the most incredible feelings in the world. When you have that very special person in your life, you always want to make them feel loved and appreciated. That particular person can be your wife, husband, boyfriend or girlfriend. When the two of you are apart, sending cute love puns is a great way to show them how much you miss and adore them.

Love can make you feel like you are high like a kite. Receiving a love pun from the special person in your life can light up your whole world. Cute love puns definitely will spice up things in the relationship. Make sure your relationship is never boring by sending cute love puns to your special person.

Cute love puns for your love

Being in love is one of the most wonderful experiences one can have. It is awesome to have someone you adore and like spending time with. Here are some cheesy love puns for you to share with your partner.

Love is all you knead.

Your love is first class.

I love you because you are brie-lliant.

You hold the key to my heart.

I always have a ball with you.

Your love will always be up to par.

You're the king of my heart!

Can I get a tour of your cockpit?

You are the coffee to my espresso. And I love you a latte.

I'm falling for you, so please never leaf me.

We're not socks. But I think we'd make a great pair.

You're the peanut butter to my jelly!

To some, marriage is a word. To others, a sentence.

This may be cheesy, but I think you're great.

I love you from my head tomatoes.

. If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple.

You are turtle-ly the best person I have ever met.

I’d like to see you s’more

You’ve stolen a pizza my heart.

Just in queso you did not know, I love you.

Adorable love puns for her

You must try your best to make the special lady feel loved, desired, and valued once you've found love in her arms. Here are some romantic puns to share with your special lady.

If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cutecumber.

I love spending koala-ty time with you.

There are chameleon reasons why I love you.

I am o-fish-ally head over heels in love with you.

I can squirrel on top of my lungs that I am nut-thing without you.

How long have I loved you? I’ve lost track.

My wife tells me I'm a sceptic, but I don't believe a word she says.

Your name must be Autumn because I'm fall-ing hard for you.

You make my heart melt. I am never letting you slip away from my butter fingers.

Things may change, and time may vary, but my love for you will always be the same.

I doughnut understand why I'm thinking about you throughout the whole day.

My girlfriend and I often laugh about how competitive we are. But I laugh more.

Just thought I would bear my soul and tell you how much I love you.

When one satellite dish falls in love with another, what's the best part of the wedding? The reception.

Let's commit the perfect crime together. I'll steal your heart, and you can steal mine.

No matter what happens or will happen, I whale owl-ways there for you.

What did the woman with a broken leg say to her crush? I've got a crutch on you.

Our love is like hot chocolate with marshmallows: You're hot, and I really want to be on you.

Your love doesn't give me butterflies in the tummy; it gives me the whole zoo.

I should better give you a ride. We don't want you pulled over for driving while intoxicating.

Beautiful love puns for him

Love is a wonderful emotion that you don't have to hide from the person you like. However, finding the appropriate words to express your actual romantic feelings might be tough. You might use the following cute love jokes for him.

I cannot help being fondue of you.

You mint a lot to me and you still do.

I think you're a hunk of purring love!

It was an emotional wedding. Even the cake was in tiers.

We should spend some koala-ity time together.

I will bear my heart to tell you that I love you.

Are you a thief? Because you stole my heart!

Words can't make espresso of how much I love you.

I like your sweater. It must be made out of husband material

I hope you like veggies cause I love you from my head, tomatoes.

When I'm with you, my heart is always ready for takeoff.

I might come off as cheesy, but I think you're the grate-st person I ever met.

I think we are a great laboratory. Because we are making good chemistry.

What do you get if you cross a setter and a pointer at Christmas time? You get a point setter.

What did the Australian zoologist do with his sweetheart? Spend koala-ty time together.

You make my heart erupt like a volcano. What I'm trying to say is, that I love you. Sorry if I'm gushing.

Sweet I love you puns

When your lover isn't with you, tell them how much you love and miss them. To put a smile on their face, send them one of these I love you puns.

I love you berry much.

You donut even know how much I love you.

Oh deer do I love you!

I love you so ducking much

I aorta tell you how much I love you.

I can't espresso how much I love you.

Don't make me wine, be my Valentine!

If you ever feel bleu, I will do my best to make everything gouda for you.

You're my porpoise. I dolphinately love you infinitely.

In turtle love with you every day.

The bride's best friend is so proud; she's practically made of honour.

I doughnut want to glaze over the fact that I love you a hole lot

I hope you like breakfast because I love you a waffle lot.

There might be other fish in the sea, but you're my sole mate.

An invisible man marries an invisible woman. The kids were nothing to look at either.

What did the poodles say to each other after making up? Life is dog-gone ruff without you.

Why do painters always fall for their models? Because they love them with all of their art.

Funny love puns

You can utilize a variety of amusing love puns to wow your loved ones or to hilariously explain your intentions. Take a look at any of the examples provided below.

Your love is like vodka: worth the chase.

If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one.

Two florists got married. It was an arranged marriage.

You light my fire, probably because you're my perfect match.

Too many girls think the word 'marriage' has a nice ring to it.

It does not matter what others are sayings. I have given my lime is toad-ally to you.

Biologists have recently produced immortal frogs by removing their vocal cords. They can't croak.

This breakfast quesadilla is delish, but I can't wait to be jalapeño pants later.

I have come up with the perfect crime! Let's do it together: I'll steal your heart, and you'll steal mine.

How did the astronaut's girlfriend respond when he proposed to her in space? I'm so happy I can't breathe.

Why are people who carry bees considered good-looking? Because beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.

I am the luckiest to have you as my gym buddy. This relationship is working out great.

What did the astronaut's girlfriend say to him when he proposed in outer space? I can't breathe.

Failing in love is one thing and staying in love is another. When you have that special person in your life, it's important to keep the fire burning. Never let a day pass without letting them know how much you love and care for them. Sending them cute love puns will keep you connected all the time.

