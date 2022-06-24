50+ best Bad Bunny's quotes, lyrics, and captions (in English)

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican Rapper, singer, actor, and record producer. The Latin trap and reggaeton sensation gained popularity for his hit single Soy Peor. He is also recognized for collaborating with Cardi B and Drake on the hit singles I Like It and Mia. Are you looking for the best Bad Bunny's quotes, lyrics, and captions from his songs to share with friends and family?

Bad Bunny is an established rapper and singer. He has worked with notable artists such as Card B, Drake, J Balvin, and Beck G. Check out this piece for some of the best and most captivating Bad Bunny quotes in English.

Best Bad Bunny's lyrics

Here are the best Bad Bunny's songs' lyrics from his various songs. Feel free to share them with your family and friends to get them inspired.

I’m going 200 miles on a jetski, ayy!

Because being single is in style. That’s why she doesn’t fall in love.

I can dance to just about anything.

For years, decades, the system has taught us to stay quiet. They’ve made us believe that those who take to the streets to speak up are crazy, criminals, troublemakers.

I like being comfortable at airports, in flip-flops with no jewelry on.

I have the sauce, also ballet That’s why when I leave the machine in the valet.

If I have a platform and a voice, I should use it for my people.

I never said I was the best in anything. I never said I’m an icon. The world decides all of that.

I can simply tell you that since I was a kid, I didn’t like to look like anyone else.

The fame isn’t important to me. It’s a blessing to have. Having so many people that support me, that love me and listen to my music, is beautiful.

Amazing Bad Bunny's lyrics for captions

Finding the right caption for your post on Instagram or Facebook can be challenging at times. These Bad Bunny song lyrics for captions are the perfect way to spruce up your posts.

What keeps me motivated is love and passion

Obviously black matches with everything.

We need to try to unite audiences, unite countries, join musical tastes, unite people

Be proud to be Latino and never lose that pride!

Music has the power to inspire the world.

Because being single is in style That’s why she doesn’t fall in love

You don’t have the same mentality as you did five years ago – even one year. People are always changing, and I believe that everyone deserves the space to change and for people to recognize their change.

You learn a lot in life but there are a lot of tools and resources in school that help you grow professionally and personally for whatever goal you may want to achieve.

Inspiring Bad Bunny's quotes

Are you looking for Bad Bunny's inspirational quotes? Here is a list of some of the most inspiring quotes from the artist to choose from.

I'm not going to make a song just to make a song. The day that I make an album, it's so that people really know what Bad Bunny's about.

When I was a little boy in school I had to dress up as a bunny and there's a picture of me with an annoyed face, and when I saw it, I thought I should name myself 'Bad Bunny.'

Everyone my age probably grew up listening to the 'perreos' of Plan B.

Latin music is universal.

To me, the most important artists in my career are Arcangel and Balvin. Arcangel gave me the push, the respect in the streets.

People tried to change my concept of what music is. That music is work, but it's not like that.

If I have the chance to say something, I will say it - but that doesn't obligate me to always say something, or to shed light on every problem, as if I were a lawmaker.

I have the space and liberty to create.

My mami and papi love my music. They're always listening to the radio waiting for one of my songs to come on. And when it does, they turn up the volume - and turn it back down when it's over.

If I went out to play basketball with other kids, when I came home I'd shower and go right back to the computer again. If there was a birthday party or a family activity, I would take my laptop and spend the whole day there.

Memorable Bad Bunny's songs' quotes

Bad Bunny has established himself as one of the most successful Latin trap and reggaeton musicians. He is widely known for his deep, slurred vocal style and his fashion sense. Here are amazing Bad Bunny's quotes from his songs.

Since childhood, I’ve been a clown. I’ve always liked being very funny or trying to make people laugh. It’s my original self.

I think it’s important as an artist to never forget where you’re from.

Fashion is one thing, but style is another.

No one tells me what to do with my music. Real. My mom doesn’t tell me what to say, how is someone else going to?

Reggaeton is a global genre.

The first rap CD that I had, it was so different for me. The energy, the wordplay, all that caught my attention, and I liked it.

My goal in music is to create nostalgic moments.

The world can criticize me, but l can always criticize it back.

When I write, it’s like choosing which shoes I’m going to put on. More often than not, my lyrics are personal, but I sometimes have to put myself in other people’s shoes.

If tomorrow I want to release a rock album or I want to release a bachata album, nobody can tell me anything—why can’t I?

Notable Bad Bunny's quotes

The reggaeton rapper's influence is not to be underestimated. Quotes and lyrics from his songs are now popular among his fans.

I think if I keep working in the way that I am, from the heart and from passion and with love, well, the fruits of that will keep coming.

I only act from my heart.

Money does not change people, people change.

To all the musicians, to the Academy, with all due respect, reggaeton is part of our Latin culture. And its representing as much as any other genre at the worldwide level.

Everyone has been in love, at some point or another.

A lot of artists fail when they try to act, and they flop. So when I get into acting, it’s going to be to do it well, something good, something of quality. I want people to say, ‘Wow, that movie’ – or that show or whatever – ‘turned out really well.

Famous Bad Bunny's quotes

Most of Bad Bunny's songs' quotes are unforgettable. The list below consists of famous and funny Bad Bunny quotes you can use to cheer up someone.

Reggaeton is something else – it is part of pop culture. It is something very big that I don’t believe will ever die.

A good song never gets old.

I don't want to be fake. I'm just being me. And I have the power to break stereotypes and whatever useless rules that society puts on us.

When you go to an oasis, you go there to supply yourself with the vital things you are missing, things that you need.

I’ll live in Puerto Rico until the day I die.

Education is important because it prepares you for life.

Simple goes a long way.

It doesn't matter if you want to be a teacher, an astronaut, or a reggaeton singer, you need to study.

Honestly, I always believed in myself. For real, for real.

Now I do whatever I want.

Success requires ambition, a strong work ethic, and motivation. The above Bad Bunny's quotes will inspire and motivate you to think and work hard to achieve your dreams. You can share these quotes with your family, friends, and colleagues so that they can also get inspired to chase their dreams.

