100+ toxic relationship quotes to help you cope with the situation

Relationships are tough to maintain on their own, especially given today's circumstances. If you have ever been with a toxic spouse, you know how difficult it is. You fall into a black hole of self-doubt and remorse every day. If you are having trouble in your relationship, these toxic relationship quotes can help you manage and make the best decision possible.

A good and healthy relationship will give you the peace you need. Of course, you may argue from time to time or encounter other roadblocks, but you normally make decisions together and discuss any issues that occur honestly. When a relationship is toxic, you may feel depleted or sad after regularly spending time with your spouse.

Leaving a toxic relationship quotes

We all find ourselves in unpleasant situations from time to time, especially when it comes to heart matters. Staying in a toxic relationship is mentally, physically, and emotionally draining. Here are some removing toxic friends quotes that will help you to let go of what doesn't make you happy or offer you serenity.

Don't fall for sweet promises; fall for sweet efforts.

At some point, you have to realize that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life.

It is far better to be alone than to be in bad company. - George Washington

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness. - Steve Maraboli

Some people don't want to be fixed because being broken gets them attention.

If it is destroying you, it is not love.

Don't settle for a relationship that won't let you be yourself. - Oprah Winfrey

You can't alter someone who doesn't see a problem with what they're doing.

They will jab you in the lungs and inquire as to why you are experiencing difficulty breathing.

Never make yourself feel insignificant in order to make someone else feel important.

Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got. - Robert Brault

Girls, you've gotta know when it's time to turn the page. - Tori Amos

People who can't communicate think everything is an argument.

It is important that we forgive ourselves for making mistakes. We need to learn from our errors and move on. - Steve Maraboli

Don't wait. If it's not right, move on. - Andy Lau

Unhappy marriages are caused by a lack of friendship more than a lack of love.

It is possible that your heart will break up with someone before you do.

You have to accept the reality from time to time and stop wasting your time on the wrong people.

You deserve better the instant you start to doubt if you do.

Remember that unhappy people can be quite harmful.

We teach people how to treat us. - Dr Phil

You will never have to sacrifice your friends, your dream, or your dignity in a healthy relationship.

Because at some point you have to realize that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life. - Sandi Lynn

Make sure you're not saying it's complicated when it's actually TOXIC. The more words it takes you to explain your relationship, the less healthy it probably is. - Steve Maraboli

Letting go doesn't mean giving up but rather accepting that there are things that cannot be.

Toxic relationship quotes for him

Know that if your partner has been abusive, the abuse will likely intensify. Making the right decision is never too late. These quotes will teach you the right attitude to have when dealing with any toxic relationships you may be involved in.

Someone's desire for you does not imply that he values you. Do not stick around when it hurts.

Spend your time with those who love you unconditionally, not with those who only love you under certain conditions. - Suzy Kassem

Turn your wounds into wisdom. - Oprah Winfrey

Allow yourself the space to grieve the loss of your relationship, no matter how toxic it was, so you can move forward with closure.

Letting go of a toxic relationship gives you time to focus on what makes you happy.

The one who loves the least controls the relationship. - Robert Anthony

Love cannot live where there is no trust. - Edith Hamilton

You can't change him, but you can change your relationship with him.

After a toxic relationship ends, it's common to have a moment of clarity.

When it comes to relationships that feel unhealthy, unpleasant, or deflating, trust your instincts.

The wrong person isn't breaking their back to make you happy. So, stop breaking your back for them. - Sonya Parker

If your partner has stifled your personality, isn't supportive, and isn't willing to work on your relationship related issues, you're in an unhealthy relationship.

There are folks who, simply by being themselves, pull you down.

You make me feel like a firefly. Trapped in a bell jar, starved for love. - Ayushee Ghoshal

Toxic relationship quotes for her

The majority of the time, women are the ones that suffer the most as a result of being in a toxic and hurtful relationship. However, it's never too late to make a U-turn and take care of yourself. To help you feel better, here are some toxic love quotes.

You have to be in love with yourself first, to love other people.

While it may feel painful to have a broken heart, you already have the strength within yourself to heal.

I seem to be torn between I wish we'd met earlier and I wish we'd never met. - Ahmed Mostafa

No matter how dysfunctional it was, ending a relationship can still be incredibly painful- give yourself time to process your emotions.

Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for. - Mandy Hale

Finding your own serenity is preferable to imposing things that only serve to harm you.

Problems in relationships occur because each person concentrates on what is missing in the other person. - Wayne Dyer

After ending a toxic relationship, be your own healthy, loving, and stable partner.

You don't let go of a bad relationship because you stop caring about them. You let go because you start caring about yourself. - Charles Orlando

Small quarrels and mistrust are always the beginnings of a relationship's demise.

In terms of prioritizing your mental and physical wellbeing, leaving a toxic relationship could be one of the most brave decisions you make.

A toxic relationship keeps dragging you down. It never helps you in becoming better.

Boundaries we set for our life are important, life-saving even. A lot of hurts comes from allowing others to guilt us into breaking them. - Zara Hairston

Healing will look different for everyone- explore what you need once a toxic relationship has ended.

Pain, in relationships, becomes burned into our memory as a means to help us never forget this type of experience, so toxicity can be avoided in the future.

Quotes on letting go of a toxic relationship

Letting go is difficult because it requires you to let go of some pieces of your past. Things that have become a part of you. Here are some letting go quotes about toxic relationships to help you make the best decision possible.

You can't change someone who doesn't see an issue in their actions.

The abusive partner continually denies any responsibility for problems. - Beverly Engel

It is preferable for someone to break your heart once and then leave your life than for them to break your heart repeatedly.

You take your power back by letting people go. - Emma Xu

You will never be able to reach your full potential unless you let go of all the poisonous individuals in your life. Allow them to depart so that you can develop.

The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did. - Faraaz Kazi

You are not a rehab. It's not your job to fix everyone.

Letting go of toxic people in your life is a big step in loving yourself. - Hussein Nishah

The scars you can't see are the hardest to heal. - Astrid Alauda

Toxic relationships are like a good pasta that has been overcooked. - Asa Don Brown

Removing toxic people from your life isn't the difficult part. Not feeling guilty about it is.

It may be unpleasant at first to leave a toxic relationship, but with time, you may feel as if a big weight has been lifted.

If they are not making you glow, glow alone.

I cannot compromise my respect for your love. You can keep your love; I will keep my respect. - Amit Kalantri

Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as friends and family.

You don't even have to feel guilty about removing toxic people from your life.

Don't let your loyalty become slavery.

Sometimes your heart needs more time to accept what your mind already knows.

Toxic people spread their toxin to you, and then you, in turn, become a wasteland like they are. - Body Focus

The only people mad at you for speaking the truth are those living a lie.

Allowing oneself to be treated ill when you still have the ability to make the right option is not a good idea. You are always entitled to the best.

A toxic lover is someone damaged beyond repair.

You have to speak to be heard, but sometimes you have to be silent to be appreciated.

Actions prove someone is; words just prove who they want to be.

The best way to move forward is to let go of the people holding you back.

When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower, u water it daily.

Life is a story, and you can always edit the role characters play in your life.

Don't light yourself on fire trying to brighten someone else's existence. - Charlotte Eriksson

Controllers, abusers, and manipulative people don't question themselves. They don't ask themselves if the problem is them. They always say the problem is someone else. - Darlene Quimet

Free from toxic relationship quotes

It's never easy to leave a toxic relationship, especially when you're still in love. It will take some time for your heart to embrace what your mind already knows. Here is a collection of toxic relationship quotes to help you out.

Toxic people bind themselves to your ankles like cinder blocks and then ask you to swim in their poisoned waters. - John Mark Green

It's better to be healthy alone than to be sick with someone else. - Dr Phil

Allowing someone to go does not imply that you no longer care about them. It's simply recognizing that the only person over whom you have true control is yourself. - Tamara Robert

Stop setting yourself on fire to keep someone else warm.

A healthy relationship doesn't drag you down. It inspires you to be better.

Sometimes it's better to end something and try to start something new than imprison yourself in hoping for the impossible.

The person who doesn't value you is blocking you from the one who will. - Robert Tew

Ending a toxic relationship means putting your mental wellness first.

There are individuals who, simply by being themselves, pull you down. They don't have to do anything. - Malebo Sephodi

Toxic relationships are dangerous to your health; they will literally kill you. Stress shortens your lifespan. Even a broken heart can kill you. - Bryant McGill

We should fight for our relationships, but if fighting means ripping yourself to shreds and piggybacking all his demons, you need to leave. - Tara Love

When you notice someone does something toxic the first time, don't wait for the second time before addressing it or cutting them off.

Forgiveness is a personal process that doesn't depend on us having direct contact with the people who have hurt us. - Sharon Salzberg

You will find that it is necessary to let things go; simply for the reason that they are heavy. So let them go, let go of them. I tie no weights to my ankles. - C. JoyBell C

Acknowledge and learn from your toxic relationship before moving forward, so you don't go through the same experience with a different partner.

Remove yourself from people who treat you like your time doesn't matter like your feelings are worthless or your soul is replaceable. - S.Mcnutt

If you keep pretending you're not hurt, how can you heal? True love doesn't expect you to deny you're in pain. - Zara Hairston

I mean, if the relationship isn't going to last in the long run, why would it be worth my time and effort in the short run? - Nicholas Sparks

You don't have to let that one thing be the thing that defines you. - Jojo Moyes

You must decide whether or not you will continue. It isn't going to happen on its own. You'll have to get up and declare, 'I'm not going to let this get the best of me, no matter how difficult this is, no matter how dissatisfied I am.' I'm ready to move on with my life. - Joel Osteen

It's critical to let go of people in your life who doesn't bring you the happiness and calm that you deserve. These toxic relationship quotes listed above will assist you during any difficult time in your life, whether it is with friends, family, or your spouse.

