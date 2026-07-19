Choosing the wrong GOtv package means paying for channels you'll never watch — or missing the ones you love. This guide covers the complete GOtv Jinja channels list, the current subscription price, how to subscribe or renew, and how it compares to GOtv Jolli, so you can decide whether Jinja is the right fit for your household.

The GOtv Jinja package offers 47 channels. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

According to the official GOtv Africa website, the current price of the GOtv Jinja package in Nigeria is ₦3,900 per month . Always confirm the latest price on gotvafrica.com before subscribing, as GOtv reviews its rates periodically.

. Always confirm the latest price on gotvafrica.com before subscribing, as GOtv reviews its rates periodically. GOtv Jinja offers 47 channels in total, including 7 General Entertainment channels, 1 Music channel, 2 Sports channels, 1 Movie channel, 1 Documentary channel, 2 Kids channels, 6 News channels, 21 Local channels, 2 Audio channels, and 4 Religion channels.

in total, including 7 General Entertainment channels, 1 Music channel, 2 Sports channels, 1 Movie channel, 1 Documentary channel, 2 Kids channels, 6 News channels, 21 Local channels, 2 Audio channels, and 4 Religion channels. TNT Africa is NOT included on Jinja — it is only available on GOtv Jolli and above.

on Jinja — it is only available on GOtv Jolli and above. GOtv Jolli has 65 channels altogether , meaning 18 newer channels are added on top of what Jinja offers.

, meaning 18 newer channels are added on top of what Jinja offers. Subscribers can renew or change plans instantly using the MyGOtv App, the *288# USSD code, or payment platforms like bank apps and Quickteller.

What is the GOtv Jinja package?

The GOtv Jinja package. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The GOtv Jinja package is one of the subscription options offered by GOtv, a digital terrestrial television platform in Africa owned by MultiChoice. It is designed to be affordable while providing a range of channels covering entertainment, news, sports, movies, and children's programming.

GOtv is a terrestrial television service that operates via radio frequency signals rather than satellites. This technology allows for easy installation and eliminates the need for a satellite dish, making it a cost-effective alternative to DStv.

How much is the GOtv Jinja package?

According to the official GOtv Africa website, the current price of the GOtv Jinja package in Nigeria is ₦3,900 per month. This makes Jinja the most affordable GOtv subscription plan available in 2025.

Note: GOtv has reviewed subscription prices multiple times in recent years. Always check gotvafrica.com for the most up-to-date price before subscribing.

Here is a quick overview of all current GOtv packages for comparison:

Package Monthly Price No. of Channels GOtv Smallie ₦1,100 35+ GOtv Jinja ₦3,900 45–47 GOtv Jolli ₦5,800 65+ GOtv Max ₦8,500+ 76+ GOtv Supa Higher 84+ GOtv Supa+ Highest 89+

Prices as reported by current sources. Verify at gotvafrica.com/en-ng.

GOtv Jinja channels list

Channel availability may vary slightly by location, but Nigerian subscribers typically receive between 45 and 48 channels on the Jinja plan. Below is the full breakdown by category, as listed on the official GOtv Eazy package details page:

General entertainment (7 channels)

These include E! Entertainment Television, FOX Life, AfricaMagic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, AfricaMagic Igbo, TVC Entertainment, and Trybe.

Movies (1 channel)

AfricaMagic Epic is the sole dedicated movie channel on GOtv Jinja.

Sports (2 channels)

GOtv Jinja offers 2 sports channels with limited football games. You can watch sports on SS Blitz and SS Select 2. You can also catch Premier League highlights on GOtv Jinja.

Kids and teens (2–3 channels)

Kids' channels on Jinja include Nickelodeon, Jim Jam, and PBS Kids.

GOtv Jinja package for kids. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

News and commerce (5–6 channels)

News channels include NTA Parliament, Al Jazeera, Arise News, TVC News, and NTA News24.

Music (1–3 channels)

Music channels on the Jinja plan include AFRO Music English, Sound City, and Urban TV.

Documentary, lifestyle & education (2 channels)

Real Time is on GOtv Jinja package. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

These are Real Time and Spice TV.

Religion (4 channels)

Religious channels include Faith, Islam Channel, Emmanuel TV, and Dove TV.

Audio (2 channels)

Audio channels are Naija FM and Wazobia FM.

Local channels (21 channels)

The Jinja package has about 21 local channels. These include popular stations such as AIT, Channels TV, Silverbird, NTA2, Wazobia TV, ITV Benin, BISCON TV, R2TV, WAP TV, Galaxy TV, and more.

GOtv Jinja vs GOtv Jolli: what is the difference?

This is one of the most common questions for new subscribers. Here is a clear comparison:

Feature GOtv Jinja GOtv Jolli Monthly price ₦3,900 ₦5,800 Total channels 45–47 65+ TNT Africa ❌ No ✅ Yes Big Brother Naija ❌ No ✅ Yes CNN / BBC World News ❌ No ✅ Yes Zee World / Telemundo ❌ No ✅ Yes Nickelodeon / Disney Junior Basic Full Sports channels 2 3+

GOtv Jolli has 65 channels altogether, meaning 18 newer channels are added in addition to GOtv Jinja. Jolli doubles the entertainment options of Jinja but stays well below the cost of Max.

Channels on Jolli that Jinja does not include are: Africa Magic Family, CBS Reality, ROK 2, Televista, E! Entertainment (full), ROK GH, Telemundo, Zee World, Discovery Family, Novela Magic, B4U Movies, TNT Africa, Nat Geo Wild, SuperSport Football, BBC World News, CNN International, Da Vinci Kids, Disney Junior, PBS Kids, MTV Base, and HIP TV.

Bottom line: If your priority is Nollywood, local news, and basic sports highlights, Jinja is enough. When compared to higher-tier packages like GOtv Jolli, GOtv Jinja has fewer premium channels, especially in sports and entertainment.

Does GOtv Jinja have TNT Africa?

TNT is not available on the GOtv Jinja package. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

No. TNT Africa is not included in the Jinja package. It is only available from GOtv Jolli upwards. If TNT Africa is important to you, you will need to upgrade to at least the GOtv Jolli plan.

What you need before subscribing

A GOtv decoder and antenna (GOtenna), properly installed

Your IUC number (found on the orange sticker under your decoder)

(found on the orange sticker under your decoder) A valid payment method (debit card, bank transfer, USSD, or mobile money)

Method 1 — via the MyGOtv app

Download and open the MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log in with your registered phone number and IUC (Smartcard) number. On the home screen, tap "Pay" or "Renew" next to your current subscription.

Select your preferred package and tap "Make Payment." Choose a payment method and follow the on-screen instructions. Once payment is successful, your GOtv account will be automatically reconnected — ensure your decoder is switched on during this process.

Method 2 — via USSD code

GOtv Jinja subscription via USSD. Photo: AI Illustration

Source: UGC

Dial *288# on your phone and press send. You will be presented with a menu offering various options for managing your subscription. Select the Subscribe / Renew option. Choose GOtv Jinja from the package list. Select your preferred payment method and complete payment. Wait for an SMS confirmation. Your decoder should reconnect automatically.

Method 3 — via the GOtv website

Go to gotvafrica.com/en-ng. Click Pay or navigate to the payment section. Enter your IUC number and select Nigeria as your country. Select the Jinja package and complete payment using your debit card or preferred option.

Method 4 — via your bank app or POS

Many Nigerian banks support GOtv payments. You can use mobile banking USSD codes from your bank or ATMs. Find the "Cable TV" option and pick GOtv to make your payment.

Troubleshooting common GOtv Jinja issues

Channels not showing after payment

Once you activate or renew your GOtv Jinja subscription, all channels should become available immediately. If your subscription expires, channels may display an error message until renewal is completed. Ensure your decoder is switched on at the time of payment.

E16 or E30 error on screen

If you see a GOTV16 or GOTV30 error message, you can remove it quickly and easily via the GOtv website. Visit gotvafrica.com/en-ng/selfservice/help-and-support and follow the self-service steps with your IUC number handy.

Decoder frozen or not responding

Your GOtv decoder might stop working or freeze up sometimes. To fix this, try unplugging it from the power outlet. Wait a bit, then plug it back in. This simple trick often solves small problems.

Subscription paid but not reflecting

Send an SMS with the word "Reset" and your IUC number to 4688. Alternatively, you can dial the USSD code *288# and follow the prompts to clear the error appearing on your TV screen.

Having the right contact information for GOtv Nigeria's customer care can make resolving service-related issues a breeze. Whether you prefer speaking to a representative over the phone, sending an email, or utilising self-service tools, GOtv provides multiple channels to ensure you receive the support you need.

Contact method Details Main customer care line 0803 904 4688 MTN Toll Free 08149860333 Airtel Toll Free 07080630333 Glo Toll Free 08113630333 WhatsApp +234 908 236 8533 Email GOtvNigeria@multichoice.co.za USSD (self-service) *288# SMS self-care Send "Balance \<IUC>" to 4688 Official website gotvafrica.com/en-ng MyGOtv portal selfservice.gotvafrica.com/en-ng

GOtv Nigeria also provides support via their official verified channels, including WhatsApp at +234 908 236 8533 and customer care line 09090630333.

Frequently asked questions

How much is the GOtv Jinja package per month?

According to the official GOtv Africa website, the current price of the GOtv Jinja package in Nigeria is ₦3,900 per month. However, prices change periodically, so always verify at gotvafrica.com before paying.

Does GOtv Jinja have Big Brother Naija?

No. Big Brother Naija is not available on the GOtv Jinja package. The BBNaija show is on channel 29, and only subscribers on GOtv Jolli and above can watch it.

Can I watch the Premier League on GOtv Jinja?

Yes — GOtv Jinja includes 2 sports channels with limited football games. You can watch sports on SS Blitz and SS Select 2, and catch some Premier League action. For full live coverage, you will need to upgrade to a higher package.

What is the GOtv customer care number that works 24 hours?

The main GOtv Nigeria customer care number is 0803 904 4688. Toll-free lines are also available: MTN subscribers can call 08149860333, Airtel subscribers 07080630333, and Glo subscribers 08113630333.

For self-service at any time, dial *288# — this USSD self-service code is the most direct and convenient method for the most common account issues.

Is GOtv Jinja worth it in 2025?

GOtv Jinja is designed for viewers who want affordable TV entertainment without paying for premium sports or HD movie channels. If your main interest is Nigerian movies, news, kids' programmes, and religious channels, Jinja is often enough. However, sports fans who want more live football usually prefer GOtv Max.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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