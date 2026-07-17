Unused bonus data cannot roll over — so every MB you earn through MTN's Data Referral programme must be used before it expires. After reading this guide, you'll know exactly how the programme works, what rewards you earn per referral, and how to send an invite right now.

Eligible MTN users can refer inactive customers to purchase data bundles. MTN Data Referral. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN Data Referral lets you send invites to MTN customers who have not performed internet activities on their lines within 30 to 365 days .

. You (the referrer) earn 10% of the first data bundle activated , while the person you referred earns an additional 50% bonus on the bundle they buy.

, while the person you referred earns an additional on the bundle they buy. You can refer a maximum of 10 phone numbers per day.

The 10% and 50% bonuses share the same validity as the main bundle activated by the referred customer.

as the main bundle activated by the referred customer. There is no service charge for sending referrals.

What is MTN Data Referral?

MTN Data Referral is a service that allows you to send invites to MTN customers who have not performed internet activities on their lines within 30–365 days to buy a data bundle.

Think of it as affiliate marketing for data. When you invite a friend to buy a 10 GB data plan, for example, you receive a free 1 GB of data. The higher the plan your contact buys, the more data you earn.

You will enjoy the bonus only on MTN Access data bundles. The bonus is not applicable if the referred customer buys a Winback or XtraValue bundle.

What are the requirements?

Only existing MTN subscribers qualify for Data Referral invitations. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Before you start, confirm the following:

An active MTN line — any prepaid or postpaid number qualifies.

— any prepaid or postpaid number qualifies. An eligible contact — all MTN customers can refer any subscriber who has not performed an internet activity on their line within 30 to 365 days.

— all MTN customers can refer any subscriber who has on their line within 30 to 365 days. A phone that can send USSD codes or SMS — no smartphone or internet connection is needed to send the referral itself.

— no smartphone or internet connection is needed to send the referral itself. The person you are referring must be an existing MTN subscriber (not a new SIM).

How to refer a friend on MTN

Method 1 — Via USSD code

This is the fastest option and works on any phone.

Pick up your MTN line and open your dialler. Dial *312*1*[Referred Phone Number]# — replacing the bracket with the actual number. Press Call/Send. Wait for the confirmation message from MTN confirming the invite was sent. Ask your contact to buy an eligible MTN Access data bundle to trigger both bonuses.

Method 2 — Via SMS

Use this method if USSD is slow or unavailable on your network.

Process of reffering a friend on MTN Data Referral through SMS. Photo: AI Illustration

Source: UGC

Open your messaging app. Type REF [Referred Phone Number] Data and send it to 312. You will receive an SMS confirming the referral. Your contact must then buy an eligible bundle to activate the 50% bonus (and your 10%).

Method 3 — Via the MyMTN app

Download or update the MyMTN App from Google Play or the App Store. Log in with your MTN phone number. Tap "Refer and Earn" on the app's homepage, then tap "Data Referral", and insert the phone number of the person you want to refer. Tap Proceed — the invite is sent instantly. Your 10% bonus credit lands once the referred customer activates an eligible bundle.

Exactly what do you get for each referral?

Who Reward When You (referrer) 10% of the first bundle bought by each person you referred After the referred person activates an eligible bundle Your contact (referee) 50% bonus on top of the bundle they buy Immediately upon bundle activation

You will only get the 10% bonus on the first data bundle purchased by each customer you referred — not on subsequent purchases. Plan accordingly and encourage your contacts to start with a larger bundle to maximise your reward.

The offer allows up to 10 referrals in a single day, meaning the theoretical maximum daily bonus is 10× whatever 10% of each friend's bundle works out to.

Validity of the Data Referral bonus

The 10% and 50% Data Referral bonuses carry the same validity as the main bundle activated by the referred customer. So if your contact buys a 30-day bundle, your bonus is valid for 30 days too.

You will not be able to roll over unused bonus data. However, your unused main data can roll over as long as you buy another bundle before the current one expires or within the allowed grace period.

If you have a Data Referral bonus alongside other active data bundles, the bundle with the least validity is depleted first.

How to check your Data Referral bonus balance

You can track your bonus balance using any of these methods:

Methods for checking your Data Referral bonus balance. Photo: AI Illustration

Source: UGC

USSD: Dial *323*4# on your MTN line to view your data balance, including bonus data.

Dial on your MTN line to view your data balance, including bonus data. MyMTN App: Log in and navigate to the Data/Usage section — bonus data appears separately from your main bundle.

Log in and navigate to the section — bonus data appears separately from your main bundle. SMS: Text 2B to 131 to check your bonus balance; a response arrives within seconds.

Troubleshooting / common errors

"This number is not eligible for Data Referral"

You can only refer customers who have not activated data in the last 30 days. Try a different number.

"You have exceeded the daily referral limit"

MTN limits referrals to 10 numbers per day. Wait until the next day to send more invites.

Bonus not credited after contact buys data

Confirm that your contact purchased an eligible MTN Access bundle — not a Winback or XtraValue plan. Data bonus is not applicable to Winback or XtraValue data bundles.

USSD code not responding

Switch to the SMS method (send REF [number] Data to 312) or use the MyMTN App instead.

Channel Details MTN Data Referral page mtn.ng/data/data-referral MTN Help — Data Referral mtn.ng/helppersonal/data-referral USSD referral code *312*1*[Number]# SMS referral REF [Number] Data → send to 312 Data balance check Dial *323*4# or *323# Bonus balance (SMS) Text 2B to 131 MTN Customer Care Call 180 (free from MTN lines)

FAQs

How do I refer a friend on MTN?

You can refer a friend via USSD by dialling *312*1*[Referred Phone Number]#, or via SMS by sending REF [Referred Phone Number] Data to 312. You can also use the MyMTN app's "Refer and Earn" section.

What rewards does a referrer get for MTN data referrals?

You will only get a 10% bonus of the first data bundle purchased by each customer you referred, while they will get an additional 50% bonus data on the bundle that was activated.

Is there an MTN data referral code?

There is no personal referral code. You simply dial *312*1*[Referred Phone Number]# to send a referral — the recipient's number itself serves as the identifier.

What is the validity of the Data Referral bonus?

The 10% and 50% Data Referral bonuses share the same validity as the main data bundle activated by the referred customer. If they buy a weekly plan, your bonus lasts 7 days; a monthly plan gives you 30 days.

Can I roll over unused Data Referral bonus data?

No — you will not be able to roll over unused bonus data. However, you can roll over your unused main data as long as you buy another bundle before the current bundle expires or within the allowed grace period.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng also shared details about the MTN 4G LTE bonus, which offers customers upgrading their SIMs free data and enticing bonus incentives. By leveraging this promotion, users can significantly enhance their internet usage while enjoying substantial savings—missing out might mean leaving valuable data benefits on the table.

Source: Legit.ng