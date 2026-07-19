Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, reaffirmed his December 31, 2025, prophecy on the likely champion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Christian leader explained that Spain could face difficulties in the final, which he linked to La Roja star, Lamine Yamal, raising the Palestinian flag at Barcelona's La Liga celebrations

Boahen Uche's prophecy video, seen by Legit.ng on Sunday evening, July 19, 2026, is presently trending on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and global sports.

Accra, Ghana - Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, has stood firmly behind his prophecy that Spain will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while cautioning that the final may not be straightforward for the Spanish side.

Legit.ng reports that Spain and Argentina meet in the final, bringing the curtain down on a 104-match tournament staged across North America.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA.jpg

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final coming up at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in the United States, the African preacher maintained that his late 2025 prediction remains valid, even as he flagged potential setbacks that could test Spain's path to the trophy.

Will Palestine gesture affect Spain?

According to Boahen Uche, the source of Spain's purported anticipated difficulties in the final can be traced to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who raised the Palestinian flag during the club's La Liga title celebrations in May 2026. The preacher suggested that this gesture carries consequences that could weigh on the team's performance when it matters most.

Yamal has been one of the standout players of the 2026 World Cup campaign, and his form has been central to Spain's progress in the competition.

Could referees 'decide' World Cup 2026 final?

Beyond Spain's internal concerns, Boahen Uche also touched on what he described as broader political forces shaping outcomes in world football. He alleged that Lionel Messi-captained Argentina appear to benefit from favourable refereeing decisions in some of their matches, a claim he framed within his reading of political interference at the highest levels of the sport.

The prophet did not specify which matches he had in mind but indicated that such influence could be a decisive variable as the competition approaches its conclusion.

Boahen Uche's original prophecy was reportedly made on December 31, 2025, ahead of the tournament, and placed Spain as the outright winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch Prophet Uche’s video regarding Spain vs Argentina on X below:

Read more on Spain vs Argentina

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Argentina outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football-predicting cat Nimbus Pronos made its prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The feline, which has attracted widespread attention for its remarkable record of forecasting major football matches, tipped Spain to defeat the reigning champions and lift their second FIFA World Cup trophy.

Source: Legit.ng