DStv Padi channels, prices, and why it is a good starter package
DStv Padi channels, prices, and why it is a good starter package

by Night Mongina reviewed by Kola Muhammed
5 min read

The DStv Padi channels include NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Yoruba, and E-Entertainment. These channels offer a wide range of entertainment, including movies, music, news, sports, kids’ shows, and local and international content. The package is the most basic and cheapest DStv package, costing approximately ₦4,400 per month.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The DStv Padi package offers over 45 local and international channels for kids, music, movies, news and educational.
  • DStv Padi costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year in Nigeria.
  • It is a budget-friendly and family-friendly starter package.

All DStv Padi channels and numbers

Perfect for family entertainment, the DStv Padi package offers a wide variety of channels across different categories, including entertainment, local content, news, music, sports, and kids’ shows. Here are some of the channels you can enjoy on the DStv Padi bouquet:

General entertainment channels

The DStv Padi package offers a great selection of entertainment channels that cater to different tastes and age groups. Below are some of the key entertainment channels available on the DStv Padi bouquet:

Channel name

Channel number

Telemundo

118

Bravo

124

Akwaaba Magic

150

Africa Magic Family

154

Real Time

155

Africa Magic Hausa

156

Africa Magic Yoruba

157

Maisha Magic East HD

158

Documentary channels

DStv Padi offers a small but exciting selection of documentary channels that bring viewers closer to nature, wildlife, and real-life stories. They include:

Channel name

Channel number

Discovery Family HD

136

Nat Geo Wild

182

WildEarth

183

Movie channels

DStv Padi includes movie channels that showcase a variety of local and international films. Viewers can enjoy classic hits, African storytelling, and family-friendly entertainment.

Channel name

Channel number

M-Net Movies 4

108

Africa Magic Epic

152

Free channels

DStv Padi also provides a range of free-to-air local channels that keep viewers informed and entertained with news, talk shows, movies, and cultural programs from across Nigeria.

Channel name

Channel number

NTA I

251

Silverbird

252

AIT

253

Afia TV

254

MiTV

255

Lagos TV

256

ONTV

257

ADBN TV

258

Wazobia Max

259

OGTV

260

Local channels

DStv Padi features local channels that highlight regional news, culture, and entertainment. These channels keep viewers connected to stories and programs from their own communities.

Channel name

Channel number

Channel One TV

363

K24

275

Wasafi TV

296

News and commerce channels

DStv Padi includes a wide selection of news and commerce channels that deliver up-to-date information from Nigeria, Africa, and around the world. Viewers can stay informed on politics, business, and current affairs.

Channel name

Channel number

Tozali TV

393

NTA Parliament

370

BBC World News

400

SABC News

404

Newzroom Afrika

405

Al Jazeera

406

EuroNews

414

Arise News

416

Africanews

417

TVC News Nigeria

418

Kids and teens channels

DStv Padi offers fun and educational channels for kids and teens, featuring cartoons, learning shows, and family entertainment that keep young viewers engaged and inspired.

Channel name

Channel number

Nickelodeon

305

CBeebies

306

Disney Junior

309

Jim Jam

310

Mindset

319

Music channels

DStv Padi brings a lively mix of music channels that showcase the best of Afrobeats, local hits, and international chart-toppers. Below is the list of the DStv Padi music channels.

Channel name

Channel number

MTV Base

322

HIP TV

324

TRACE Naija

325

AFRO Music

326

Sound City

327

Religious channels

DStv Padi includes a variety of religious channels that offer spiritual programs, live sermons, gospel music, and teachings from different faiths to inspire and uplift viewers.

Channel name

Channel number

FAITH

341

Day Star

342

TBN

343

SBN

345

Islam Channel

347

Eternal Word Television Network

348

Dove TV

349

Lumen Christi

350

Indian/ lifestyle and culture/ sports channels

DStv Padi also offers a mix of Indian, lifestyle, and sports channels, providing viewers with news, entertainment, and live sports action all in one package.

Channel name

Category

Channel number

NDTV 24x7

Indian

413

Spice TV

Lifestyle & Culture

190

SS Blitz Nigeria

Sports

200

How much is a Padi subscription?

As of 2025, the DStv Padi package costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year for those who choose to pay annually. The annual plan offers one month free, making it even more affordable.

Why DStv Padi is a good starter package

  • Affordable price: The Padi package is one of the most affordable DStv subscriptions in Nigeria, making it ideal for users who want access to satellite TV without spending too much.
  • Great for first-time subscribers: If you’re new to DStv, this package allows you to explore what the platform offers before upgrading to higher plans, such as DStv Confam or Yanga.
  • Good variety of channels: Despite its low cost, Padi offers a solid mix of channels, giving viewers access to entertainment, local shows, kids’ content, and news without missing out on the essentials.
  • Local language channels: With options like Africa Magic Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, DStv ensures regional audiences can enjoy programs in their preferred languages.
  • Easy to upgrade: Subscribers can easily switch to a higher package at any time if they want more channels or live sports. The process is simple and can be done through the DStv app or website.
  • Suitable for light viewers: If you’re not a big sports fan or only watch TV occasionally, this package offers just the right amount of content to keep you entertained without unnecessary extras.

What does the DStv Padi package contain?

The DStv package comprises over 45 channels that cover entertainment, news, kids, religion, and local Nigerian content, including NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, and Africa Magic Hausa.

Can DStv Padi show BBN in Nigeria?

DStv Padi cannot show Big Brother Naija in Nigeria.

The DStv Padi package provides access to over 45 entertaining channels at an affordable rate of ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 annually. It’s designed for individuals, students, and small families who want quality TV content without stretching their budget.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to subscribe to GOtv Nigeria and make payments. You can subscribe to GOtv Nigeria and make payments via the MyGOtv app, your bank's mobile or internet banking app, or the USSD code *185#. Each method requires your GOtv IUC number and the desired payment amount.

Online and mobile app methods may allow you to pay with a credit or debit card, while USSD and USSD-based banking require you to have funds in your bank account or mobile money wallet. Read on to learn everything you need to know about this budget-friendly service.

