DStv Padi channels, prices, and why it is a good starter package
The DStv Padi channels include NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Yoruba, and E-Entertainment. These channels offer a wide range of entertainment, including movies, music, news, sports, kids’ shows, and local and international content. The package is the most basic and cheapest DStv package, costing approximately ₦4,400 per month.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- All DStv Padi channels and numbers
- How much is a Padi subscription?
- Why DStv Padi is a good starter package
- What does the DStv Padi package contain?
- Can DStv Padi show BBN in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- The DStv Padi package offers over 45 local and international channels for kids, music, movies, news and educational.
- DStv Padi costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year in Nigeria.
- It is a budget-friendly and family-friendly starter package.
All DStv Padi channels and numbers
Perfect for family entertainment, the DStv Padi package offers a wide variety of channels across different categories, including entertainment, local content, news, music, sports, and kids’ shows. Here are some of the channels you can enjoy on the DStv Padi bouquet:
General entertainment channels
The DStv Padi package offers a great selection of entertainment channels that cater to different tastes and age groups. Below are some of the key entertainment channels available on the DStv Padi bouquet:
Channel name
Channel number
Telemundo
118
Bravo
124
Akwaaba Magic
150
Africa Magic Family
154
Real Time
155
Africa Magic Hausa
156
Africa Magic Yoruba
157
Maisha Magic East HD
158
Documentary channels
DStv Padi offers a small but exciting selection of documentary channels that bring viewers closer to nature, wildlife, and real-life stories. They include:
Channel name
Channel number
Discovery Family HD
136
Nat Geo Wild
182
WildEarth
183
Movie channels
DStv Padi includes movie channels that showcase a variety of local and international films. Viewers can enjoy classic hits, African storytelling, and family-friendly entertainment.
Channel name
Channel number
M-Net Movies 4
108
Africa Magic Epic
152
Free channels
DStv Padi also provides a range of free-to-air local channels that keep viewers informed and entertained with news, talk shows, movies, and cultural programs from across Nigeria.
Channel name
Channel number
NTA I
251
Silverbird
252
AIT
253
Afia TV
254
MiTV
255
Lagos TV
256
ONTV
257
ADBN TV
258
Wazobia Max
259
OGTV
260
Local channels
DStv Padi features local channels that highlight regional news, culture, and entertainment. These channels keep viewers connected to stories and programs from their own communities.
Channel name
Channel number
Channel One TV
363
K24
275
Wasafi TV
296
News and commerce channels
DStv Padi includes a wide selection of news and commerce channels that deliver up-to-date information from Nigeria, Africa, and around the world. Viewers can stay informed on politics, business, and current affairs.
Channel name
Channel number
Tozali TV
393
NTA Parliament
370
BBC World News
400
SABC News
404
Newzroom Afrika
405
Al Jazeera
406
EuroNews
414
Arise News
416
Africanews
417
TVC News Nigeria
418
Kids and teens channels
DStv Padi offers fun and educational channels for kids and teens, featuring cartoons, learning shows, and family entertainment that keep young viewers engaged and inspired.
Channel name
Channel number
Nickelodeon
305
CBeebies
306
Disney Junior
309
Jim Jam
310
Mindset
319
Music channels
DStv Padi brings a lively mix of music channels that showcase the best of Afrobeats, local hits, and international chart-toppers. Below is the list of the DStv Padi music channels.
Channel name
Channel number
MTV Base
322
HIP TV
324
TRACE Naija
325
AFRO Music
326
Sound City
327
Religious channels
DStv Padi includes a variety of religious channels that offer spiritual programs, live sermons, gospel music, and teachings from different faiths to inspire and uplift viewers.
Channel name
Channel number
FAITH
341
Day Star
342
TBN
343
SBN
345
Islam Channel
347
Eternal Word Television Network
348
Dove TV
349
Lumen Christi
350
Indian/ lifestyle and culture/ sports channels
DStv Padi also offers a mix of Indian, lifestyle, and sports channels, providing viewers with news, entertainment, and live sports action all in one package.
Channel name
Category
Channel number
NDTV 24x7
Indian
413
Spice TV
Lifestyle & Culture
190
SS Blitz Nigeria
Sports
200
How much is a Padi subscription?
As of 2025, the DStv Padi package costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year for those who choose to pay annually. The annual plan offers one month free, making it even more affordable.
Why DStv Padi is a good starter package
- Affordable price: The Padi package is one of the most affordable DStv subscriptions in Nigeria, making it ideal for users who want access to satellite TV without spending too much.
- Great for first-time subscribers: If you’re new to DStv, this package allows you to explore what the platform offers before upgrading to higher plans, such as DStv Confam or Yanga.
- Good variety of channels: Despite its low cost, Padi offers a solid mix of channels, giving viewers access to entertainment, local shows, kids’ content, and news without missing out on the essentials.
- Local language channels: With options like Africa Magic Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, DStv ensures regional audiences can enjoy programs in their preferred languages.
- Easy to upgrade: Subscribers can easily switch to a higher package at any time if they want more channels or live sports. The process is simple and can be done through the DStv app or website.
- Suitable for light viewers: If you’re not a big sports fan or only watch TV occasionally, this package offers just the right amount of content to keep you entertained without unnecessary extras.
What does the DStv Padi package contain?
The DStv package comprises over 45 channels that cover entertainment, news, kids, religion, and local Nigerian content, including NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, and Africa Magic Hausa.
Can DStv Padi show BBN in Nigeria?
DStv Padi cannot show Big Brother Naija in Nigeria.
The DStv Padi package provides access to over 45 entertaining channels at an affordable rate of ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 annually. It’s designed for individuals, students, and small families who want quality TV content without stretching their budget.
