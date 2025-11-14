DStv Padi channels, prices, and why it is a good starter package

The DStv Padi channels include NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Yoruba, and E-Entertainment. These channels offer a wide range of entertainment, including movies, music, news, sports, kids’ shows, and local and international content. The package is the most basic and cheapest DStv package, costing approximately ₦4,400 per month.

Key takeaways

The DStv Padi package offers over 45 local and international channels for kids, music, movies, news and educational.

local and international DStv Padi costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year in Nigeria.

in Nigeria. It is a budget-friendly and family-friendly starter package.

All DStv Padi channels and numbers

Perfect for family entertainment, the DStv Padi package offers a wide variety of channels across different categories, including entertainment, local content, news, music, sports, and kids’ shows. Here are some of the channels you can enjoy on the DStv Padi bouquet:

General entertainment channels

The DStv Padi package offers a great selection of entertainment channels that cater to different tastes and age groups. Below are some of the key entertainment channels available on the DStv Padi bouquet:

Channel name Channel number Telemundo 118 Bravo 124 Akwaaba Magic 150 Africa Magic Family 154 Real Time 155 Africa Magic Hausa 156 Africa Magic Yoruba 157 Maisha Magic East HD 158

Documentary channels

DStv Padi offers a small but exciting selection of documentary channels that bring viewers closer to nature, wildlife, and real-life stories. They include:

Channel name Channel number Discovery Family HD 136 Nat Geo Wild 182 WildEarth 183

Movie channels

DStv Padi includes movie channels that showcase a variety of local and international films. Viewers can enjoy classic hits, African storytelling, and family-friendly entertainment.

Channel name Channel number M-Net Movies 4 108 Africa Magic Epic 152

Free channels

DStv Padi also provides a range of free-to-air local channels that keep viewers informed and entertained with news, talk shows, movies, and cultural programs from across Nigeria.

Channel name Channel number NTA I 251 Silverbird 252 AIT 253 Afia TV 254 MiTV 255 Lagos TV 256 ONTV 257 ADBN TV 258 Wazobia Max 259 OGTV 260

Local channels

DStv Padi features local channels that highlight regional news, culture, and entertainment. These channels keep viewers connected to stories and programs from their own communities.

Channel name Channel number Channel One TV 363 K24 275 Wasafi TV 296

News and commerce channels

DStv Padi includes a wide selection of news and commerce channels that deliver up-to-date information from Nigeria, Africa, and around the world. Viewers can stay informed on politics, business, and current affairs.

Channel name Channel number Tozali TV 393 NTA Parliament 370 BBC World News 400 SABC News 404 Newzroom Afrika 405 Al Jazeera 406 EuroNews 414 Arise News 416 Africanews 417 TVC News Nigeria 418

Kids and teens channels

DStv Padi offers fun and educational channels for kids and teens, featuring cartoons, learning shows, and family entertainment that keep young viewers engaged and inspired.

Channel name Channel number Nickelodeon 305 CBeebies 306 Disney Junior 309 Jim Jam 310 Mindset 319

Music channels

DStv Padi brings a lively mix of music channels that showcase the best of Afrobeats, local hits, and international chart-toppers. Below is the list of the DStv Padi music channels.

Channel name Channel number MTV Base 322 HIP TV 324 TRACE Naija 325 AFRO Music 326 Sound City 327

Religious channels

DStv Padi includes a variety of religious channels that offer spiritual programs, live sermons, gospel music, and teachings from different faiths to inspire and uplift viewers.

Channel name Channel number FAITH 341 Day Star 342 TBN 343 SBN 345 Islam Channel 347 Eternal Word Television Network 348 Dove TV 349 Lumen Christi 350

Indian/ lifestyle and culture/ sports channels

DStv Padi also offers a mix of Indian, lifestyle, and sports channels, providing viewers with news, entertainment, and live sports action all in one package.

Channel name Category Channel number NDTV 24x7 Indian 413 Spice TV Lifestyle & Culture 190 SS Blitz Nigeria Sports 200

How much is a Padi subscription?

As of 2025, the DStv Padi package costs ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 per year for those who choose to pay annually. The annual plan offers one month free, making it even more affordable.

Why DStv Padi is a good starter package

Affordable price: The Padi package is one of the most affordable DStv subscriptions in Nigeria, making it ideal for users who want access to satellite TV without spending too much.

The Padi package is one of the most affordable DStv subscriptions in Nigeria, making it ideal for users who want access to satellite TV without spending too much. Great for first-time subscribers: If you’re new to DStv, this package allows you to explore what the platform offers before upgrading to higher plans, such as DStv Confam or Yanga.

If you’re new to DStv, this package allows you to explore what the platform offers before upgrading to higher plans, such as DStv Confam or Yanga. Good variety of channels: Despite its low cost, Padi offers a solid mix of channels, giving viewers access to entertainment, local shows, kids’ content, and news without missing out on the essentials.

Despite its low cost, Padi offers a solid mix of channels, giving viewers access to entertainment, local shows, kids’ content, and news without missing out on the essentials. Local language channels: With options like Africa Magic Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, DStv ensures regional audiences can enjoy programs in their preferred languages.

With options like Africa Magic Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, DStv ensures regional audiences can enjoy programs in their preferred languages. Easy to upgrade: Subscribers can easily switch to a higher package at any time if they want more channels or live sports. The process is simple and can be done through the DStv app or website.

Subscribers can easily switch to a higher package at any time if they want more channels or live sports. The process is simple and can be done through the DStv app or website. Suitable for light viewers: If you’re not a big sports fan or only watch TV occasionally, this package offers just the right amount of content to keep you entertained without unnecessary extras.

What does the DStv Padi package contain?

The DStv package comprises over 45 channels that cover entertainment, news, kids, religion, and local Nigerian content, including NTA 1, SuperSport BLITZ, Telemundo, and Africa Magic Hausa.

Can DStv Padi show BBN in Nigeria?

DStv Padi cannot show Big Brother Naija in Nigeria.

The DStv Padi package provides access to over 45 entertaining channels at an affordable rate of ₦4,400 per month or ₦48,400 annually. It’s designed for individuals, students, and small families who want quality TV content without stretching their budget.

