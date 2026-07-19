WhatsApp introduces a username key to enhance user privacy against unsolicited messages

Users can activate, share, and manage their username key via the mobile app only

Existing contacts are unaffected by the new username key feature for seamless communication

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A username key is designed to protect users from unsolicited messages from strangers. When activated, anyone trying to contact you for the first time using your WhatsApp username must enter the key before a chat can begin.

However, the feature does not affect people who already know your phone number, have previously chatted with you, or are in the same group as you.

WhatsApp announces a new username feature and key to enhance security. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Getty Images

People who scan your QR code or receive a message from you first can also contact you without needing the key.

In essence, the username key is a privacy tool aimed at strangers, not a barrier to communication with people you already know.

How to add a username key

WhatsApp users can create and manage their username key only from their primary mobile device. The feature is currently unavailable on WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

To activate it:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Account.

Select Username.

Turn on the Username Key option.

WhatsApp automatically generates the key, meaning users cannot create a custom code. If you prefer a different key, tap “Get a different key”, and WhatsApp will generate a new one.

How to share your key

Once your username key is activated, you should share it alongside your WhatsApp username whenever you want a new person to contact you.

Without the key, first-time contacts will not be able to start a conversation with you through your username. WhatsApp also will not notify you if someone fails to contact you because they do not have the key.

How to change or remove it

Users can update or delete their username key at any time by returning to Settings > Account > Username.

A new WhatsApp feature rolls out: How to add a username and key. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

Changing or removing the key does not affect existing chats. People you have already communicated with can continue messaging you without needing the new key.

WhatsApp also noted that if an account is linked to a Meta account identifying the user as under 18, the username key is turned on by default, though it can still be changed or disabled at any time.

Source: Legit.ng