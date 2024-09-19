Nigerian phone numbers: networks and their number codes

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest mobile market, with a phone penetration rate of 85%. The country has around 200 million mobile phone connections driven by its robust telecom infrastructure. Therefore, knowing various Nigerian phone numbers will help identify which network a phone number belongs to. Discover all Nigerian phone numbers and their number codes in this comprehensive guide.

Several mobile service operators serve Nigeria, each providing various services and coverage areas. Some of the country's most prominent mobile service operators include MTN Nigeria, Glo (Globacom), Airtel, 9mobile, and Ntel.

Nigerian phone numbers and prefix codes

Below is a table of the various Nigerian mobile service operators and their respective prefix codes.

Mobile Service Provider (MSP) Prefix codes MTN Nigeria phone numbers 0803, 0703, 0903, 0806, 0706, 0813, 0810, 0814, 0816, 0903, 0906, 0913, 091 Glo (Globacom) 0805, 0807, 0705, 0811, 0815, 0905, 0915 Airtel Nigeria 0802, 0808, 0708, 0701, 0812, 0901, 0902, 0904, 0907, 0912 9mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria) 0809, 0817, 0818, 0908, 0909 Ntel 0804 Starcomms 0819, 07028, 07029

MTN Nigeria phone numbers

MTN is one of Nigeria's largest and most popular mobile network operators. The Nigerian mobile service operator was established in 2001 and has the highest number of subscribers. MTN Nigeria has become a leading telecommunications company, offering various services, including voice calls, data plans, and mobile money services.

Initially, MTN numbers started with the prefix 0803, which identified the first generation of SIM cards. Over time, due to market dynamics or perhaps saturation, this prefix became unavailable to new subscribers. As a result, MTN has introduced additional prefixes to meet the increasing demand for mobile services. These prefixes are 0803, 0703, 0903, 0806, 0706, 0813, 0810, 0814, 0816, 0903, 0906, 0913 and 091.

Glo (Globacom) phone numbers

Glo, or Globacom, is a Nigerian multinational telecommunications company founded in 2003. It is well known for its competitive data plans and extensive fibre optic network, which make it a favourite among many data users nationwide.

Per Technology Times, Glo Nigeria accounts for over 62 million subscribers as of 2024. The network offers various services, including voice, data, and value-added services, focusing on affordable rates and reliable coverage.

Like other networks, Glo Nigeria numbers originally began with specific codes, notably 0805 or 0807. However, as the telecommunications landscape evolves, Glo has expanded its range of prefixes. These prefix codes are 0805, 0807, 0705, 0811, 0815, 0905, 0915.

Airtel Nigeria phone numbers

Airtel is part of the multinational telecommunications company Airtel Africa. Launched in Nigeria in 2001, Airtel Nigeria has built a reputation for providing reliable mobile services, including voice, data, and mobile money. The network is known for its strong customer service and extensive 4G coverage across Nigeria.

When Airtel first entered the Nigerian market, its SIM cards featured the prefix 0802. As the company grew and its subscriber base increased, the telecommunication company added new prefixes such as 0808 and 0708.

With the latest technologies and a growing need for mobile connectivity, Airtel has rolled out additional prefixes for its SIM cards. These Airtel Nigeria number codes are 0802, 0808, 0708, 0701, 0812, 0901, 0902, 0904, 0907, and 0912.

9mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria) phone numbers

9mobile, previously known as Etisalat Nigeria, is a telecommunications company that rebranded in 2017. The network is known for its innovative services and reliable data offerings, making it a preferred choice for many Nigerian users seeking quality internet services and voice calls. 9mobile Nigeria’s number codes are 0809, 0817, 0818, 0908, and 0909.

Ntel phone numbers

Ntel is a 4G/LTE-Advanced network operator in Nigeria. The mobile service operator provides high-speed internet services to its users. Launched in 2016, Ntel is focused on offering advanced data services, targeting customers who need fast and reliable internet for streaming, browsing, and downloading. Unlike other networks, Ntel Nigeria only has one prefix code, 0804.

Starcomms phone numbers

Starcomms was one of Nigeria’s earliest CDMA operators, offering mobile voice and data services. It catered to a niche market, focusing on regions with limited GSM network access. Starcomms’ prefix codes are 0819, 07028, and 07029.

ATB (Advanced Technology and Business)

ATB (Advanced Technology and Business) is a lesser-known telecommunications operator in Nigeria. It provides niche telecommunications solutions and services, primarily for business applications. The company has a limited but growing customer base, mainly catering to specific regions within Nigeria. As of 2024, ATB does not have specific, widely known prefix codes.

0907 is what network in Nigeria?

0907 is a prefix code for Airtel Nigeria. It offers various services, including voice, data, and mobile money.

Which network is 0913 in Nigeria?

0913 is a prefix code for MTN Nigeria. MTN is Nigeria's largest mobile network operator, providing extensive coverage and various services.

0814 is what network?

Numbers starting with 0814 are assigned to MTN users, making it easy to identify the network affiliation of the number.

0904 is what network?

0904 is a prefix code for Airtel Nigeria. Therefore, any number starting with 0904 indicates that it is part of the Airtel network.

0708 is what network?

If you receive a call or message from a number starting with 0708, it is associated with the Airtel network in Nigeria.

How do you identify a Nigerian network number?

All Nigerian phone numbers start with the prefix code +234. Conversely, each mobile network operator has specific prefixes assigned to them. By familiarising yourself with the prefixes discussed above, such as 0803, 0805, or 0901, you can determine which network a phone number belongs to.

What does the Airtel number start with?

Airtel numbers in Nigeria start with several prefixes, including 0802, 0808, 0708, 0701, 0812, 0901, 0902, 0904, 0907, and 0912. These prefixes are the initial digits of the phone number that will help you identify the network provider.

How do you know if a number is MTN or Airtel?

To determine whether a number is MTN or Airtel, check the prefix, which is the first four digits of the phone number. MTN numbers start with prefixes like 0703, 0706, 0803, 0806, 0810, 0813, 0814, 0816, 0903, 0906, and 0913. Conversely, Airtel numbers start with prefixes such as 0701, 0708, 0802, 0808, 0812, 0901, 0902, 0904, 0907, and 0912.

Nigerian phone numbers are uniquely identified by their prefixes, which indicate the network operator to which they belong. Understanding these prefixes enables you to manage call rates better, identify network promotions, and make informed decisions about your mobile communication needs.

