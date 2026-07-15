How To Watch FreeTV 100 Channels Without Subscription and What Equipment Is Needed
- The FG explained the basic satellite equipment Nigerians need to start accessing FreeTV at no monthly cost
- Households with existing DVB-S2 compatible decoders can connect to FreeTV by simply aligning their dish and scanning for channels
- FreeTV broadcasts over 100 channels via NigComSat-1R and forms part of Nigeria's planned transition to full digital broadcasting by December 2028
The federal government has detailed the steps Nigerians need to follow to begin accessing FreeTV, the country's new free-to-air digital television platform, which carries more than 100 channels with no recurring subscription fees.
FreeTV, launched as part of Nigeria's broader shift from analogue to digital broadcasting, requires only standard satellite equipment for a household to get started.
According to information released by the platform, four items are necessary: a 90cm satellite dish, a Low Noise Block downconverter (LNB), a Free-to-Air decoder or a DVB-S2 compatible set-top box, and RF cables.
Once the setup is complete, users perform a channel scan on their decoder to access the full catalogue of available channels.
Existing Decoders May Already Be Compatible
Many Nigerians may not need to buy new equipment at all.
The government indicated that several Direct-to-Home decoders already in use across the country are compatible with FreeTV, provided they support the DVB-S2 standard.
Punch reports owners of such decoders only need to connect the device, correctly align the satellite dish, and run a channel scan to begin watching.
This compatibility means the cost of joining the platform could be minimal or zero for households that already own qualifying satellite equipment.
To receive the FreeTV signal, viewers must direct their satellite dish towards NigComSat-1R, positioned at 42.5° East. The satellite's footprint extends across the ECOWAS region, meaning viewers in other West African countries can also receive the signal where coverage permits.
The content available spans news, entertainment, sports, children's programming, religious broadcasts, and regional television channels, all accessible without any monthly payment.
Nigeria's Digital Broadcasting Deadline
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has set December 2028 as the target date for completing Nigeria's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
FreeTV is positioned as a central component of that transition, particularly for expanding access to free digital television among households that cannot afford paid subscription services.
Channels available
List of channels available on FreeTV
- News Central
- NTA
- Rahama TV
- NTA Parliament
- P&B Television
- Hi-Impact TV
- OSBC TV
- Liberty TV
- Galaxy TV
- OTV
- Afia TV
- Jigawa Television
- EKTV
- Opera TV Tune
- AfroKidz
- TNT Television
- AIT
- TVC
- OSRC TV
- Skyline News
- SuperScreen TV
- Moon TV
- ATN
- Kafian TV
- Housing TV Africa
- Maiduguri TV
- ETV
- Tozali TV
- Wedding TV
- AMN TV
- Music 1 TV
- Signature TV
- DBS TV
- Arise News
- Channels TV
- DITV
- Rapid TV
- CNBC TV
- Nolly Africa TV
- ABS TV
- News24
- Azam TV
- TVS News
- TRTV
- Sapientia TV
- Wazobia TV
- Afro Cinema
- RTV Sokoto
- RTV
- Trust TV
- Gambi TV
- WAP TV
- SMK TV
- STV
- Muhasa TV
- Rave TV
- BCOS TV
- ARTI TV
- NTA Sports 24
- Kennis Music
- LN247
- Benue TV
- 360 TV
- Branama TV
- ADBN TV
FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.
On the economic case for the switch-off, the NBC chief said the radio frequency spectrum currently occupied by analogue broadcasters represents a significant national resource.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.