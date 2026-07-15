The FG explained the basic satellite equipment Nigerians need to start accessing FreeTV at no monthly cost

Households with existing DVB-S2 compatible decoders can connect to FreeTV by simply aligning their dish and scanning for channels

FreeTV broadcasts over 100 channels via NigComSat-1R and forms part of Nigeria's planned transition to full digital broadcasting by December 2028

The federal government has detailed the steps Nigerians need to follow to begin accessing FreeTV, the country's new free-to-air digital television platform, which carries more than 100 channels with no recurring subscription fees.

FreeTV, launched as part of Nigeria's broader shift from analogue to digital broadcasting, requires only standard satellite equipment for a household to get started.

FG expands digital TV access as FreeTV goes live with 65 subscription-free channels Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

According to information released by the platform, four items are necessary: a 90cm satellite dish, a Low Noise Block downconverter (LNB), a Free-to-Air decoder or a DVB-S2 compatible set-top box, and RF cables.

Once the setup is complete, users perform a channel scan on their decoder to access the full catalogue of available channels.

Existing Decoders May Already Be Compatible

Many Nigerians may not need to buy new equipment at all.

The government indicated that several Direct-to-Home decoders already in use across the country are compatible with FreeTV, provided they support the DVB-S2 standard.

Punch reports owners of such decoders only need to connect the device, correctly align the satellite dish, and run a channel scan to begin watching.

This compatibility means the cost of joining the platform could be minimal or zero for households that already own qualifying satellite equipment.

To receive the FreeTV signal, viewers must direct their satellite dish towards NigComSat-1R, positioned at 42.5° East. The satellite's footprint extends across the ECOWAS region, meaning viewers in other West African countries can also receive the signal where coverage permits.

The content available spans news, entertainment, sports, children's programming, religious broadcasts, and regional television channels, all accessible without any monthly payment.

Nigerians with compatible satellite boxes can switch to FreeTV in minutes Photo: premium

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's Digital Broadcasting Deadline

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has set December 2028 as the target date for completing Nigeria's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

FreeTV is positioned as a central component of that transition, particularly for expanding access to free digital television among households that cannot afford paid subscription services.

Channels available

List of channels available on FreeTV

News Central

NTA

Rahama TV

NTA Parliament

P&B Television

Hi-Impact TV

OSBC TV

Liberty TV

Galaxy TV

OTV

Afia TV

Jigawa Television

EKTV

Opera TV Tune

AfroKidz

TNT Television

AIT

TVC

OSRC TV

Skyline News

SuperScreen TV

Moon TV

ATN

Kafian TV

Housing TV Africa

Maiduguri TV

ETV

Tozali TV

Wedding TV

AMN TV

Music 1 TV

Signature TV

DBS TV

Arise News

Channels TV

DITV

Rapid TV

CNBC TV

Nolly Africa TV

ABS TV

News24

Azam TV

TVS News

TRTV

Sapientia TV

Wazobia TV

Afro Cinema

RTV Sokoto

RTV

Trust TV

Gambi TV

WAP TV

SMK TV

STV

Muhasa TV

Rave TV

BCOS TV

ARTI TV

NTA Sports 24

Kennis Music

LN247

Benue TV

360 TV

Branama TV

ADBN TV

FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.

On the economic case for the switch-off, the NBC chief said the radio frequency spectrum currently occupied by analogue broadcasters represents a significant national resource.

Source: Legit.ng