Sandra Nwanne, a Nigerian lady based in Canada, has reflected on four years of living abroad after relocating with just three boxes and no family or friends there

She opened up about the uncertainty, setbacks, and moments of doubt she faced while trying to build a new life from scratch in Canada

Sandra also revealed the career milestones she reached and shared what she considers her greatest achievement from the journey so far

Sandra Nwanne, a Nigerian woman based in Canada, has opened up about her four-year journey since relocating from Nigeria, sharing the highs, the lows, and what the experience has truly meant to her.

Writing on LinkedIn on Saturday, 18 July 2026, Sandra reflected on the day she packed her life into three boxes and boarded a flight to Canada, knowing no one on the other side and having no clear picture of what her future would hold.

A Canada-based Nigerian lady reflects on the reality of life abroad. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Sandra Nwanne

Source: UGC

From uncertainty to career in finance

She described the early days as anything but smooth. There were stretches of self-doubt, unexpected setbacks, and moments when she genuinely questioned whether the move would pay off. Rather than gloss over those difficulties, she credited them with shaping her the most.

Over the four years, Sandra built a career in finance and earned her Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation, a qualification that requires significant commitment and study.

In her LinkedIn post, she also spoke of the relationships she has forged and the life she has quietly constructed for herself in her adopted country.

What she values most, however, is not the professional credentials.

"If you ask me what I'm most grateful for, it isn't a job title or a professional milestone, it's the person I've become along the way," she wrote.

Canada-based lady's post elicits reactions

Her post drew warm responses from people who found her story relatable or inspiring.

@Kikiri Temisanren Henry said:

"Best wish dear! That my wish too, I hope I day it we be me!"

@Chinyere Umeasiegbu said:

"congratulations dear, as we keep pushing, everything will be met by God."

@Taiwo Adetule said:

"Best wishes champ😅🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada had opened up about five jobs that she did.

Lady shares relocation journey to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to Canada had opened up about her relocation journey.

In footage posted online, she documented the preparations she made before departure, the actions she undertook in stages, and the emotional farewell she shared with family and friends through tears before she boarded her flight.

She later showed scenes of her arrival in Canada, including videos of the snow-covered landscape there.

Source: Legit.ng