NBC has expanded FreeTV access through a new mobile app for Android and iPhone users

FreeTV now serves Nigeria's mobile-first generation while maintaining satellite services for rural communities

Nigerians abroad can enjoy over 100 free channels, enhancing global access to Nigerian television content

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has expanded access to its FreeTV platform, allowing Nigerians to watch more than 100 television channels directly on Android and iPhone devices through a dedicated mobile application.

The move marks a major step in Nigeria's Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, giving viewers the option of accessing free television either through satellite decoders or on their smartphones without paying subscription fees.

NBC launches FreeTV on Android and iOS devices as it targets the mobile-first generation. Credit: Novartis

Source: UGC

FreeTV now available on smartphones

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, NBC Director-General Charles Ebuebu said the FreeTV signal is no longer limited to satellite decoders, as users can now stream channels through the official FreeTV mobile app.

According to him, the application is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple's iOS platform.

"The FreeTV Digital Switch Over signal is not only available using the decoders. As we speak, you can watch it on your phone," Ebuebu said.

He explained that users only need to download the app and complete a simple registration using their WhatsApp, Gmail or another supported account before gaining access to the service, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NBC targets Nigeria's mobile-first generation

The commission said the expansion reflects changing media consumption habits, particularly among young Nigerians who now spend more time watching videos on smartphones than on traditional television sets.

Ebuebu noted that platforms such as TikTok and WhatsApp have transformed how young people consume content, making mobile access a necessary addition to the FreeTV service.

According to him, the commission deliberately adopted a dual-platform strategy to ensure it serves both digital-first viewers and households that still rely on satellite television.

Satellite service remains available

Despite the mobile rollout, the NBC said satellite broadcasting will continue to play a crucial role, especially in rural communities where internet connectivity may be limited.

Ebuebu said Nigerians can still purchase a FreeTV decoder for less than N20,000, giving them lifetime access to the available channels without recurring subscription charges.

He stressed that the satellite option was designed to make television affordable for the masses, while the mobile application broadens access for younger audiences who prefer streaming on their phones.

Nigerians abroad can also watch

Beyond local viewers, the NBC said the FreeTV app is expected to make Nigerian television content more accessible to audiences around the world.

FreeTV is now available on Android and iOS devices as Nigeria targets the youth population. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Ebuebu revealed that the platform will also introduce dedicated youth-focused channels featuring content tailored to the interests and viewing habits of younger Nigerians.

By combining satellite broadcasting with mobile streaming, the commission believes FreeTV will significantly expand the reach of Nigerian television, allowing viewers both at home and in the diaspora to enjoy over 100 free channels from virtually anywhere.

Nigeria's new FreeTV unveils over 100 channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigeria celebrates the launch of its ambitious FreeTV platform with access to more than 100 television and radio channels at no monthly cost, DStv Stream's free streaming package is moving in the opposite direction, shedding channels and leaving users with fewer entertainment choices.

The contrast has sparked conversations across Africa's pay-TV and streaming landscape, especially as consumers increasingly seek affordable alternatives amid rising living costs.

MultiChoice's DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, has quietly reduced its free offering from 13 channels to just four as of June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng