DStv Yanga channels list, complete with pricing and benefits
DStv Yanga channels list, complete with pricing and benefits

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Top DStv Yanga channels includes Africa Magic Epic for movies, MTV Base for music, and Nickelodeon for kids. Users have the flexibility to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis to enjoy the benefits.

DStv logo
DStv Yanga offers a wide range of channels. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • DStv Yanga offers over 80 visual television channels and 11 audio channels.
  • The streaming platform offers two payment plans at ₦6,000 per month and ₦66,000 annually.
  • Viewers can get up to two decoders and watch their favourite shows on multiple screens.
  • DStv Yanga allows users to stream content live, watch recorded shows online, and also download shows to watch later.

DStv Yanga channels list: Your gateway to nonstop entertainment

DStv Yanga is one of the affordable and entertaining TV subscriptions in Nigeria. The platform offers a diverse mix of content, ranging from sports, movies, TV shows, news, documentaries, religious programs, and children's content. Below is a comprehensive list of DStv Yanga channels in Nigeria.

News channels

The streaming platform is keen on keeping its audience informed about global events through news. Here are all the news channels available on Yanga.

Channel

Number

BBC World News

400

CNC World

415

Al Jazeera

406

SABC News

404

Arise News

416

Euronews

414

CGTV News

409

TVC News Nigeria

418

Newroom Afrika (HD)

405

NTA News24

419

Local channels

DStv Yanga is committed to promoting Nigerian local content and offers a wide range of regional channels. Below is a list of local content channels on the platform.

Channel

Number

Silverbird

252

MiTV

255

NTA 2

369

NTA I

252

WAP TV

262

Sunna TV

351

LAGOS TV

246

Wazobia Max

259

NTA Parliament

370

OGTV

260

Ebony Life TV

165

Arewa 24

261

AIT

253

Galaxy TV

258

ONMAX

257

Galaxy TV

258

Religious channels

DStv Yanga not only brings entertainment, but it also features several religious channels that provide spiritual nourishment. Below are all the religious channels available on the platform.

Channel

Number

Eternal World Television Network

348

Emmanuel TV

390

SBN

345

Day Star

342

TV Mundial

680

Lumen Christi

350

Dove TV

349

TBN Africa

343

Dominion TV

364

FAITH

341

ISLAM CHANNEL

347

IQRAA

346

General entertainment

BBNaija advert on DStv Yanga
DStv Yanga offers a wide range of entertainment channels. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The platform features over 20 entertainment channels, offering a diverse range of programs, from telenovelas to reality shows. Below is a comprehensive list of what you can watch after subscribing.

Channel

Number

Africa Magic Family

154

Africa Magic Igbo

159

Africa Magic Yoruba

157

Africa Magic Hausa

156

Big Brother Naija

198

E! Entertainment

124

Televista

194

Telemundo

118

ROK GH

164

ROK 2

169

ROK 3

164

Discovery Family (HD)

136

Trybe

195

Real Time

155

Cloud Plus

294

FOX Life

126

ZEE World

166

eToonz

311

Maisha Magic POA

144

Maisha Magic Bongo

141

Maisha Magic East (HD)

158

POP Central

189

Spice TV

190

Movies channel

Viewers can enjoy the latest movies coming out across all genres on four channels as follows:

Channel

Number

M-NET Movies 4

108

Africa Magic Epic

152

B4U Movies

451

eMovies

138

Kids and teens entertainment

DStv decorder
DStv has a variety of kids entertainments channels. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

DStv Yanga has ensured kids and teens are thoroughly entertained. The following are channels offering kids' shows available on the platform.

Channel

Number

Jim Jam

310

Nickelodeon

305

Disney Junior

309

Mindset

319

PBS Kids

313

Cbeebies

306

Big School

317

Music channels

Music is the universal language of humanity, and DStv Yanga has lined up several music channels. Fans can enjoy a variety of genres from the following channels.

Channel

Number

AFRO Music

326

URBAN TV

328

MTV Base

322

TRACE Naija

325

Sound City

327

POP Central

189

HIP TV

324

Foreign channels

In addition to local content, the platform offers a diverse selection of international channels featuring content from around the world. Below are the foreign channels you can look out for.

Channel

Number

Deutsche Welle

446

RAI Italia

430

TV5 Monde Afrique

437

RTPi

525

CGTN Documentary

448

NDTV 24×7

413

Nat Geo Wild

182

African channels

If you love African content from other countries, you can tune in to the following channels on DStv Yanga.

Channel

Number

eTV Africa

250

Adom TV

280

K24 TV

275

Wasafi TV

296

e.TV Extra

195

Trace Jama

333

Plus TV Africa

408

Citi TV

363

Sports channels

FA Cup advert on DStv Yanga
DStv Yanga has two sports channels. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The streaming platform features two sports channels that cater to sports enthusiasts. Below are the channels and their numbers.

Channel

Number

SuperSport Blitz

200

SuperSport Football

205

Audio channels

Besides visual channels, the Yanga DStv package has audio-only channels. These are great if you don't have a radio or enjoy non-visual content. Here are the channels and their numbers:

Channel

Number

Channel Islam Internationale

865

BBC African Languages

852

Star

869

TransAfrica Radio Read

872

Radio France Internationale

866

Voice of America

853

RAYFM

868

Rhythm

870

BBC World Service English

850

World Radio Network

854

BBC World Radio 2

851

What kind of content do Yanga channels offer?

Yanga channels offer a diverse range of content, including kids' channels, music, sports, movies, and entertainment shows. There are also plenty of news channels, documentaries, lifestyle, and religious content.

Will I be able to watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga?

Reality TV fans can watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga, which is on channel 198. The 2025 show premiered on 26 July.

What is the price of the DStv Yanga package?

The DStv Yanga package can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis. The costs are as follows:

Monthly subscription at ₦6,000 per month

The following are the benefits you receive with a monthly subscription.

  • The option gives you the flexibility to pay monthly.
  • You can watch on multiple screens, allowing you to connect up to two decoders and use two mobile devices simultaneously.
  • You get the flexibility of live TV streaming, watch recorded or on-demand shows online, and also download shows to watch later.

Annual subscription at ₦66,000 annually

The other option is where users pay annually. Here is what you get if you choose this option:

  • When you pay annually, you only pay for 11 months and get one month free.
  • The plan allows you to watch uninterrupted for a year.
  • You can watch on multiple devices.
  • Users can download content to watch later on their tablet, iPhone, or Android phone.

The DStv Yanga channels offer a lively mix of affordable entertainment that's perfect for every viewer. You get exclusive benefits, including continuou‍s and uninterrupted access to b⁠oth local and in‌ternational conten‌t at an affordable fee.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about Starlink price and coverage in Nigeria. The overall price of Starlink in Nigeria consists of both the monthly subscription fee and t‍he hardware cost. Individuals pay approximate⁠ly ₦ 38,000‌ to ₦ 57,000 per month, while businesses pay around ₦159,000.

Customers looking to join Starlink in Nigeria must first purchase‍ the necessary hardw⁠are kit, which costs abo‌ut ₦590,000. Once set up, t‌he service provides impressive internet speeds that range from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps for a monthly fee. Find out more about the Starlink price and coverage in Nigeria in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

