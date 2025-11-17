DStv Yanga channels list, complete with pricing and benefits

Top DStv Yanga channels includes Africa Magic Epic for movies, MTV Base for music, and Nickelodeon for kids. Users have the flexibility to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis to enjoy the benefits.

Key takeaways

DStv Yanga offers over 80 visual television channels and 11 audio channels.

channels and channels. The streaming platform offers two payment plans at ₦6,000 per month and ₦66,000 annually .

and . Viewers can get up to two decoders and watch their favourite shows on multiple screens.

and watch their favourite shows on multiple screens. DStv Yanga allows users to stream content live, watch recorded shows online, and also download shows to watch later.

DStv Yanga channels list: Your gateway to nonstop entertainment

DStv Yanga is one of the affordable and entertaining TV subscriptions in Nigeria. The platform offers a diverse mix of content, ranging from sports, movies, TV shows, news, documentaries, religious programs, and children's content. Below is a comprehensive list of DStv Yanga channels in Nigeria.

News channels

The streaming platform is keen on keeping its audience informed about global events through news. Here are all the news channels available on Yanga.

Channel Number BBC World News 400 CNC World 415 Al Jazeera 406 SABC News 404 Arise News 416 Euronews 414 CGTV News 409 TVC News Nigeria 418 Newroom Afrika (HD) 405 NTA News24 419

Local channels

DStv Yanga is committed to promoting Nigerian local content and offers a wide range of regional channels. Below is a list of local content channels on the platform.

Channel Number Silverbird 252 MiTV 255 NTA 2 369 NTA I 252 WAP TV 262 Sunna TV 351 LAGOS TV 246 Wazobia Max 259 NTA Parliament 370 OGTV 260 Ebony Life TV 165 Arewa 24 261 AIT 253 Galaxy TV 258 ONMAX 257 Galaxy TV 258

Religious channels

DStv Yanga not only brings entertainment, but it also features several religious channels that provide spiritual nourishment. Below are all the religious channels available on the platform.

Channel Number Eternal World Television Network 348 Emmanuel TV 390 SBN 345 Day Star 342 TV Mundial 680 Lumen Christi 350 Dove TV 349 TBN Africa 343 Dominion TV 364 FAITH 341 ISLAM CHANNEL 347 IQRAA 346

General entertainment

The platform features over 20 entertainment channels, offering a diverse range of programs, from telenovelas to reality shows. Below is a comprehensive list of what you can watch after subscribing.

Channel Number Africa Magic Family 154 Africa Magic Igbo 159 Africa Magic Yoruba 157 Africa Magic Hausa 156 Big Brother Naija 198 E! Entertainment 124 Televista 194 Telemundo 118 ROK GH 164 ROK 2 169 ROK 3 164 Discovery Family (HD) 136 Trybe 195 Real Time 155 Cloud Plus 294 FOX Life 126 ZEE World 166 eToonz 311 Maisha Magic POA 144 Maisha Magic Bongo 141 Maisha Magic East (HD) 158 POP Central 189 Spice TV 190

Movies channel

Viewers can enjoy the latest movies coming out across all genres on four channels as follows:

Channel Number M-NET Movies 4 108 Africa Magic Epic 152 B4U Movies 451 eMovies 138

Kids and teens entertainment

DStv Yanga has ensured kids and teens are thoroughly entertained. The following are channels offering kids' shows available on the platform.

Channel Number Jim Jam 310 Nickelodeon 305 Disney Junior 309 Mindset 319 PBS Kids 313 Cbeebies 306 Big School 317

Music channels

Music is the universal language of humanity, and DStv Yanga has lined up several music channels. Fans can enjoy a variety of genres from the following channels.

Channel Number AFRO Music 326 URBAN TV 328 MTV Base 322 TRACE Naija 325 Sound City 327 POP Central 189 HIP TV 324

Foreign channels

In addition to local content, the platform offers a diverse selection of international channels featuring content from around the world. Below are the foreign channels you can look out for.

Channel Number Deutsche Welle 446 RAI Italia 430 TV5 Monde Afrique 437 RTPi 525 CGTN Documentary 448 NDTV 24×7 413 Nat Geo Wild 182

African channels

If you love African content from other countries, you can tune in to the following channels on DStv Yanga.

Channel Number eTV Africa 250 Adom TV 280 K24 TV 275 Wasafi TV 296 e.TV Extra 195 Trace Jama 333 Plus TV Africa 408 Citi TV 363

Sports channels

The streaming platform features two sports channels that cater to sports enthusiasts. Below are the channels and their numbers.

Channel Number SuperSport Blitz 200 SuperSport Football 205

Audio channels

Besides visual channels, the Yanga DStv package has audio-only channels. These are great if you don't have a radio or enjoy non-visual content. Here are the channels and their numbers:

Channel Number Channel Islam Internationale 865 BBC African Languages 852 Star 869 TransAfrica Radio Read 872 Radio France Internationale 866 Voice of America 853 RAYFM 868 Rhythm 870 BBC World Service English 850 World Radio Network 854 BBC World Radio 2 851

What kind of content do Yanga channels offer?

Yanga channels offer a diverse range of content, including kids' channels, music, sports, movies, and entertainment shows. There are also plenty of news channels, documentaries, lifestyle, and religious content.

Will I be able to watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga?

Reality TV fans can watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga, which is on channel 198. The 2025 show premiered on 26 July.

What is the price of the DStv Yanga package?

The DStv Yanga package can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis. The costs are as follows:

Monthly subscription at ₦6,000 per month

The following are the benefits you receive with a monthly subscription.

The option gives you the flexibility to pay monthly.

You can watch on multiple screens, allowing you to connect up to two decoders and use two mobile devices simultaneously.

You get the flexibility of live TV streaming, watch recorded or on-demand shows online, and also download shows to watch later.

Annual subscription at ₦66,000 annually

The other option is where users pay annually. Here is what you get if you choose this option:

When you pay annually, you only pay for 11 months and get one month free.

The plan allows you to watch uninterrupted for a year.

You can watch on multiple devices.

Users can download content to watch later on their tablet, iPhone, or Android phone.

The DStv Yanga channels offer a lively mix of affordable entertainment that's perfect for every viewer. You get exclusive benefits, including continuou‍s and uninterrupted access to b⁠oth local and in‌ternational conten‌t at an affordable fee.

