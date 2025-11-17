DStv Yanga channels list, complete with pricing and benefits
Top DStv Yanga channels includes Africa Magic Epic for movies, MTV Base for music, and Nickelodeon for kids. Users have the flexibility to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis to enjoy the benefits.
Key takeaways
- DStv Yanga offers over 80 visual television channels and 11 audio channels.
- The streaming platform offers two payment plans at ₦6,000 per month and ₦66,000 annually.
- Viewers can get up to two decoders and watch their favourite shows on multiple screens.
- DStv Yanga allows users to stream content live, watch recorded shows online, and also download shows to watch later.
DStv Yanga channels list: Your gateway to nonstop entertainment
DStv Yanga is one of the affordable and entertaining TV subscriptions in Nigeria. The platform offers a diverse mix of content, ranging from sports, movies, TV shows, news, documentaries, religious programs, and children's content. Below is a comprehensive list of DStv Yanga channels in Nigeria.
News channels
The streaming platform is keen on keeping its audience informed about global events through news. Here are all the news channels available on Yanga.
Channel
Number
BBC World News
400
CNC World
415
Al Jazeera
406
SABC News
404
Arise News
416
Euronews
414
CGTV News
409
TVC News Nigeria
418
Newroom Afrika (HD)
405
NTA News24
419
Local channels
DStv Yanga is committed to promoting Nigerian local content and offers a wide range of regional channels. Below is a list of local content channels on the platform.
Channel
Number
Silverbird
252
MiTV
255
NTA 2
369
NTA I
252
WAP TV
262
Sunna TV
351
LAGOS TV
246
Wazobia Max
259
NTA Parliament
370
OGTV
260
Ebony Life TV
165
Arewa 24
261
AIT
253
Galaxy TV
258
ONMAX
257
Galaxy TV
258
Religious channels
DStv Yanga not only brings entertainment, but it also features several religious channels that provide spiritual nourishment. Below are all the religious channels available on the platform.
Channel
Number
Eternal World Television Network
348
Emmanuel TV
390
SBN
345
Day Star
342
TV Mundial
680
Lumen Christi
350
Dove TV
349
TBN Africa
343
Dominion TV
364
FAITH
341
ISLAM CHANNEL
347
IQRAA
346
General entertainment
The platform features over 20 entertainment channels, offering a diverse range of programs, from telenovelas to reality shows. Below is a comprehensive list of what you can watch after subscribing.
Channel
Number
Africa Magic Family
154
Africa Magic Igbo
159
Africa Magic Yoruba
157
Africa Magic Hausa
156
Big Brother Naija
198
E! Entertainment
124
Televista
194
Telemundo
118
ROK GH
164
ROK 2
169
ROK 3
164
Discovery Family (HD)
136
Trybe
195
Real Time
155
Cloud Plus
294
FOX Life
126
ZEE World
166
eToonz
311
Maisha Magic POA
144
Maisha Magic Bongo
141
Maisha Magic East (HD)
158
POP Central
189
Spice TV
190
Movies channel
Viewers can enjoy the latest movies coming out across all genres on four channels as follows:
Channel
Number
M-NET Movies 4
108
Africa Magic Epic
152
B4U Movies
451
eMovies
138
Kids and teens entertainment
DStv Yanga has ensured kids and teens are thoroughly entertained. The following are channels offering kids' shows available on the platform.
Channel
Number
Jim Jam
310
Nickelodeon
305
Disney Junior
309
Mindset
319
PBS Kids
313
Cbeebies
306
Big School
317
Music channels
Music is the universal language of humanity, and DStv Yanga has lined up several music channels. Fans can enjoy a variety of genres from the following channels.
Channel
Number
AFRO Music
326
URBAN TV
328
MTV Base
322
TRACE Naija
325
Sound City
327
POP Central
189
HIP TV
324
Foreign channels
In addition to local content, the platform offers a diverse selection of international channels featuring content from around the world. Below are the foreign channels you can look out for.
Channel
Number
Deutsche Welle
446
RAI Italia
430
TV5 Monde Afrique
437
RTPi
525
CGTN Documentary
448
NDTV 24×7
413
Nat Geo Wild
182
African channels
If you love African content from other countries, you can tune in to the following channels on DStv Yanga.
Channel
Number
eTV Africa
250
Adom TV
280
K24 TV
275
Wasafi TV
296
e.TV Extra
195
Trace Jama
333
Plus TV Africa
408
Citi TV
363
Sports channels
The streaming platform features two sports channels that cater to sports enthusiasts. Below are the channels and their numbers.
Channel
Number
SuperSport Blitz
200
SuperSport Football
205
Audio channels
Besides visual channels, the Yanga DStv package has audio-only channels. These are great if you don't have a radio or enjoy non-visual content. Here are the channels and their numbers:
Channel
Number
Channel Islam Internationale
865
BBC African Languages
852
Star
869
TransAfrica Radio Read
872
Radio France Internationale
866
Voice of America
853
RAYFM
868
Rhythm
870
BBC World Service English
850
World Radio Network
854
BBC World Radio 2
851
What kind of content do Yanga channels offer?
Yanga channels offer a diverse range of content, including kids' channels, music, sports, movies, and entertainment shows. There are also plenty of news channels, documentaries, lifestyle, and religious content.
Will I be able to watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga?
Reality TV fans can watch Big Brother Naija on DStv Yanga, which is on channel 198. The 2025 show premiered on 26 July.
What is the price of the DStv Yanga package?
The DStv Yanga package can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis. The costs are as follows:
Monthly subscription at ₦6,000 per month
The following are the benefits you receive with a monthly subscription.
- The option gives you the flexibility to pay monthly.
- You can watch on multiple screens, allowing you to connect up to two decoders and use two mobile devices simultaneously.
- You get the flexibility of live TV streaming, watch recorded or on-demand shows online, and also download shows to watch later.
Annual subscription at ₦66,000 annually
The other option is where users pay annually. Here is what you get if you choose this option:
- When you pay annually, you only pay for 11 months and get one month free.
- The plan allows you to watch uninterrupted for a year.
- You can watch on multiple devices.
- Users can download content to watch later on their tablet, iPhone, or Android phone.
The DStv Yanga channels offer a lively mix of affordable entertainment that's perfect for every viewer. You get exclusive benefits, including continuous and uninterrupted access to both local and international content at an affordable fee.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
