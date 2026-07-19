Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya vows to serve the Nigerian Bar Association with integrity and accountability

New NBA President expresses gratitude to supporters and fellow contestants for enriching the democratic process

Badejo-Okusanya aims to create a better environment for lawyers to earn, live, and practise effectively

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President-Elect of the Nigerian Bar Association, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, said her victory belongs to all those who believe in a bolder bar that works for everyone.

Legit.ng reports that Badejo-Okusanya won the 2026 national officers' election against two other senior lawyers.

Badejo-Okusanya thanks supporters, vows to serve every lawyer with dignity. Photo credit: @Deltaparrotblog

Source: Twitter

Badejo-Okusanya thanked every member who supported her vision, her fellow contestants for enriching the democratic process, and colleagues who participated in this election.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said she is deeply humbled by the trust expressed.

This was contained in her thank-you message posted on her Instagram page, mrsbbold, on Sunday, July 19, 2026

The new NBA boss said the campaign is over as she pledged to serve every member with integrity and accountability.

Badejo-Okusanya vowed to build an NBA where lawyers can earn better, live better, and practise better.

“Today, I am filled with profound gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Thank you to the members of the Nigerian Bar Association for the confidence you have reposed in me by electing me as your President. I am deeply humbled by your trust.

“This victory belongs to all of us who believe in A BOLDER BAR THAT WORKS FOR EVERYONE. Thank you to every member who supported this vision, to my fellow contestants for enriching our democratic process, and to every colleague who participated in this election.

“To the BBOLD Campaign Council, our volunteers, coordinators, supporters, friends, and colleagues; thank you for your unwavering commitment, sacrifice, and belief. Your dedication made this journey possible.

“To my husband, my family, mentors, and everyone who stood by me with your prayers, encouragement, and support, I am forever grateful.

“The campaign is over. The work begins now.

“I pledge to serve every member of the Nigerian Bar Association with integrity, humility, courage, and accountability. Together, we will build an NBA where lawyers can earn better, live better, and practise better.

“Thank you once again for this great honour.

“May God bless the Nigerian Bar Association and the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Reactions as Badejo-Okusanya emerges NBA president

yewandezaccheaus

@mrsbbold SO SO PROUD OF YOU!! A very well-deserved victory after a stellar campaign! God will grant you wisdom, courage and grace. Go forth and SHINE!!

thegrahamgarrick

A new Dispensation 🔥 👏. Congratulations 🍾🎈, Madam President!

atinuke_aliu

Hallelujah 🔥🔥🔥 We give God thanks with you, Ma❤️💖🚀 I’m not a lawyer, but I was so invested because I know it’s a new season for the Bar and the nation 💃🏽🎉❣️

ngozinzegwu

The best man for the job is a woman. Oyinkan, you earned it, and you deserve it.

gloryohagwu

Congratulations, Madam President @mrsbbold! May your reign be impact-laden 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Source: Legit.ng