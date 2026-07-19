A new report has detailed the final hours of South Africa international Jayden Adams before his death

Police have opened an inquest, with authorities yet to announce an official cause of death

Bafana Bafana teammates and football officials have paid emotional tributes to the late midfielder

A new media report has offered fresh insight into the final hours of South Africa international Jayden Adams before his tragic death, as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found dead at a property in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, on July 11.

Jayden Adams during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

South African Police Service (SAPS) subsequently opened an inquest, and authorities have not yet announced an official cause of death.

Report outlines alleged final hours

According to News24, Adams allegedly argued with his girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, after banking notifications showing money spent during a night out reportedly appeared on her phone.

The publication reported that the couple later reconciled before Adams spent time with friends, who allegedly noticed that he appeared emotionally distressed.

News24 further reported that Adams spoke with his father, Juanito, at about 8 a.m. that morning and allegedly told him he "can't take it anymore."

Rapport, as cited by Daily Voice, also reported that Adams, Adendorf, his brother Ronaldo and several friends had gone out together the night before his death. The publication alleged that an argument continued after the group returned to an apartment in Cape Town.

Neither publication suggested the allegations had been independently verified by police, while Adendorf reportedly declined to comment when contacted.

Football community pays tribute

Adams' death has sent shockwaves through South African football, coming just weeks after helping Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During a memorial service in Stellenbosch, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams delivered an emotional tribute to his late teammate.

"We will miss your quality, your passes, your vision and your brotherhood. We will never forget you. We will carry you in our hearts, carry you on our sleeves, carry you on this badge and forever you will remain part of us."

A representative of the South African Football Association also described Adams as "a beacon of hope, a gentle soul and a young man whose brightest chapters were still being written."

Reports also indicated that Adams had endured several personal losses in recent years, including the deaths of his grandmother and former Stellenbosch teammate Oshwin Andries.

His funeral is scheduled for July 25.

Adams' father breaks silence

Legit.ng previously reported that Jayden Adams' father, Juanito, publicly addressed the family's loss following the midfielder's death.

He admitted that the family was struggling to come to terms with what had happened, saying the sudden nature of the tragedy had made the grieving process especially painful. Juanito added that while time may help them adjust, the pain of losing his son would never truly disappear.

Source: Legit.ng