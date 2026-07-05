MultiChoice has added SportyTV, a 24-hour sports channel, to selected DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria

The channel offers live football, basketball and combat sports, alongside sports news, analysis and highlights

MultiChoice says the launch expands affordable access to premium sports content for subscribers across Africa

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MultiChoice has expanded its sports content on Nigeria’s leading pay-TV providers, DStv and GOtv, with the introduction of a new 24-hour sports channel, SportyTV, for subscribers of select packages.

SportyTV can now be accessed on DStv channel 236 for customers on DStv Yanga, and on GOtv channel 58 for customers on GOtv Jolli, the pay-TV company revealed in a statement.

Nigerian sports fans can now enjoy SportyTV on selected DStv and GOtv packages. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

SportyTV is also currently available in other African markets such as Kenya and Ghana.

DStv, GOtv Subscribers to enjoy added sports content

According to MultiChoice, the new addition will augment SuperSport's coverage of sporting events, offering subscribers access to more live sporting action ranging from football and basketball to combat sports.

The channel also plans to feature a steady diet of sports news, expert opinions, match highlights, and dedicated team content, ThisDay reports.

Speaking on the partnership with CANAL+, David Mignot, CEO of CANAL+ Africa, said:

“We are pleased to expand the offering to subscribers by partnering with SportyTV. This new addition further demonstrates our commitment to making top sports content more accessible across the continent. SportyTV’s variety of sporting events is available at an attractive price, making it a valuable asset to DStv Access and GOtv Value in Africa.”

Also, Sudeep Ramnani, Founder and CEO, Sporty Group added:

“Sporty Group is excited to partner with CANAL+ to bring SportyTV to a wide African audience, delivering more choice and flexibility in sports content viewing to households across the continent. Our mission is to bring sports closer to everyone"

The channel will enhance SuperSport’s sports content with additional live matches and supporting coverage.

Rendani Ramovha, Director of Sport Content for English and Portuguese-speaking Africa at CANAL+ said the partnership will allow football fans to enjoy major leagues

Some of the expected offerings on the SportyTV football lineup include premier leagues and cups such as the English Premier League, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, Women's FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Spanish Super Cup.

Furthermore, subscribers can expect South American competitions like Copa Libertadores, the Argentina League, and Brazil's Serie A, in addition to NBA basketball, combat sports, and various international sporting events.

The channel will also feature devoted club channels including Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, and Manchester City TV, along with league broadcasts from Greece and Saudi Arabia, Punch reports.

MultiChoice broadens its sports lineup with the addition of SportyTV to DStv and GOtv. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, commented:

“With SportyTV, we can reach more sports enthusiasts on DStv and GOtv across the continent, enriching their viewing experience with a wide range of quality sports programming.”

SportyTV made its debut on June 10, 2026, and can be viewed in high definition on eligible DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria.

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

The pricing freeze is part of a wider turnaround strategy introduced following Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice in late 2025.

Source: Legit.ng