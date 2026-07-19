Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele released a prophecy, saying the APC cannot retain all its states in the 2027 general elections

The Lagos-based cleric named 9 states where APC must put in extraordinary effort or risk losing to the opposition

Ayodele explained that technology will play a major role in complicating the 2027 general elections across Africa's largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) that its current dominance across several Nigerian states is not guaranteed heading into the 2027 general elections, naming nine states the party risks losing if its governors fail to step up.

The warning was contained in a statement released on Sunday, July 19, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng. In the statement, the cleric urged APC-controlled states not to rely on their current political dominance.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns the APC could lose nine states if its governors fail to step up. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Primate Ayodele said a sweeping political tide could dramatically reshape the electoral map.

Ayodele said:

"APC cannot sweep the whole states in the coming election; it's not possible, there will be some things that will happen in the process of the election. The election will be complicated in some ways, and technology will be one of the ways."

Nine states APC must watch

The cleric specifically identified Sokoto, Benue, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, and Nasarawa as the states where the ruling party's grip is most vulnerable. He claimed that several northern states in particular could slip out of APC control, and that no outcome should be taken for granted.

He stated:

"Any governor who doesn't stand well will lose, and APC must work very hard in the following states if they want to win: Sokoto, Benue, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Nasarawa. APC must watch these states well."

'APC must work harder' - Ayodele

Furthermore, Ayodele cautioned APC governorship candidates contesting in those states, saying the opposition was positioning itself for a major push in 2027.

He added:

"These states are not certain for APC governorship candidates to win and retain; they must work extraordinarily hard if they want to get it otherwise, it will be swept away from them."

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts political challenges for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections in his latest prophecy. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's remarks are part of a broader pattern of political prophecies he has issued ahead of the 2027 elections, in which he has consistently warned that the APC faces stiff competition and cannot afford complacency in states it currently holds.

The nine states highlighted by Primate Ayodele are listed below:

Sokoto Benue Plateau Kano Kaduna Yobe Adamawa Niger Nasarawa

Read more on the 2027 election

2027 election: Cleric predicts winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian prophet, popularly known as Baba Confirm J, made a bold political prophecy about the 2027 presidential election.

Baba Confirm J claimed to have received a divine revelation on who holds the votes and the circumstances under which the incumbent president could retain power.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Baba Confirm J said God communicated to him that Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, is the authentic owner of the votes. However, the prophet added a significant caveat, stating that President Bola Tinubu could still emerge victorious should electoral manipulation occur.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng