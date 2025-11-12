Africa Digital Media Awards

Does DStv Confam show Premier League? All Confam channels and prices

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Does DStv Confam show the Premier League? No; Confam focuses on family entertainment, movies, and select sports, such as La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League. Full Premier League coverage is only available on higher-tier packages, such as DStv Compact and above.

DStv logo and a dish
DStv Confam does not include the Premier League. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • DStv Confam is ranked below the tiers that provide full access to the Premier League and other major sports rights.
  • It features more than 105+ TV channels, including family entertainment, movies, TV series, kids’ programs, and select sports.
  • The typical monthly subscription for Confam is about ₦11,000, although older or promotional offers may list lower rates.

Does DStv Confam show the Premier League?

The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Confam does not include the Premier League. Instead, it offers over 105 channels, including La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League.

The Premier League is only available on higher-tier DStv packages, including Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium. Confam subscribers cannot access all EPL matches without upgrading.

A DStv satellite dish, decoder, and remote.
Sport channels on DStv Confam include SuperSport La Liga. Photo: @Greatafrica6 (modified by author)
Explore DStv Confam: Channels and cost

DStv Confam offers over 105 channels, including 10 HD channels. The monthly subscription for Confam is ₦11,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.

Below is an overview of the channels, organised by category. This list highlights the main channels but does not include every channel in the package, since the full lineup may change over time or differ by region.

Sports channels

The DStv Confam package offers several sports channels, giving subscribers access to select live sports and events. Here’s a list of some of the channels included.

Channel

Channel number

SuperSport La Liga

204

SuperSport Football

205

SuperSport Variety 3

208

SuperSport Variety 4

209

SuperSport Blitz

200

ESPN

218

News & business channels

Here is a list of the main news and business channels available on the DStv Confam package

Channel

Channel number

BBC World News

400

CNN International

401

Al Jazeera

406

Arise News

416

Channels TV

420

Joy News

421

TVC News Nigeria

418

NTA News 24

419

Movies/entertainment/general

Below are some of the key movies and general entertainment channels included in the package.

Channel

Channel number

Africa Magic Family

154

Africa Magic Hausa

156

Africa Magic Igbo

159

Africa Magic Yoruba

157

Universal TV

117

FOX

125

ROK 2

169

ROK 3

164

Africa Magic Epic

152

TNT Africa

137

Documentary/lifestyle/culture

The DStv Confam package includes some of the main documentary, lifestyle, and culture channels.

Channel

Channel number

NatGeo Wild

182

Discovery Family HD

136

Real Time

155

BBC Lifestyle

174

Food Network

175

Spice TV

190

Kids & teens channels

The DStv Confam package offers a selection of channels for kids and teens, including:

Channel

Channel number

Cartoon Network

301

Boomerang

302

Nickelodeon

305

Disney Junior

309

CBeebies

306

JimJam

310

PBS Kids

313

Da Vinci Kids

318

Mindset

319

Music channels

Here are some of the main music channels available on the DStv Confam package.

Channel

Channel number

AFRO Music English

326

HIP TV

324

MTV Base

322

POP Central

189

Sound City

327

URBAN TV

328

Trace Gospel

332

Local/Nigerian channels

Below are some of the main local and Nigerian channels available on the DStv Confam package.

Channel name

Channel number

NTA I

251

SILVERBIRD

252

AIT

253

Channels TV

254

MiTV

255

Lagos TV

256

ONMAX

257

Galaxy TV

258

Wazobia Max

259

OGTV

260

Arewa 24

261

WAP TV

262

Public affairs/government

Below are some of the main public affairs and government channels offered in this bouquet.

Channel name

Channel number

NTA 2

369

NTA Parliament

370

NTA News 24

419

Plus TV Africa

408

TVC News Nigeria

418

Religious channels

DStv Confam also includes channels focused on faith-based and inspirational programming, as listed below.

Channel name

Channel number

FAITH

341

Day Star

342

TBN

343

SBN

345

Islam Channel

347

Dove TV

349

Lumen Christi

350

Emmanuel TV

390

Which package shows Premier League on DStv Confam?

DStv Confam does not provide full coverage of the English Premier League. To watch every match, subscribers need a higher-tier package such as Compact, Compact Plus, or Premium, which include exclusive SuperSport Premier League channels.

What sports channels are on Confam?

Sports channels on DStv Confam include SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Variety 34, and ESPN.

What is the DStv Confam price?

The DStv Confam package in Nigeria has a monthly subscription fee of ₦11,000.

DStv Confam
The monthly subscription for DStv Confam is ₦11,000. Photo: @arisenewstv (modified by author)
What are the channels on DStv Confam?

DStv Confam in Nigeria offers over 105 channels across various categories, including sports, news, movies, kids’ shows, lifestyle, and music. Popular channels include SuperSport La Liga, BBC World News, Africa Magic Family, ROK 2, Cartoon Network, and ESPN.

DStv Confam doesn’t offer complete English Premier League coverage, making it less suitable for dedicated EPL fans. However, it includes over 105 channels spanning movies, drama, kids’ programming, news, lifestyle, and sports, all for a monthly fee of ₦11,000.

