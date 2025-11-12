Does DStv Confam show Premier League? All Confam channels and prices
Does DStv Confam show the Premier League? No; Confam focuses on family entertainment, movies, and select sports, such as La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League. Full Premier League coverage is only available on higher-tier packages, such as DStv Compact and above.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Does DStv Confam show the Premier League?
- Explore DStv Confam: Channels and cost
- Which package shows Premier League on DStv Confam?
- What sports channels are on Confam?
- What is the DStv Confam price?
- What are the channels on DStv Confam?
Key takeaways
- DStv Confam is ranked below the tiers that provide full access to the Premier League and other major sports rights.
- It features more than 105+ TV channels, including family entertainment, movies, TV series, kids’ programs, and select sports.
- The typical monthly subscription for Confam is about ₦11,000, although older or promotional offers may list lower rates.
Does DStv Confam show the Premier League?
The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Confam does not include the Premier League. Instead, it offers over 105 channels, including La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League.
The Premier League is only available on higher-tier DStv packages, including Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium. Confam subscribers cannot access all EPL matches without upgrading.
Explore DStv Confam: Channels and cost
DStv Confam offers over 105 channels, including 10 HD channels. The monthly subscription for Confam is ₦11,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.
Below is an overview of the channels, organised by category. This list highlights the main channels but does not include every channel in the package, since the full lineup may change over time or differ by region.
Sports channels
The DStv Confam package offers several sports channels, giving subscribers access to select live sports and events. Here’s a list of some of the channels included.
Channel
Channel number
SuperSport La Liga
204
SuperSport Football
205
SuperSport Variety 3
208
SuperSport Variety 4
209
SuperSport Blitz
200
ESPN
218
News & business channels
Here is a list of the main news and business channels available on the DStv Confam package
Channel
Channel number
BBC World News
400
CNN International
401
Al Jazeera
406
Arise News
416
Channels TV
420
Joy News
421
TVC News Nigeria
418
NTA News 24
419
Movies/entertainment/general
Below are some of the key movies and general entertainment channels included in the package.
Channel
Channel number
Africa Magic Family
154
Africa Magic Hausa
156
Africa Magic Igbo
159
Africa Magic Yoruba
157
Universal TV
117
FOX
125
ROK 2
169
ROK 3
164
Africa Magic Epic
152
TNT Africa
137
Documentary/lifestyle/culture
The DStv Confam package includes some of the main documentary, lifestyle, and culture channels.
Channel
Channel number
NatGeo Wild
182
Discovery Family HD
136
Real Time
155
BBC Lifestyle
174
Food Network
175
Spice TV
190
Kids & teens channels
The DStv Confam package offers a selection of channels for kids and teens, including:
Channel
Channel number
Cartoon Network
301
Boomerang
302
Nickelodeon
305
Disney Junior
309
CBeebies
306
JimJam
310
PBS Kids
313
Da Vinci Kids
318
Mindset
319
Music channels
Here are some of the main music channels available on the DStv Confam package.
Channel
Channel number
AFRO Music English
326
HIP TV
324
MTV Base
322
POP Central
189
Sound City
327
URBAN TV
328
Trace Gospel
332
Local/Nigerian channels
Below are some of the main local and Nigerian channels available on the DStv Confam package.
Channel name
Channel number
NTA I
251
SILVERBIRD
252
AIT
253
Channels TV
254
MiTV
255
Lagos TV
256
ONMAX
257
Galaxy TV
258
Wazobia Max
259
OGTV
260
Arewa 24
261
WAP TV
262
Public affairs/government
Below are some of the main public affairs and government channels offered in this bouquet.
Channel name
Channel number
NTA 2
369
NTA Parliament
370
NTA News 24
419
Plus TV Africa
408
TVC News Nigeria
418
Religious channels
DStv Confam also includes channels focused on faith-based and inspirational programming, as listed below.
Channel name
Channel number
FAITH
341
Day Star
342
TBN
343
SBN
345
Islam Channel
347
Dove TV
349
Lumen Christi
350
Emmanuel TV
390
Which package shows Premier League on DStv Confam?
DStv Confam does not provide full coverage of the English Premier League. To watch every match, subscribers need a higher-tier package such as Compact, Compact Plus, or Premium, which include exclusive SuperSport Premier League channels.
What sports channels are on Confam?
Sports channels on DStv Confam include SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Variety 3–4, and ESPN.
What is the DStv Confam price?
The DStv Confam package in Nigeria has a monthly subscription fee of ₦11,000.
What are the channels on DStv Confam?
DStv Confam in Nigeria offers over 105 channels across various categories, including sports, news, movies, kids’ shows, lifestyle, and music. Popular channels include SuperSport La Liga, BBC World News, Africa Magic Family, ROK 2, Cartoon Network, and ESPN.
DStv Confam doesn’t offer complete English Premier League coverage, making it less suitable for dedicated EPL fans. However, it includes over 105 channels spanning movies, drama, kids’ programming, news, lifestyle, and sports, all for a monthly fee of ₦11,000.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
