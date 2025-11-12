Does DStv Confam show Premier League? All Confam channels and prices

Does DStv Confam show the Premier League? No; Confam focuses on family entertainment, movies, and select sports, such as La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League. Full Premier League coverage is only available on higher-tier packages, such as DStv Compact and above.

Key takeaways

DStv Confam is ranked below the tiers that provide full access to the Premier League and other major sports rights.

It features more than 105+ TV channels , including family entertainment, movies, TV series, kids’ programs , and select sports.

, including , and select sports. The typical monthly subscription for Confam is about ₦11,000, although older or promotional offers may list lower rates.

Does DStv Confam show the Premier League?

The official Compare Packages page shows that DStv Confam does not include the Premier League. Instead, it offers over 105 channels, including La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League.

The Premier League is only available on higher-tier DStv packages, including Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium. Confam subscribers cannot access all EPL matches without upgrading.

Explore DStv Confam: Channels and cost

DStv Confam offers over 105 channels, including 10 HD channels. The monthly subscription for Confam is ₦11,000, giving access to all channels included in the package without extra charges.

Below is an overview of the channels, organised by category. This list highlights the main channels but does not include every channel in the package, since the full lineup may change over time or differ by region.

Sports channels

The DStv Confam package offers several sports channels, giving subscribers access to select live sports and events. Here’s a list of some of the channels included.

Channel Channel number SuperSport La Liga 204 SuperSport Football 205 SuperSport Variety 3 208 SuperSport Variety 4 209 SuperSport Blitz 200 ESPN 218

News & business channels

Here is a list of the main news and business channels available on the DStv Confam package

Channel Channel number BBC World News 400 CNN International 401 Al Jazeera 406 Arise News 416 Channels TV 420 Joy News 421 TVC News Nigeria 418 NTA News 24 419

Movies/entertainment/general

Below are some of the key movies and general entertainment channels included in the package.

Channel Channel number Africa Magic Family 154 Africa Magic Hausa 156 Africa Magic Igbo 159 Africa Magic Yoruba 157 Universal TV 117 FOX 125 ROK 2 169 ROK 3 164 Africa Magic Epic 152 TNT Africa 137

Documentary/lifestyle/culture

The DStv Confam package includes some of the main documentary, lifestyle, and culture channels.

Channel Channel number NatGeo Wild 182 Discovery Family HD 136 Real Time 155 BBC Lifestyle 174 Food Network 175 Spice TV 190

Kids & teens channels

The DStv Confam package offers a selection of channels for kids and teens, including:

Channel Channel number Cartoon Network 301 Boomerang 302 Nickelodeon 305 Disney Junior 309 CBeebies 306 JimJam 310 PBS Kids 313 Da Vinci Kids 318 Mindset 319

Music channels

Here are some of the main music channels available on the DStv Confam package.

Channel Channel number AFRO Music English 326 HIP TV 324 MTV Base 322 POP Central 189 Sound City 327 URBAN TV 328 Trace Gospel 332

Local/Nigerian channels

Below are some of the main local and Nigerian channels available on the DStv Confam package.

Channel name Channel number NTA I 251 SILVERBIRD 252 AIT 253 Channels TV 254 MiTV 255 Lagos TV 256 ONMAX 257 Galaxy TV 258 Wazobia Max 259 OGTV 260 Arewa 24 261 WAP TV 262

Public affairs/government

Below are some of the main public affairs and government channels offered in this bouquet.

Channel name Channel number NTA 2 369 NTA Parliament 370 NTA News 24 419 Plus TV Africa 408 TVC News Nigeria 418

Religious channels

DStv Confam also includes channels focused on faith-based and inspirational programming, as listed below.

Channel name Channel number FAITH 341 Day Star 342 TBN 343 SBN 345 Islam Channel 347 Dove TV 349 Lumen Christi 350 Emmanuel TV 390

Which package shows Premier League on DStv Confam?

DStv Confam does not provide full coverage of the English Premier League. To watch every match, subscribers need a higher-tier package such as Compact, Compact Plus, or Premium, which include exclusive SuperSport Premier League channels.

What sports channels are on Confam?

Sports channels on DStv Confam include SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Variety 3–4, and ESPN.

What is the DStv Confam price?

The DStv Confam package in Nigeria has a monthly subscription fee of ₦11,000.

What are the channels on DStv Confam?

DStv Confam in Nigeria offers over 105 channels across various categories, including sports, news, movies, kids’ shows, lifestyle, and music. Popular channels include SuperSport La Liga, BBC World News, Africa Magic Family, ROK 2, Cartoon Network, and ESPN.

DStv Confam doesn’t offer complete English Premier League coverage, making it less suitable for dedicated EPL fans. However, it includes over 105 channels spanning movies, drama, kids’ programming, news, lifestyle, and sports, all for a monthly fee of ₦11,000.

