The federal government has fixed the final deadline for Nigeria's transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting

The NBC DG said the analogue spectrum to be freed up after the switch-off is valued at more than $50 billion

There is now FreeTV, a new digital platform offering over 100 free television channels without subscription fees

The federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

This follows the launch of a new free-to-air platform called FreeTV.

Nigeria will end analogue television broadcasting in December 2028 Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Digital TV takes over

Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.

He said

"We put a timeline for analogue switch-off. Before that time, a lot of things will be put in place. This is just phase one."

Ebuebu also said the commission's audience measurement work is moving forward, with a proof-of-concept exercise already completed in roughly 7,000 homes in Lagos and implementation now under way in Abuja.

On the economic case for the switch-off, the NBC chief said the radio frequency spectrum currently occupied by analogue broadcasters represents a significant national resource.

He explained:

"I won't put a sum to it, but it is valued upwards of about $50 billion. Consultants will determine its actual value before allocation."

He added that the freed spectrum would be made available to telecommunications companies, fintech firms, and application developers.

The NBC is also working on a policy framework to deal with broadcasting equipment that becomes redundant after the transition. Ebuebu said the policy would align with international best practices, with reusable equipment potentially repurposed and assets that cannot be salvaged transferred to the government for disposal, reducing the risk of industrial waste.

Under the Digital Switch Over White Paper, broadcasters are required to separate content production from transmission, with distribution handled by licensed signal carriers such as NIGCOMSAT.

FreeTV Brings 100-Plus Channels at No Cost

The newly launched FreeTV platform gives Nigerians access to more than 100 television channels without monthly subscription payments, Punch reports.

FG says Nigeria's digital television transition will continue in phases before the final analogue switch-off scheduled for December 2028. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Viewers can receive signals through compatible digital decoders, satellite and terrestrial connections, or mobile devices, covering content across news, education, entertainment, sports, and children's programming.

The government described FreeTV as a component of Nigeria's broader Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, and said it is expected to stimulate local content production, generate employment, and reinforce the country's creative sector.

Upcoming phases will expand the programme to include paid television tiers, studio facilities, and designated production centres for content creators.

The NBC said it would engage industry bodies, including the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, before advancing those subsequent stages.

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

In recent years, the South African pay-TV giant has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng