Nigerians can now access over 100 free-to-air channels via the FreeTV platform

FreeTV offers flexible access through a mobile app, decoder, or compatible Smart TVs

Subscription-free service aims to provide affordable entertainment amid rising living costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking a cheaper alternative to paid television services can now access FreeTV, a platform that offers more than 100 local and international free-to-air channels without monthly subscription fees.

The service is available through three major options: a mobile app, a Set-Top Box (decoder), and compatible Smart TVs with inbuilt satellite tuners.

FG releases places to get a FreeTV decoder and dish for Nigerians Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Mobile app offers instant access

The easiest way to access FreeTV is through the Free TV NG mobile application, which is available for both Android and iPhone users.

The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

After installation, users are required to register using WhatsApp, Gmail, or another supported account before they can begin streaming channels.

Decoder option for traditional TVs

For households that prefer watching television on a standard TV set, FreeTV is also available through a digital Set-Top Box, commonly known as a decoder.

The decoders can be purchased from electronics and satellite TV retail shops across Nigeria.

According to available information, the devices cost between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 as a one-time payment, with no recurring subscription charges.

FreeTV sales points are available in several major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Enugu. Users can also confirm authorised sales locations through the official FreeTV website.

Smart TV users may not need a decoder

Owners of modern Smart TVs with inbuilt DVB-T2 or DVB-S2 satellite tuners may be able to receive FreeTV signals directly without purchasing a separate decoder.

This allows viewers to access the platform’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite channels by connecting the TV to the appropriate antenna or satellite setup.

Variety of channels available

FreeTV decoders and dishes are now available at dedicated places. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FreeTV provides access to a wide range of programming, including news, sports, entertainment, educational content, children’s programmes, and dedicated Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo language channels.

The platform’s subscription-free model is expected to appeal to many Nigerians looking for affordable television options amid rising living costs and increasing pay-TV subscription fees.

FG unveils how Nigerians can access 100+ FreeTV channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced that millions of Nigerians will soon be able to access more than 100 television channels without purchasing new or special set-top boxes, as preparations intensify for the country's long-awaited Digital Switchover (DSO) programme.

The assurance was given by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, Jane Egerton-Idehen, during a joint press briefing in Abuja alongside the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu.

According to the government, the new digital broadcasting model is designed to make television access easier, cheaper, and more sustainable for Nigerians nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng