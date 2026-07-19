Choosing the wrong GOtv package means paying for channels you don't watch — or missing the ones you love. With over 68 channels covering sports, Nollywood, news, and kids' programmes, GOtv Jolli gives Nigerian households a satisfying mix at a price that doesn't hurt the pocket. This guide covers every channel, the current price, and answers the most common questions.

The GOtv Jolli package has over 68 channels. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

GOtv Jolli offers 68+ channels in total, divided into 21 local channels, 3 sports channels, 3 movie channels, 18 general entertainment channels, 3 music channels, 2 documentary channels, 8 news channels, 4 kids channels, 2 audio channels, and 4 religious channels.

in total, divided into 21 local channels, 3 sports channels, 3 movie channels, 18 general entertainment channels, 3 music channels, 2 documentary channels, 8 news channels, 4 kids channels, 2 audio channels, and 4 religious channels. The GOtv Jolli subscription costs ₦5,800 per month and sits between GOtv Jinja (₦3,900) and GOtv Max (₦8,500), offering mid-tier entertainment value. (Editor: verify current price at gotvafrica.com before publication.)

and sits between GOtv Jinja (₦3,900) and GOtv Max (₦8,500), offering mid-tier entertainment value. Channels such as TNT Africa and B4U Movies are among the standout channels on GOtv Jolli.

and are among the standout channels on GOtv Jolli. You can renew, upgrade, or downgrade at any time using the MyGOtv App or by dialling *288# .

or by dialling . GOtv periodically reviews and updates its channel offerings, so minor adjustments to the channel list may occur throughout the year.

What is the GOtv Jolli package?

GOtv Jolli is a popular subscription package offered by GOtv, a leading digital terrestrial television service provider in Africa. This affordable plan is designed to bring quality entertainment to a wide audience, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious viewers.

Because Jolli runs on terrestrial transmission, there is less weather disruption compared to satellite services. No satellite dish is required — just a GOtv decoder and antenna.

GOtv Jolli channels list

GOtv Jolli channels. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Below is the verified list of all channels currently available under the GOtv Jolli package for 2025 in Nigeria, compiled from official GOtv Africa listings and confirmed distributors.

General entertainment channels

GOtv Jolli's general entertainment channels provide a mix of drama, reality shows, comedies, and series from around the world. Channels like Africa Magic Family, Telemundo, and E! Entertainment ensure a diverse lineup for all tastes and ages.

Other general entertainment channels include: FOX, FOX Life, CBS Reality, Zee World, Eva+, ROK 2, ROK 3, Trybe, TVC Entertainment, EbonyLife TV, and Africa Magic Family.

Kids' channels

GOtv Jolli's kids' channels provide fun and educational content for children of all ages. Popular networks like Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and JimJam offer engaging cartoons and educational shows.

Da Vinci Kids is also available on the Jolli package.

Movie channels

TNT channel is available on the GOtv Jolli package. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

GOtv Jolli's movie channels deliver a captivating mix of blockbuster hits, classic films, and local favourites. Enjoy top networks like Africa Magic Epic and M-Net Movies, offering nonstop entertainment for all movie lovers.

Channels like TNT Africa and B4U Movies bring Hollywood and Bollywood flair into living rooms nationwide.

Sports channels

GOtv Jolli offers 3 sport channels with limited football games. You can watch sports on SS Blitz, SS Football, and SS Select 2.

Football enthusiasts can catch highlights and live coverage from local and international leagues. Though GOtv Max and Supa packages add extra sports channels, Jolli still covers Premier League recaps, La Liga matches, CAF competitions, and AFCON highlights.

News channels

GOtv Jolli's news channels offer comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of local and international events. Stay informed with trusted networks like CNN, Al Jazeera, and BBC World News, delivering breaking news and in-depth analysis.

Other news channels include: Arise News, TVC News, Channels TV, and NTA International.

Local channels

ROK2 is available on the GOtv Jolli package. @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

GOtv Jolli's local channels celebrate regional culture and entertainment. Key channels include Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Hausa, and NTA International, providing content that resonates with diverse local audiences.

These channels keep you up-to-date with Nigerian entertainment, political debates, and cultural events. Most broadcast in local languages including Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, ensuring national inclusivity.

Other local channels include: AIT, Silverbird, Channels TV, ONMAX, WAP TV, Areva 24, Galaxy TV, and more.

Music channels

Music fans can relax to the rhythms of Sound City and AFRO Music English at any time of the day. MTV Base and Hip TV are also included.

Religious channels

The 4 religious channels on Jolli include: Emmanuel TV, Faith, Islam Channel, and Dove TV.

Documentary channels

Discovery Family and NatGeo Wild are the two documentary/lifestyle channels on this package.

Full GOtv Jolli channel summary table

Category Number of channels Example channels Local 21 Africa Magic Yoruba, AIT, NTA General entertainment 18 FOX, Telemundo, E!, Zee World News 8 CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, TVC News Sports 3 SS Blitz, SS Football, SS Select 2 Kids 4 Nickelodeon, JimJam, Da Vinci Kids Movies 3 Africa Magic Epic, TNT Africa, B4U Movies Music 3 Sound City, MTV Base, Hip TV Religious 4 Emmanuel TV, Dove TV, Islam Channel Documentary 2 Discovery Family, NatGeo Wild Audio 2 Naija FM, Wazobia FM Total 68+ —

GOtv Jolli guarantees affordable entertainment with flexible payment options to suit your lifestyle.

The current monthly fee for GOtv Jolli in Nigeria is reported as ₦4,850–₦5,800 per month depending on the source. Always confirm the price on the official GOtv Nigeria website before subscribing, as MultiChoice Nigeria revises prices periodically.

How to pay for your GOtv Jolli subscription

You can renew, upgrade, or downgrade at any time using these methods: MyGOtv App (choose "Manage Subscription," select your package, and confirm payment); USSD code — dial *288# and follow the on-screen menu; bank apps — most Nigerian banks list GOtv under "Cable TV Payments."

You can also pay via Quickteller, Jumia Pay, Palmpay, or Opay.

GOtv Jolli vs Jinja vs Max: what is the difference?

Feature GOtv Jinja GOtv Jolli GOtv Max Channels ~45 68+ 76+ Sports channels 2 3 6 Movie channels Fewer 3 dedicated More Kids channels Basic 4 More TNT Africa No Yes Yes Approx. monthly price ₦3,900 ₦4,850–5,800 ₦8,500

GOtv Jolli has 68 channels altogether, meaning that 18 newer channels are added in addition to GOtv Jinja.

GOtv Max is the next package. It has 76 channels altogether — that is 11 newer channels in addition to the available channels on the Jolli package.

Jolli clearly provides the most practical middle-ground option. It doubles the entertainment options of Jinja but stays well below the cost of Max.

Troubleshooting: channels not showing after payment

GOtv troubleshooting steps. Photo: AI Illustration/Yul Vincent Osoro

Source: UGC

Some subscribers report that not all channels appear after subscribing. Here are the common fixes:

Restart your decoder — unplug it, wait 30 seconds, then plug it back in. Clear error codes — if you see a GOTV16 or GOTV30 error message, you can remove it quickly and easily via the GOtv website. Send a reset SMS — text RESET + your IUC number to 4688. Within minutes, your channels refresh and viewing continues seamlessly. Dial the USSD code — dial *288# and follow the prompts to clear the error appearing on your TV screen. Check your IUC number — your IUC number is on an orange sticker under your decoder, while the IUC card number is on your smartcard. Contact customer care — if the issue persists after steps 1–5, call GOtv support directly (see contacts below).

For official support, reach GOtv Nigeria through the following verified channels:

Contact type Details Customer care (general) 09090630333 MTN toll-free 08149860333 Airtel toll-free 07080630333 Glo toll-free 08113630333 WhatsApp +234 908 236 8533 Email GOtvNigeria@multichoice.co.za Official website gotvafrica.com Self-service USSD *288# SMS reset Text "RESET [IUC number]" to 4688 MyGOtv App Available on iOS and Android

The MultiChoice Nigeria head office is at Plot 1381, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

FAQs

What are the channels in the GOtv Jolli package?

The GOtv Jolli package offers over 68 channels, divided into 21 local channels, 3 sports channels, 3 movie channels, 18 general entertainment channels, 3 music channels, 2 documentary channels, 8 news channels, 4 kids channels, 2 audio channels, and 4 religious channels. See the full table above for a breakdown.

Can GOtv Jolli show TNT Africa?

Yes. Movie enthusiasts on GOtv Jolli enjoy Nollywood classics, African telenovelas, and western hits on Africa Magic Epic and TNT Africa. TNT Africa is included in the Jolli package but is not available on the lower-tier Jinja plan.

Does GOtv Jolli have channel 59?

Channel numbers on GOtv are subject to change. GOtv periodically reviews and updates its channel offerings, and minor adjustments — including channel numbers — may occur throughout the year. Check your decoder's electronic programme guide (EPG) or the official GOtv channel grid for the most current channel numbers.

What is the difference between GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja?

The GOtv Jinja package includes over 45 channels covering local entertainment, movies, news, kids, music, religious content, and limited sports. Jolli adds roughly 18 extra channels — including TNT Africa, B4U Movies, Discovery Family, NatGeo Wild, SuperSport Football, Disney Junior, and Da Vinci Kids — which are not available on Jinja.

What is the difference between GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max?

GOtv Max has 76 channels altogether — that is 11 newer channels in addition to the Jolli package. The extra channels on Max include BET, ESPN, Star Life, Discovery ID, RSTV, Cartoon Network, M-Net Movies 4, and SuperSport Variety 3, which are not available on Jolli. Max also costs significantly more per month.

Download the GOtv mobile app called MyGOtv, log in with your GOtv IUC number and name or email, then pay for your subscription. From the app, you can also upgrade or downgrade your package and update your details. Alternatively, dial *288# on your phone and follow the prompts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the GOtv Jinja package, detailing everything from its channel offerings to subscription prices, helping viewers make informed decisions tailored to their entertainment needs.

With the rising popularity of affordable streaming options, discovering how the Jinja package balances value and variety could be the key to unlocking the best TV experience for families across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng