Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, a man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, who gained internet fame for his football predicting skills, has shared his prediction

In a recent Facebook post, Gbandeh, who had accurately forecasted 36 football matches, gave his pre-match analysis and outcome prediction, triggering mixed reactions among his followers

The final is a showdown between European champions Spain and defending world champions Argentina and will be played on July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey

A man from Sierra Leone, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, who had accurately predicted 36 football matches, has forecast the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 19, hours before the final, Gbandeh released his pre-match analysis.

A man has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Getty Images

Man's 2026 FIFA World Cup final prediction

According to Gbandeh, the match would not be a cagey affair as some people expect, as he predicts that both teams would score goals.

While dismissing the possibility of the game being decided by a penalty shootout, Gbandeh forecasted that Argentina will defeat Spain to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Gbandeh wrote:

"The biggest and final Match of the 2026 World Cup.

"This match will not be cagey as expected. There will be goals from both teams. Spain will try to dominate the game by keeping possession of the ball. But Argentina's agile midfield won't make it easy for them. It will be an open game as both teams will try to play the ball.

"We will see a goal in each half of the match. A possible extra time. And at least a goal in extra time. I don't see a penalty shootout. I see a very composed Spain team keeping large portions of the play against Argentina. But with that winning arrogance in the Argentines and with their talisman on form, I see them winning it again. I see Argentina winning this World Cup back to back. Sorry, Lamine Yamal, but the GOAT will have a say in this one too.

"There will be no new Champions today."

His Facebook post read:

World Cup final: Man's prediction triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Terna Joseph said:

"You're always on point bro let's remain hopeful."

Anthony Daninya said:

"It will be a repeat of the 1998 world cup finals."

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof said:

"Congratulations to Argentina."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US government had made a statement on Argentina over a controversial banner ahead of the final with Spain.

Drake bets on Argentina to win against Spain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canadian rapper Drake had bet over N2 billion on Argentina to defeat Spain in the FIFA World Cup final.

The Grammy-winning rapper could receive $5.175 million (about ₦7.13 billion) if the reigning world champions defeat Spain within 90 minutes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Drake shared the bet on his Instagram account after placing it through crypto betting platform Stake, adding another high-profile storyline to one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

Source: Legit.ng