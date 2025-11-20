Everything on DStv Premium, and whether the price matches the package

DStv Premium is MultiChoice’s top-tier, all-access package that includes every channel, and it is also significantly more expensive than the other subscriptions. For heavy viewers and sports fans, the price generally matches the value, but casual viewers may find it too costly for what they watch.

Key takeaways

DStv Premium offers over 160 channels , including movies, series, sports, documentaries, kids’ programming, and lifestyle content.

, including movies, series, sports, documentaries, kids’ programming, and lifestyle content. In Nigeria, the monthly subscription costs ₦44,500 , making it the most expensive DStv package.

, making it the most expensive DStv package. While the price is high, it is justified for heavy users who value content variety, exclusive access, and convenient on-demand features.

What does DStv Premium entail?

DStv Premium is the most inclusive subscription package from MultiChoice, intended for viewers who want the full suite of channels without missing any content. Unlike DStv Compact or Compact Plus, which exclude some channels or premium sports coverage, DStv Premium provides unrestricted access.

Subscribers get access to:

Movie channels : M-Net, TNT, Studio Universal, Movie Room, AMC, and Kix, offering everything from international blockbusters to local films.

: M-Net, TNT, Studio Universal, Movie Room, AMC, and Kix, offering everything from international blockbusters to local films. Sports channels : All SuperSport channels, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, rugby, cricket, NBA, and golf coverage.

: All SuperSport channels, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, rugby, cricket, NBA, and golf coverage. Entertainment channels : Africa Magic, e.tv, MTV Base, Comedy Central, BET, and other international and African entertainment content.

: Africa Magic, e.tv, MTV Base, Comedy Central, BET, and other international and African entertainment content. Kids channels : Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, JimJam, and other educational and entertaining programming.

: Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, JimJam, and other educational and entertaining programming. Documentary and lifestyle channels: National Geographic, Discovery Channel, History Channel, CBS Justice, Travel Channel, HGTV, and more.

DStv Premium also provides Catch Up and BoxOffice services, allowing viewers to watch shows, movies, and events on demand. This flexibility ensures you don’t miss any live content or premieres.

Features that make DStv Premium stand out

DStv Premium offers more than just many channels. Its features enhance convenience, quality, and flexibility for viewers. Below are some of its features that provide users with an unmatched viewing experience.

Comprehensive channel line-up

DStv Premium offers over 160 channels, covering virtually every entertainment category. News, sports, movies, reality shows, and documentaries are all available, making it ideal for households with diverse viewing preferences.

Sports heaven

Sports enthusiasts benefit immensely from DStv Premium. Subscribers can watch live football leagues, international rugby and cricket, tennis Grand Slams, golf tournaments, Formula 1 races, and more. Premium ensures that no major sports event is left out.

High Definition (HD) and Ultra HD (UHD) quality

The package supports HD and UHD quality for many channels, enhancing your viewing experience with crisp images and immersive sound. This enhanced quality is especially noticeable when watching live sports and favourite movies.

DStv BoxOffice

Premium subscribers can access BoxOffice movies, which are blockbuster releases available for home viewing soon after cinemas. Renting movies at home adds enormous convenience and value, especially for families or movie enthusiasts.

Catch Up and On-Demand content

DStv Catch Up allows you to watch shows you may have missed over the past seven days. This feature is perfect for busy viewers who cannot watch live TV consistently.

Multi-device support

With DStv Premium, you can stream content on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops, giving flexibility and convenience to viewers who prefer watching on the go.

Parental control and customisation

DStv Premium allows parents to manage what children can watch. The parental control feature ensures age-appropriate content, adding security and peace of mind for families.

DStv Premium price in Nigeria

It is the most expensive DStv subscription packages on the platform. In Nigeria, the package price is ₦44,500 per month. For heavy viewers who watch multiple channels daily or enjoy live sports, the price can be justified.

Lower-tier packages, such as Compact or Compact Plus, are significantly cheaper but exclude premium sports, HD channels, and some exclusive entertainment.

Pros of DStv Premium

DStv Premium offers several strong advantages that make it appealing to viewers seeking a complete entertainment experience.

All-in-One package – DStv Premium includes over 160 channels, covering movies, series, sports, documentaries, and lifestyle content. This ensures every viewer in the household can find something they enjoy.

– DStv Premium includes over 160 channels, covering movies, series, sports, documentaries, and lifestyle content. This ensures every viewer in the household can find something they enjoy. Extensive sports coverage – All SuperSport channels are included, featuring Premier League, UEFA Champions League, rugby, cricket, and more. Fans can follow their favourite teams and tournaments live, without missing a moment.

– All SuperSport channels are included, featuring Premier League, UEFA Champions League, rugby, cricket, and more. Fans can follow their favourite teams and tournaments live, without missing a moment. High-quality viewing – Many channels are in HD, and select content is available in UHD for vibrant colours and crisp visuals. This creates an immersive experience for movies, series, and live sports.

– Many channels are in HD, and select content is available in UHD for vibrant colours and crisp visuals. This creates an immersive experience for movies, series, and live sports. Exclusive content – Premium subscribers get first-run movies, exclusive series, and special documentaries. This content cannot be accessed through Compact or Compact Plus packages.

– Premium subscribers get first-run movies, exclusive series, and special documentaries. This content cannot be accessed through Compact or Compact Plus packages. On-demand flexibility – Catch Up and Box Office let you watch shows and rent movies at your convenience. This feature is perfect for busy viewers who cannot always watch live TV.

– Catch Up and Box Office let you watch shows and rent movies at your convenience. This feature is perfect for busy viewers who cannot always watch live TV. Family-friendly options – Parents can restrict age-inappropriate content using robust controls. Channels like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network keep children entertained and engaged safely.

Cons of DStv Premium

Despite its benefits, DStv Premium also has a few drawbacks that may influence your decision. They include:

High cost – DStv Premium is one of the most expensive packages available. Casual viewers or those on a tight budget may find it difficult to justify the monthly fee.

– DStv Premium is one of the most expensive packages available. Casual viewers or those on a tight budget may find it difficult to justify the monthly fee. Overkill for casual viewers – With over 160 channels, casual viewers may not take full advantage of the package. This can make the subscription feel unnecessary for those who watch selectively.

– With over 160 channels, casual viewers may not take full advantage of the package. This can make the subscription feel unnecessary for those who watch selectively. Internet required – To fully enjoy Catch Up and BoxOffice, a reliable internet connection is essential. Without it, streaming may be slow or unavailable.

– To fully enjoy Catch Up and BoxOffice, a reliable internet connection is essential. Without it, streaming may be slow or unavailable. Additional costs – Watching movies on BoxOffice requires separate payments per title. Over time, these additional costs can increase the total monthly expenditure.

Is DStv Premium worth the price?

The answer depends on your viewing habits. Consider these points:

Content variety : With access to over 160 channels, you are paying for choice, variety, and quality.

: With access to over 160 channels, you are paying for choice, variety, and quality. Exclusive access : Premium channels, live sports, and movies are unavailable in lower-tier packages.

: Premium channels, live sports, and movies are unavailable in lower-tier packages. Convenience: BoxOffice and Catch Up features offer flexibility for modern viewers.

For heavy TV watchers, sports fans, and families, DStv Premium delivers value that justifies its cost. Casual viewers or those who watch selectively may prefer a more affordable package like Compact Plus.

What channels are included in DStv Premium?

DStv Premium in Nigeria offers over 160 channels covering movies, sports, series, news, documentaries, kids’ programming, and lifestyle content. It is the most comprehensive package offered by MultiChoice.

Is DStv Premium worth the price?

The package costs ₦44,500 per month, and for heavy viewers, sports fans, and families who want access to every channel, exclusive content, and on-demand features, the price is generally justified. Casual viewers may find other DStv packages more cost-effective.

Can I watch DStv Premium online?

You can stream DStv Premium using the DStv app on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, giving flexibility for on-the-go viewing.

What is DStv BoxOffice?

DStv BoxOffice is a movie rental service that allows Premium subscribers to watch blockbuster releases at home shortly after cinema release.

What is DStv Catch Up?

Catch Up allows viewers to watch shows, movies, or sports programmes they may have missed within the last seven days.

Can I share DStv Premium on multiple devices?

Depending on your decoder and account settings, DStv Premium supports streaming on multiple devices simultaneously.

DStv Premium offers the most comprehensive TV experience with over 160 channels and exclusive content. While it is expensive, the package delivers value for heavy viewers, sports fans, and families. Casual viewers may find lower-tier packages more cost-effective.

