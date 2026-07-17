Nigerian gospel singer and televangelist Pastor Joseph Adelakun released a press statement dismissing his daughter's viral video as false and defamatory

Funmi Adelakun, 37, had accused her 77-year-old father of sending security personnel after her and setting traps to track her location

Adelakun warned those circulating his daughter's video that his lawyers had been instructed to take action against them

Nigerian gospel singer and televangelist Pastor Joseph Adelakun has broken his silence following a viral video in which his daughter, Funmi Adelakun, publicly accused him of restricting her freedom and deploying agents to track her down.

In a press statement shared on his Instagram page, the 77-year-old pastor dismissed the claims as "false, misleading, and defamatory," and issued a stern warning to those spreading the footage online, stating that his legal team had been activated to pursue anyone still circulating it.

Pastor Adelakun sends memo after his daughter called him over her freedom. Photo credit@ayewainternationalmusic

Source: Instagram

Funmi's allegations against her father

Before the pastor's response, Funmi, 37, had released some videos in which she made a series of alarming accusations against her father.

She alleged that despite repeatedly requesting her independence, she had received information from trusted sources that Pastor Adelakun was actively hunting for her, particularly after he discovered which state she was living in.

According to Funmi, he had sent security personnel to search for her and laid traps through various channels.

Pastor Adelakun adresses daughter's callout, shares his take. Photo credit@ayewainternationalmusic

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that individuals close to him had reached out under the guise of offering help, only to probe her for her exact whereabouts.

"Tell this person who calls himself my father to give me my freedom," she said in the video.

She further alleged that security agents had previously been instructed to detain and return anyone who looked like her, saying the behaviour was not new.

"Despite crying out to you that at my age, I am not a kid that you should give me my freedom. Give me my liberation. Stop making my life be around your compound, your house, and your so-called church… let me have my own life," she added.

Pastor Adelakun's press statement

Responding to the furore, Adelakun denied all the allegations and described the publications as an attack on his reputation.

Rather than address the specific claims point by point, his statement focused on the spread of the content itself, urging people to disregard what he called a damaging narrative.

His warning to those sharing the video was pointed, instructing them to "stop circulating it" and confirming that his lawyers were already handling the matter.

Here is Pastor Adelakun's Instagram reaction to his daughter's claims:

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Source: Legit.ng