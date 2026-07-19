Public affairs commentator Abdulsalam Olesin praised Kwara state's healthcare reforms, saying the state moved from years of underinvestment to measurable progress

He said nearly 200 primary healthcare centres have been renovated and solarised, while 83 facilities were upgraded to Level-2 status with laboratories and labour rooms

Olesin added that Kwara became the first Nigerian state to commence payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund in 2025

Ilorin, Kwara state - A public affairs commentator, Abdulsalam Olesin, has praised the healthcare reforms pursued by the Kwara state government under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, contending that the administration has fundamentally reoriented the state's health sector through sustained spending on infrastructure, personnel and insurance coverage.

Writing in an opinion piece titled "When Healthcare Stops Being a Promise: AbdulRazaq's Quiet Revolution in Kwara," Olesin argued that the state had moved decisively from a long period of neglect in its health sector to what he characterised as "steady, measurable and verifiable progress."

Public affairs commentator Abdulsalam Olesin praises Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's healthcare reforms in Kwara state. Photo: Abdulsalam Olesin

Source: UGC

Rebuilding Primary Healthcare From the Ground Up

At the centre of Olesin's assessment is the near-complete overhaul of Kwara's primary healthcare network. He noted that close to 200 primary healthcare centres across the state have been renovated, equipped and fitted with solar power systems through a combination of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, the World Bank-assisted IMPACT Project and direct state funding. Of those facilities, 83 have been elevated to Level-2 status, meaning they now offer labour rooms, laboratories, pharmacies, immunisation units, clean water, electricity and staff quarters, services that were previously unavailable in many rural communities.

Secondary healthcare has also seen investment, with general hospitals in Patigi, Lafiagi, Kaiama, Yashikira and Oro undergoing upgrades. At the tertiary level, the former General Hospital, Ilorin, has been transformed into the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), which now houses what Olesin described as the largest Intensive Care Unit in North Central Nigeria. The new unit, he said, has expanded the state's ability to treat critically ill patients locally and reduced the frequency of referrals outside Kwara.

On diagnostics, Olesin pointed to the procurement of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, a 160-slice CT scanner, ultrasound equipment and ophthalmic devices for Sobi Specialist Hospital. He also noted that an oncology centre is under construction, developed in partnership with ASR Africa to improve access to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Workforce Investment and Expanding Health Insurance

Beyond buildings and equipment, Olesin highlighted significant changes in how health workers are compensated and developed. The administration has implemented the full Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), alongside hazard allowances, to improve staff welfare. Hundreds of health workers have been recruited, and Kwara became the first state in Nigeria to begin payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund in 2025.

The KwaraCare Health Insurance Scheme now covers more than 100,000 residents, with a focus on vulnerable populations, helping to reduce out-of-pocket spending on healthcare. The state's annual free medico-surgical outreach reached more than 10,000 residents across all 16 local government areas in 2025, providing consultations, surgeries, medications and eye care at no cost.

Olesin cited recognition from the World Bank, UNICEF and the Nigerian Medical Association, which presented Governor AbdulRazaq with its Award of Excellent Service in 2025, as evidence of the reforms' credibility. He acknowledged that challenges, including workforce migration and rising demand for services, persist, but argued the government's investments have strengthened the system and restored public trust in state-owned health facilities.

Public affairs commentator Abdulsalam Olesin says nearly 200 primary healthcare centres have been renovated in Kwara. Photo: Abdulsalam Olesin

Source: UGC

Gov AbdulRazaq Approves New 27.5% Allowance for Teachers

In another report, Governor AbdulRazaq approved a 27.5 per cent Teachers Specific Allowance for eligible teachers across the state. The allowance was scheduled to take effect from January 2026 and would apply differently based on TRCN certification status.

The approval followed pressure from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, which had threatened industrial action over welfare concerns

Source: Legit.ng