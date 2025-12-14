How to check Access Bank account number online and on your phone

You can check your Access Bank account number in Nigeria either by dialling the USSD code *901*00# on the phone number linked to your account, or by logging into the AccessMore app/online banking platform. Using these options, you can access your details quickly without the need to visit a branch.

You can check your Access Bank account number online through the mobile app or internet banking. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The AccessMore app provides a direct way to view the 10-digit account number after logging in.

provides a direct way to view the after logging in. The USSD service (*901#) does not directly display the full account number, but may show it during transaction confirmations.

does not directly display the full account number, but may show it during transaction confirmations. Bank documents, such as statements, typically display the account number.

How to check the Access Bank account number

You can check your Access Bank account number online through the mobile app or internet banking, on your phone using the USSD code, or via your bank statements. Below are the easiest ways to find your account number, whether you are online or using your phone.

The fastest method on your phone is using the Access Bank USSD code. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

USSD code (on your phone)

The Access Bank USSD code for mobile banking is *901#. This service is a quick and convenient way to retrieve your account number without needing internet access or visiting a bank branch. Below are the simple steps to complete the process:

On your phone, dial *901#. Select the phone number linked to your Access Bank account. From there, select the option that says "Other Services" and then "Inquiry Services." Next, select the option that says "Account Number Inquiry." You will be asked to enter your PIN. Once you do that, your Access Bank account number will be displayed on your screen.

Checking the Access Bank number via the AccessMore app

To check your Access Bank account number using the AccessMore app in Nigeria, you need to log in and navigate to the account details section. The process is straightforward and should only take a few steps:

Install the official AccessMore app from your app store on your smartphone or tablet. Log in with your username and password. On the home dashboard, your 10-digit NUBAN account number will be displayed in your account profile or summary section.

Internet banking

To check your Access Bank account number in Nigeria via Internet banking, follow the steps below:

Access Bank Internet Banking portal. Photo: ibank.accessbankplc.com

Source: UGC

Go to the Access Bank Internet Banking portal. Enter your user ID and password to sign in to your account. If you are a first-time user, you may need to complete a registration process first. Once logged in, you will typically land on a dashboard or account summary page. Your account number should be clearly displayed here, next to your account name and balance.

Bank statements

Your bank statement is one of the easiest places to find your Access Bank account number because the number is always printed at the top of every statement, either on the left or right side. Just open a recent statement and look for a 10-digit number labelled “Account Number.” You can get your statement either digitally or in paper form. Here’s how each method works:

In addition to the above methods, you can check your Access Bank account number by using an ATM, where some machines print the number on the receipt after a transaction, like a balance inquiry. You can also call Access Bank customer service, and after verifying your identity, a representative will give you your account number. Lastly, visiting any Access Bank branch with a valid ID allows the bank staff to help you retrieve your account details.

Access Bank staff members during an event. Photo: @AccessBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Access Bank customer care number

You can contact Access Bank customer service for any enquiries using the contacts below.

Phone number : 0201 280 2500,07003000000

: 0201 280 2500,07003000000 Email : contactcenter@accessbankplc.com

: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com Social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter)

How do I check my Access Bank account number via SMS?

You cannot check your Access Bank account number through SMS alone, but you can retrieve it by dialling *901# on your registered mobile number and following the on-screen prompts.

How to check Access Bank account number on phone?

You can check your Access Bank account number on your phone in Nigeria by dialling *901# on the phone number linked to your account, or by logging into the Access More app, where your account number appears on your dashboard.

How do I find my Access Bank account number?

You can find your Access Bank account number by dialling *901# on your registered phone number. It is also displayed on your AccessMore app and Internet banking profile.

Checking your Access Bank account number is quick and easy, whether you are online or using your phone. With options like the 901# USSD code, the Access More app, internet banking, bank statements, ATM printouts, and customer care, you can always retrieve your account number whenever you need it. Just make sure you’re using your registered phone number and have your details ready for verification.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about how to activate the MTN transfer PIN code. MTN transfer codes let customers transfer airtime or credit from their MTN accounts to other MTN users' accounts without using physical vouchers or cards.

You can conveniently transfer airtime (credit) from your MTN account to other MTN customers' accounts through MTN Share, previously known as Share' N' Sell. Read this post to learn how to activate the MTN transfer PIN code.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng