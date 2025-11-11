7 best Nollywood films of 2025 (so far) and why they're amazing

Nollywood films in 2025 reflect bold new creativity, with standout titles like The Masked King, Something About the Briggs, and To Kill a Monkey reshaping modern Nigerian cinema. These productions impress with refined direction, complex characters, and global appeal, showcasing a vibrant industry that continues to expand the scope of African storytelling.

Best Nollywood films of 2025

In compiling this list of the best Nollywood films, we considered audience reception, critical acclaim, and IMDb ratings, where available. Only films released in 2025 were included in this selection. Note that the list is not organised in any particular order.

Film Director Genre Something About the Briggs Drama / Romance Drama / Romance The Masked King Uduak-Obong Patrick Historical Drama / Epic Red Circle Akay Mason Crime Thriller My Mother Is a Witch Niyi Akinmolayan Drama To Kill a Monkey Kemi Adetiba Crime / Thriller Lísàbí: A Legend Is Born Niyi Akinmolayan Historical Drama / Epic Devil Is a Liar Moses Inwang Drama / Thriller

1. Devil Is a Liar

Genre: Drama / Thriller

Drama / Thriller Runtime: 2 h 17 min

2 h 17 min Director: Moses Inwang

Moses Inwang Main stars: Nse Ikpe-Etim (Adaora), James Gardiner (Jaiye), Erica Nlewedim, Mercy Aigbe, Nancy Isime

In this tense romantic thriller, Adaora (Nse Ikpe-Etim), a successful realtor, falls for Jaiye (James Gardiner), whose charm hides a manipulative streak. As their relationship evolves, his control deepens, turning affection into manipulation.

Moses Inwang directs a powerful story about emotional manipulation and the courage to reclaim one’s autonomy. The film exposes how love can disguise exploitation and explores the cost of choosing self-respect over toxic attachment.

2. Lísàbí: A Legend Is Born

Genre: Historical Drama / Epic

Historical Drama / Epic Runtime: 1 h 47 min

1 h 47 min Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Niyi Akinmolayan Main stars: Lateef Adedimeji, Adebimpe “Mo Bimpe” Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola

Lísàbí: A Legend Is Born recounts the rise of Lisabi Agbongbo-Akala, the Nigerian hero who led the Egba people to freedom. Lisabi rises from humble beginnings to become a warrior and leader who defies corrupt rulers and colonial powers to restore his people’s dignity and unity.

Niyi Akinmolayan delivers a sweeping historical epic that blends Yoruba folklore with cinematic spectacle. With grand visuals, traditional music, and rich cultural detail, Lísàbí: A Legend Is Born celebrates resistance and legacy, honouring a hero who shaped Yoruba history.

3. To Kill a Monkey

Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Release year: 2025

2025 Format: 8-episode series (Netflix)

8-episode series (Netflix) Creator / Director: Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba Main stars: William Benson (Efemini), Bucci Franklin (Oboz), Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Lilian Afegbai

This gripping crime series follows Efemini (William Benson), a struggling programmer who reunites with an old friend and becomes entangled in Lagos’s cyber-fraud network. As he descends into crime, Efemini starts to justify his actions, trading integrity for quick riches.

Kemi Adetiba crafts a tense and thought-provoking drama that mirrors modern Nigeria’s struggle between ambition and ethics. Each episode deepens the tension as betrayal, greed, and guilt drive Efemini further from redemption, making To Kill a Monkey a sharp exploration of survival and corruption in the digital age.

4. My Mother Is a Witch

Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 2025

2025 Runtime: 1 h 47 min

1 h 47 min Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Niyi Akinmolayan Main stars: Nike Adams, Mercy Aigbe, Neo Akpofure, Osazuwa Christabel

My Mother Is a Witch tells the story of Adesuwa, a London-based fashion editor who returns to Benin City after her estranged mother’s death. Returning home forces Adesuwa to face painful memories, cultural expectations, and the superstitions that once tore her family apart. Through her emotional journey, she begins to reconcile her modern worldview with her traditional roots.

Niyi Akinmolayan presents a moving exploration of family, forgiveness, and identity. With its blend of emotional depth and cultural resonance, My Mother Is a Witch captures how confronting the past can lead to understanding and healing.

5. Red Circle

Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release year: 2025

2025 Runtime: 1 h 59 min

1 h 59 min Director: Akay Mason

Akay Mason Main stars: Bukky Wright, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre

Red Circle follows Fikayo Holloway, a journalist from an influential Lagos family who risks everything to expose a powerful crime syndicate. As she uncovers disturbing links between the cartel and her past, the investigation turns personal and dangerous. Each revelation brings Fikayo closer to the truth, but also to those willing to silence her at any cost.

Akay Mason crafts a gripping thriller that fuses suspense, political tension, and emotional depth. With its sleek visuals and fast-paced storytelling, Red Circle stands out as a bold Nollywood crime drama exploring ambition, corruption, and moral courage.

6. The Masked King

Genre: Historical Drama / Epic

Historical Drama / Epic Release year: 2025

2025 Runtime: 1 h 58 min

1 h 58 min Director: Uduak-Obong Patrick

Uduak-Obong Patrick Main stars: Daniel Etim-Effiong, Shaffy Bello, Uzor Arukwe, Gideon Okeke

The Masked King unfolds in colonial-era Nigeria, focusing on Prince Ana (Uzor Arukwe), a young Efik ruler whose betrayal threatens his kingdom. His mother faces an impossible choice — protect her son or save their people from his disastrous rule.

The film showcases ornate costumes, symbolic masks, and striking cinematography that enrich its portrayal of royal conflict. The Masked King stands out as a visually powerful and culturally grounded epic that blends tradition, betrayal, and redemption on a royal scale.

7. Something About the Briggs

Genre: Drama / Romance

Drama / Romance Release year: 2025

2025 Runtime: 2 h 5 min

2 h 5 min Director: Bukola Ogunsola

Bukola Ogunsola Main stars: Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ariyiike Owolagba (Dimples), Linda Ejiofor, Rita Dominic

Something About the Briggs follows Sophie Briggs, a prominent lawyer, who rejects a marriage proposal because she is convinced that love only brings misery in her family. Her suitor, Chuks Obi (Daniel Etim-Effiong), refuses to give up and begins uncovering the reasons behind her family’s broken relationships.

As tensions rise among her relatives — each battling their marital struggles — a long-buried family secret threatens to change Sophie’s perspective on love and forgiveness. Bukola Ogunsola’s film explores marriage, generational trauma, and reconciliation through layered storytelling and strong performances.

What is the biggest Nollywood movie of 2025?

Some of the biggest Nollywood movies of 2025 include The Masked King, Something About the Briggs, Red Circle, and Lísàbí: A Legend Is Born. These films achieved critical acclaim and audience engagement both locally and internationally.

What are the best Nollywood movies on Netflix in 2025?

Some of the best Nollywood movies on Netflix in 2025 include To Kill a Monkey and Devil Is a Liar. Both films stand out for their strong performances, cinematic quality, and powerful social commentary that reflect modern Nigerian realities.

These Nollywood films reflect a maturing industry that values authenticity, creativity, and meaningful storytelling. From gripping thrillers to historical epics, each title expands the identity of Nigerian cinema.

