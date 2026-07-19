Romania grants visa-free entry to nationals of over 60 countries under Regulation EU 1806/2018, covering multiple regions across the globe

Holders of valid Schengen visas and residence permits can also enter Romania for short stays of up to 90 days without a separate visa

Canadians, Japanese, and American passport holders face specific conditions on length of stay before they must apply for an extension

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bucharest, Romania - Romania permits nationals of more than 60 countries to enter its territory without obtaining a short-stay visa, operating under the framework of Regulation EU 1806/2018, which aligns its admission policy with broader European Union standards.

The exemptions span every major region of the world. Seychelles and Mauritius are the African nations currently listed under the Romanian visa exemption.

Romania grants visa-free access to over 60 countries. Photo credit: @NicusorDanRO

Source: Twitter

Among the countries whose nationals may enter Romania without a visa are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, alongside several Pacific island nations and Caribbean states.

The approved list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa was released by eVisa Romania.

European countries outside the EU that qualify include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Serbia, and Andorra, among others.

Nationals of Montenegro and Serbia are covered, except those holding passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.

Holders of biometric passports from Moldova, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Georgia, and Ukraine are specifically recognised under the exemption regime, as non-biometric travel documents from some of these countries are no longer accepted.

What Schengen visa holders should know

Romania also accepts valid Schengen visas and residence permits as equivalent documentation for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days.

This covers multiple-entry short-stay Schengen visas, long-stay visas, and residence permits issued by Schengen member states, as well as corresponding documents issued by Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Croatia.

Travellers relying on these documents must ensure that their permitted number of entries and total duration of stay have not already been exhausted before travelling to Romania.

Specific rules for Canada, Japan, and United States

Canadian and Japanese nationals benefit from a unilateral exemption covering stays of up to three months. Once that period expires, they are required to apply to Romanian authorities for an extension.

American passport holders holding valid diplomatic, official, or regular passports may stay for up to 90 days per semester without a visa, after which an extension application becomes necessary.

Passport holders from Hong Kong and Macau, the Special Administrative Regions of China, may also qualify for visa-free access to Romania, though the exemption is limited to specific passport types issued by those regions.

Family members of Romanian citizens and nationals of the EU, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland are exempt from the visa requirement provided they hold valid residence documents and are accompanying or joining the relevant citizen in Romania.

Unlocking Romania: Visa-free access now available for citizens of over 60 countries. Photo credit: @NicusorDanRO

Source: Twitter

Romania takes first steps into visa-free zone

Recall that Bulgaria and Romania joined Europe's vast Schengen area of free movement on Sunday, opening up travel by air and sea without border checks after a 13-year wait.

A veto by Austria, however, means the new status will not apply to land routes, after Vienna expressed concerns over a potential influx of asylum seekers.

Despite the partial membership, the lifting of controls at the two countries' air and sea borders is of significant symbolic value.

UK: Countries that can visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and citizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

Source: Legit.ng