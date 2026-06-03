The MTN broadband router plans include capped data plans, ranging from ₦9,000 (30GB) up to ₦225,000 (1.5TB yearly), and unlimited plans from ₦30,000 (Silver) to ₦65,000 (Diamond). You can subscribe to these plans via USSD (461# or 312#), the myMTN NG app, MTN eShop, or MTN’s web portal.

MTN broadband router plans include capped data plans and unlimited plans. Photo: MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

MTN broadband router plans are designed specifically for 4G and 5G broadband routers.

broadband routers. Plans start at ₦9,000 for 30GB monthly, going up to ₦225,000 for 1.5TB yearly , while unlimited options range between ₦30,000 and ₦65,000 per month.

monthly, going up to , while unlimited options range between You can subscribe to broadband router plans via USSD, myMTNApp, myMTN Web, MTN TopIt/VTU or Zigi and unsubscribe by dialling the same codes or managing bundles in the app.

All the MTN broadband router plans and their prices

MTN broadband router plans come in different packages to suit light, moderate, and heavy internet users. Each plan offers varying data amounts, speeds, and validity periods, giving users flexible options for home or office connectivity. Below is a full breakdown of all available plans and their prices.

Capped plans

MTN Nigeria's broadband capped plans provide dedicated data volumes for 4G and 5G routers, MiFis, and broadband devices. You can choose fixed monthly, 3-month, or yearly plans, with allocations from 60GB to 1.5TB. These MTN plans come with distinct validity periods and promotional bonus data for streaming or video conferencing.

Data plan Bonus Rate Validity Price 30GB Plan +5GB for YouTube or MS Teams/Zoom) ₦0.25/MB 30 days ₦9,000 60GB Plan + 5GB for YouTube or MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.22/MB 30 days ₦14,500 120GB Plan + 5GB for YouTube or MS Teams/Zoom ₦0.19/MB 30 days ₦24,000 450GB Plan - ₦0.16/MB 90 days ₦75,000 1.5TB Plan - ₦0.14/MB 365 days ₦225,000

Unlimited plans

MTN router unlimited data plans are designed for heavy internet users who need stable home or office connectivity. These plans come with fair usage limits, after which speed may be reduced depending on the package. Below is the breakdown of the available unlimited plans, their speeds, data policies, validity, and prices.

Plan Speed/Data Type Fair Usage Policy (FUP) Validity Price Silver 150GB FUP Unlimited 2GB daily drops after the main bundle is exhausted 30 days ₦30,000 Ruby 260GB FUP Unlimited 2GB daily drops after the main bundle is exhausted 30 days ₦45,000 Gold Up to 50Mbps Speed reduced to 5Mbps after 400GB usage 30 days ₦40,000 Diamond Up to 100Mbps Speed reduced to 5Mbps after 800GB usage 30 days ₦65,000

You can easily subscribe to an MTN broadband router plan using any of the methods below:

USSD code

Subscribing to an MTN broadband router plan using MTN's USSD code is the fastest method because it does not require an internet connection. You use your regular mobile phone to buy the plan for your router.

Open the phone app on your mobile phone. Dial *312*500# or *461*1# and press call. Select the option labelled broadband/router plans from the on-screen menu. Choose the option to Buy for another number (or Link/Manage Router if you have not linked it). Enter your MTN Router SIM phone number. Select your preferred data category (e.g., Monthly, Bi-monthly, Unlimited). Select your specific plan and choose your payment method. Confirm the transaction. You will receive an SMS confirmation.

Link your broadband router number to the app and purchase data directly from the menu. Photo: MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Using myMTN app

The mobile app gives you a visual dashboard to manage your router, check data balances, and buy bundles directly.

Send a text message with the word myMTN to 5018 to receive an official download link, or search for "myMTN NG" in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Download, install, and open the app. Register or log in using your main mobile number or your router's SIM number. Navigate to the broadband or router section on the home screen. If you logged in with your mobile number, select Link New Account and add your router's SIM number. Click on Buy Bundle or Data Plans. Select your desired router plan. Pay using your airtime balance, debit card, or MTN MoMo wallet.

MTN TopIt/VTU (virtual top-Up)

This method allows you to buy a router data bundle directly from a local vendor, a retail outlet, or through your banking app.

Locate an MTN vendor/agent, or log into your mobile banking app/digital wallet. Provide the vendor with your MTN Router SIM number, or enter it into the VTU section of your bank app. Specify that you want to buy a broadband/router data bundle (do not just buy regular airtime unless you plan to convert it yourself via USSD). Select or state the specific value of the router plan you want. Pay the vendor cash, or approve the bank transfer/debit inside your app. The data bundle will be credited directly to your router over the air.

Zigi (MTN digital assistant)

Zigi is MTN's automated chatbot. You can use it on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or the MTN website to buy data through a chat interface.

A screen displaying Zigi, MTN's automated chatbot's page. Photo: api.whatsapp.com

Source: UGC

Save the official MTN Zigi WhatsApp number (+2349033000001) or open the Zigi chat window on the MTN website. Type "Hello" or "Hi" to start the conversation. Zigi will reply with a menu. Type or select "Buy Data/Bundles". Select "Broadband/router plans". Enter your router's SIM card number when prompted. Select your desired plan from the list Zigi displays. Choose your payment method (such as airtime or card payment) and enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm.

Via MTN eShop

To subscribe to the MTN broadband router online in Nigeria, you can easily use the MTN eShop by following the steps below:

Go to the official MTN eShop or the MTN Nigeria Website. Click on the “All Products” drop-down. Click on “Broadband bundles.” Select your preferred broadband bundle. Sign in to MTN eShop to check out. Select your preferred means of payment. Make a payment to activate the bundle.

Via MoMo USSD code (*671#)

This is the fastest method and can be done from any mobile phone linked to your MoMo wallet.

You can subscribe to MTN Nigeria broadband router bundles using MoMo by dialling *671#. Photo: MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dial *671# on the phone containing your MoMo-registered SIM card. Select “Buy Airtime/Data.” Choose "MTN Broadband/Router" from the list of available services. Enter your Router's SIM Number (the 11-digit MTN number tied to your broadband device). Select your preferred plan (e.g., Capped or Unlimited Broadband Router plans). Enter your MoMo PIN to securely authorise the transaction.

Via MTN website

Here is the step-by-step process on how to subscribe to an MTN broadband router plan using the MTN website;

MTN webpage. Photo: mymtn.com.ng

Source: UGC

Open your web browser and go to the MTN broadband page. Navigate to the self-service/myMTN portal area. Enter your MTN broadband router phone number. Click on ‘Proceed’, then select ‘OTP Option’ to choose how you want to receive your OTP (One Time Password). An OTP will be sent either to your alternate phone number or email address, which you provided during the SIM registration of your broadband router. Enter your OTP and click on ‘Proceed.’ Go to the "Voucher" section to load enough airtime onto your broadband account to cover your desired plan. Click on "Bundles," select "Buy Bundles," then choose "Broadband Bundles" Select the exact data bundle plan you want and click on ‘Proceed’ to subscribe.

To unsubscribe from data auto-renewal or stop active internet subscriptions on your MTN broadband router, use one of the quick methods below.

Using USSD

With USSD code *312#, you can easily stop data auto-renewals using your phone. Here is how to complete the process.

Put the MTN SIM card from your router into a mobile phone. Dial *312*1*12#. Select option 3 (Manage/Cancel Auto-renewal) and follow the on-screen prompts to opt out.

Via SMS

If you prefer to send a text message, here are the steps to follow:

Put your router's SIM into a mobile phone. Send NO followed by your specific Data Bundle Code to 312 (e.g., NO104 to 312). Alternatively, text STOPDATA to 131 to opt out of all data plans on your line.

Via myMTN App

You can manage your router's data plans via the myMTN App directly from your smartphone:

Download and open the myMTN NG app. Log in using your router number or by linking your router to the app. Navigate to Active Plans and toggle off Auto-Renew.

Deactivate Unwanted Services (VAS)

If third-party or unexpected services are actively deducting funds from the router's SIM balance:

Dial *305#. Select Active Services. Follow the screen instructions to deactivate the subscriptions.

What are MTN router broadband plans?

MTN broadband router plans are affordable data packages that work on MTN 4G and 5G Wi-Fi devices. They provide a reliable internet connection and better value for money on MTN’s network.

How much does an MTN router cost?

An official MTN 4G broadband router costs ₦36,000 when purchased directly from the MTN eShop Nigeria. However, total costs vary depending on the network generation (4G vs. 5G) and the specific vendor marketplace you use.

What is the difference between MTN MiFi and broadband?

MTN MiFi is a portable, pocket-sized wireless hotspot powered by a built-in battery and a SIM card, designed for mobile use, while MTN broadband generally refers to fixed-location internet services built for heavy household or office use.

You can re-subscribe to MTN broadband router data bundles in Nigeria using USSD codes (461#), the myMTN NG app, MTN eShop, MTN’s web portal, MoMo, or MTN’s WhatsApp chatbot “Zigi” at 09033000001.

How to activate the MTN broadband router?

To activate your MTN broadband router in Nigeria, insert the MTN SIM card, power on the router, connect to its Wi-Fi, and then subscribe to a broadband data bundle using USSD (461#), the myMTN NG app, MTN eShop, or MTN’s web portal. You can also link your router number to your primary phone number for easier management.

How to log in to MTN broadband?

To log in to your MTN broadband router, connect your device to the MTN router's Wi-Fi network, type 192.168.8.1 into your web browser's address bar, and enter admin as both the username and password. You can find the exact IP address and login details for your specific model printed on the sticker at the bottom of the router.

How do I check my MTN router broadband balance?

You can check your MTN router broadband balance by logging into the MTN Self-Service Portal, where your airtime and data balances are displayed on the homepage, or by using the router interface (192.168.0.1), dialling *312*500#, or the myMTN App.

MTN offers a variety of broadband router plans tailored to your needs, ranging from budget-friendly capped packages to speed-based unlimited options. You can subscribe to these plans by dialling *312*500# or *461*1#, using the MyMTN App, or visiting the MTN website.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to recharge an MTN card using USSD code or MTN menu. Recharging your MTN card is straightforward, and you can do it in just a few steps. MTN gives users several convenient ways to load airtime, whether you prefer using a USSD code, the MTN menu, an app, or even your bank.

You can dial the USSD code *311*PIN# from your phone, where 'PIN' is the 12-digit code on your recharge card. Other methods include using the MTN Nigeria website, the myMTN App, or *904# for On-Demand banking.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng