Welkin International College in Ogun state recorded outstanding 2026 UTME scores, with one student scoring 98 in Mathematics

The college chairman, Mr Beckley Adebayo, credited the results to disciplined teaching and a zero-tolerance policy on exam malpractice

Welkin also won the Cowbellpedia Mathematics Competition junior category in 2025 and the World Mathematics Tournament in 2024

Atan Ota, Ogun state - Welkin International College (Day and Boarding), located at Atan Ota in Ogun state, is drawing increased interest from prospective students and parents following its performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The college chairman, Mr Beckley Adebayo, confirmed the development, noting that the institution recorded impressive scores across several subjects. A particular highlight was one student's score of 98 in Mathematics, which Adebayo described as a reflection of the school's academic culture.

Welkin International College attracts more parents after posting impressive 2026 UTME results, including a student who scored 98 in Mathematics. Photo credit: Welkin International Schools

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: What Drove the Performance

Adebayo pointed to a combination of structured teaching, rigorous preparation, and a school environment built on integrity and healthy competition. He said the institution maintains a firm zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractice, which he believes sets the standard for how students approach their studies.

He added that the UTME results are consistent with a broader track record of academic achievement the college has built over the years. Welkin claimed victory at the World Mathematics Tournament in 2024 and won the Junior Category of the Cowbellpedia Mathematics Competition in 2025, two of the more prominent honours the school has received in recent years.

Adebayo said the college's growing reputation has translated into heightened demand for places, with parents across Ogun state and beyond looking to enrol their children. He confirmed that admissions are currently open for both Day and Boarding students.

He described Welkin International College as a preferred destination for families who want a balance of strong academic results and holistic development for their children.

Welkin International College's strong 2026 UTME performance reportedly sparks a surge in admission enquiries. Photo credit: Welkin International Schools

Source: Facebook

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng