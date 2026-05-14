Everything you need to budget for CAC registration fees in Nigeria in 2026

CAC registration fees in Nigeria range between ₦1,000 and ₦40,000 for elements related to name reservation, reservation of restricted words, and the registration, incorporation, and CTC of documents. These costs vary based on company type, authorised share capital, and whether you choose to use an accreditation agent or file yourself.

CAC registration is the process of establishing your business as a legal entity with Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission. Photo: @Legit'Ng Hausa on Facebook, @cacnigeria1 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration fees start from ₦1,000 for name reservation and can go up to ₦5,000 .

. Reservations for restricted words or special suffixes like Limited Company (Ltd.) and Limited by Guarantee (Gte.) start from ₦5,000 .

like Limited Company (Ltd.) and Limited by Guarantee (Gte.) . The official 2025 gazette increased business name registration to ₦20,000 .

. The CAC filing fee for legally registering a partnership and obtaining your initial Certified True Copies (CTC) of documents ranges between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000 .

of documents ranges between . Accredited agents and law firms that are certified to process and submit pre-incorporation and post-incorporation filings often charge between ₦5,000 and ₦220,000.

A full breakdown of CAC registration fees in Nigeria in 2026

Registering your business in Nigeria with the CAC gives you full legal recognition under Nigerian law. This allows you to open corporate bank accounts, sign official contracts, and access government or financial services. Here are the details of the cost of a CAC registration in 2026, as per the last gazetted CAC fee schedule.

Business name registration fees

Trade name (sole proprietorship or partnership) registration in Nigeria is the sole mandate of CAC. This process begins with a public search and a reservation of your preferred business name. Here are the costs associated with this process and how to complete it.

Service Charge Public business name search Free Name reservation ₦1,000–₦5,000 Name reservation for restricted words ₦5,000–₦35,000 Registration and CTC of registered documents ₦20,000 Remita transaction gateway fee ₦161.25 per transaction Professional fees for an accredited agent's services ₦20,000–₦40,000

Registration for a private or public company limited by shares

CAC registration fees for a limited company are dependent on its issued share capital. Most Nigerian startups register with ₦100,000 in share capital, which falls under the ₦1 million bracket.

Professional fees charged to companies by accredited agents range between ₦30,000 and ₦65,000, while law firms often hired by large companies charge between ₦80,000 and ₦220,000. Here is a breakdown of how much CAC registration is in Nigeria in 2026 by share capital size.

Company size Share capital amount Fee Increase in share capital Small companies ₦1 million or less ₦10,000 ₦10,000 per ₦1 million Private companies (other than small) ₦1 million up to ₦500 million ₦20,000 for every ₦1 million of share capital ₦20,000 per ₦1 million Public limited company Above ₦500 million ₦10,000 for every ₦1 million of share capital ₦10,000 per ₦1 million

Stamp duty is a statutory cost for Nigerian businesses charged by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), not CAC. When registering a company, you will need to pay ₦8,500 for the first ₦1 million share capital. For every subsequent million, the stamp duty charge is 0.75% of the share capital.

Registration fees for incorporated trustees

In Nigeria, registration of NGOs, religious bodies, and associations accompanies several payments. Have a look at how much the cost of CAC registration is for incorporated trustees.

Service Charge Name reservation ₦5,000 Registration and CTC of registered documents ₦40,000 Newspaper publication for the proposed name ₦15,000–₦30,000

What is the SMEDAN free registration scheme?

SMEDAN's SME registration provides Nigerian entrepreneurs with a free online platform to register their businesses and benefit from government access and private sector benefits such as loans, grants, market linkages, training, and support services. You can access this service through the SMEDAN portal. Here is how:

A screenshot of the SMEDAN sign-up page for Nigerian business owners. Photo: @services.gov.ng/signup

Source: Original

To make your application through the SMEDAN portal, visit this SMEDAN registration website. Enter your business name, phone number, email address, and password. Click on the 'Get Started' button to access the micro, small, and medium enterprise registration page. On this page, enter the required information about your business and click on the 'Next' button. Enter the business owner's information and click on the 'Next' button to go to the final page. Provide the business description as required and click 'Submit'. Once submitted, you will receive a pop-up notification informing you that you have successfully registered your business with SMEDAN, and you will receive a set of instructions at your email address. You will find your SMEDAN number and a hyperlink to your SMEDAN certificate. Click on the hyperlink to download your registration certificate.

How do I reserve a name on CAC?

A screenshot of the AI-powered CAC business name generator. Photo: @cac.gov.ng

Source: Original

Here is how you can check if a business name is available on CAC and proceed with registration.

Check for the availability of the business name using the CAC Intelligent Name Search tool. Click on the 'Get Started' button. Enter your proposed name and line of business and click 'Next'. You will receive a similarity and compliance rate for the name, as well as a list of similar names, allowing you to modify the name. Secure your preferred business name by submitting your unique name on the iCRP portal. Sign up to create a profile. On your dashboard, click on 'Name Reservation'. Select 'Business Classification,' that is, the company, LP, or LLP business name. Choose 'Business Type'; these could be sole proprietorship or private Ltd. Enter your proposed name. Select the 'Nature' and 'Specific Nature of Business'. Click 'Check Availability'. If available, click 'Continue to Payment'. If unavailable, click 'Update Business Name' or 'Get Name Suggestions' for AI options, then proceed to payment. Once payment is successful, your name will be approved instantly, and you'll receive your AV Code.

What is the CAC fee?

These are charges imposed by the Corporate Affairs Commission and are related to registering a business in Nigeria.

What is the meaning of CAC registration?

This is the legal process of recording or enlisting a business or organisation with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission.

Who needs to register with the CAC?

Anyone operating a business, company, partnership, NGO, church, foundation, club, or association in Nigeria is legally required to register with the CAC. Without it, you cannot open a bank account, bid for contracts, or protect your business name.

CAC registration fees in Nigeria in 2026 vary depending on the type of business structure. Costs typically include name reservation, incorporation charges, and additional statutory fees such as stamp duty and, where applicable, agent fees. The final amount depends on the business category and filing method chosen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing how to navigate the SMEDAN online registration form. SMEDAN offers an online registration that enables entrepreneurs and business owners to access support, funding opportunities, and government recognition.

To access it, it is essential to understand who is eligible and the steps involved in completing the online registration process. Explore the basic requirements for completing the registration and the step-by-step process.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng