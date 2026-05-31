Budget smartphones under ₦200,000 still offer impressive features, including large displays and long-lasting batteries

Top picks like Tecno Spark 40 and Infinix Hot 50 deliver excellent value and performance for discerning buyers

Affordable options remain available, ensuring reliable smartphones for everyday tasks without overspending

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

With smartphone prices continuing to rise across Nigeria, finding a reliable device without breaking the bank has become increasingly difficult.

Yet, several budget-friendly models from Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Xiaomi, Realme, and POCO are still available for under ₦200,000.

Top smartphones that are still selling under N200,000 nationwide. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A review of current listings from major retailers,, including Jumia, Slot, and Konga shows that consumers can still get feature-packed smartphones at affordable prices.

These devices offer large displays, long-lasting batteries, decent cameras, and enough performance for everyday tasks such as social media, banking, streaming, and light gaming.

What ₦200,000 can buy in 2026

In today’s market, phones below ₦200,000 typically come with 6.6-inch to 6.9-inch displays, 4GB to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and batteries ranging from 5,000mAh to 5,200mAh.

Many now feature 90Hz or 120Hz refresh-rate screens, Android 14 or Android 15 software, and fast charging support. Some even offer premium features such as stereo speakers, IP54 water resistance, and 45W charging speeds.

Best phones under ₦120,000

POCO C71 – ₦102,182

The POCO C71 is currently one of the cheapest Android 15 smartphones available in Nigeria. It features a 6.88-inch 120Hz display, large battery, and enough power for calls, WhatsApp, social media, and mobile banking.

Realme Note 50 – ₦119,100

The Realme Note 50 stands out thanks to its generous 128GB storage, making it ideal for users who store a lot of photos, videos, and apps without relying on external memory cards.

Best value between ₦120,000 and ₦150,000

Samsung Galaxy A07 – ₦135,489

Samsung’s Galaxy A07 combines a powerful Helio G99 processor with one of the strongest software support policies in the budget segment. The device is expected to receive multiple Android upgrades and years of security updates.

Infinix Hot 50i – ₦135,400

With a 120Hz display, 128GB storage, stereo speakers, and IP54 protection, the Hot 50i offers one of the best all-round packages in its price category.

Tecno Spark 30C – ₦135,600

Tecno’s Spark 30C delivers a smooth 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and even an infrared remote control that can be used for TVs, air conditioners, and decoders.

Top picks between ₦145,000 and ₦170,000

Samsung Galaxy A06 – ₦146,005

The Galaxy A06 remains one of the most reliable budget smartphones thanks to Samsung’s clean software experience, Knox security features, and 25W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 14C – ₦146,600

Featuring 6GB RAM and a large 6.88-inch display, the Redmi 14C is a strong option for users who frequently multitask between apps.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro – ₦149,900

This device ships with Android 15 and offers one of the largest displays available under ₦150,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 15C – ₦153,404

According to a report by TechCabal, the Redmi 15C combines a 120Hz display, Android 15, and Xiaomi’s lightweight HyperOS software, making it one of the newest budget phones currently available.

Tecno Spark 40 – ₦165,000

The Spark 40 is arguably the standout phone in this segment. It offers a 120Hz display, 5,200mAh battery, Dolby Atmos speakers, IP54 protection, and impressive 45W fast charging.

Premium budget phones under ₦200,000

Tecno Spark 40 (8GB/256GB) – ₦184,600

For users seeking more storage and better long-term performance, the upgraded Spark 40 variant doubles both RAM and storage while retaining its fast charging capabilities.

Infinix Hot 50 (8GB/128GB) – ₦198,000

Powered by the Dimensity 6300 processor, the Hot 50 delivers the strongest performance on this list.

It is also the only phone in the category equipped with a 5G-capable chipset, making it a future-ready choice.

Which phone offers the best value?

For most buyers, the Tecno Spark 40 offers the best balance of battery life, charging speed, display quality, and affordability.

Samsung phones are among the top gadgets still selling under N200,000 in Nigeria. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Users looking for maximum performance should consider the Infinix Hot 50, while Samsung fans seeking long-term software support may find the Galaxy A07 the smartest investment.

Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers who simply need a dependable smartphone for daily communication and banking can hardly go wrong with the POCO C71, which remains one of the cheapest worthwhile smartphones available in Nigeria today.

Android phones that cost more than some iPhones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s smartphone market has changed significantly, with premium Android devices now selling for more than some iPhone models due to rising import costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and increased demand for flagship features.

Many high-end Android smartphones now comfortably cross the ₦1 million mark, placing them in direct competition with Apple’s premium devices.

For buyers at this level, the focus is no longer just on owning a phone, but on getting top performance, advanced cameras, strong battery life, premium design, and long-term software support.

Source: Legit.ng