The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) issued a communiqué on July 9 urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step aside after his first term

NCEF renewed its attack on Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket, raising concerns about Christian safety amid ongoing violence in Nigeria

The forum demanded an independent probe into the PFIPC controversy and urged INEC to guarantee credible elections in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has publicly called on President Bola Tinubu to rule out a second-term bid in the 2027 elections, arguing that his government has fallen far short of expectations on security, the economy, and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, July 31, the position was contained in a communiqué dated July 9 and signed by NCEF national chairman Samuel Gani, who said the federal government's handling of critical national issues had been "hugely sub-optimal".

NCEF urges President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 elections, citing concerns over insecurity, the economy, and citizens' welfare. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Guardian also noted the Christian elders' call.

The communiqué read:

"The direction in which the Tinubu presidency is leading the nation offers increasing apprehension rather than hope."

The statement added that patriots had "no option" but to urge the president to forgo a second term and instead focus the remainder of his tenure on restructuring Nigeria and delivering a new constitution.

NCEF renews criticism over Muslim-Muslim ticket

The forum again condemned Tinubu's decision to run in 2023 alongside a fellow Muslim, Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling it "tone-deaf and grossly insensitive" at a time when Christians are bearing the brunt of violence across the country. The elders linked this concern directly to what they described as ongoing killings and atrocities going unpunished.

On the question of who should succeed Tinubu, the NCEF acknowledged that north-south power rotation is not written into the constitution but argued that it remains essential for national cohesion. The group urged Nigerians to back a southern candidate in 2027, citing what it called the south's current turn in the rotation arrangement.

Calls for probe and electoral integrity

The forum demanded an independent investigation into the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing the controversy surrounding it as a direct indictment of the Tinubu administration. It compared what it called the "flagrant compromise of national institutions" to the conduct of General Ibrahim Babangida's military government.

Furthermore, the NCEF issued warnings to both the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It cautioned judges against perceived bias in election disputes, saying Nigeria "is now at a tipping point" where judicial partiality could prove deeply damaging. INEC was urged to protect its independence and deliver elections that are free, fair, and credible.

NCEF warns INEC ahead of the 2027 election, urging the electoral commission to uphold a credible and transparent voting process. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Closing the communiqué, the elders said Nigerians are ready for meaningful change and warned that the patience of citizens enduring prolonged hardship "must no longer be taken for granted."

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate has reached a point where the INEC has had to issue a warning that campaigning at this time is illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng