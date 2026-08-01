Nollywood actor Charles Okocha called out skit maker Carter Efe for a celebrity boxing match after his win over Portable

The rematch against Portable, dubbed 'Unfinished Business', ended in controversy at the Federal Palace Hotel on July 31, 2026

Portable later claimed he sustained bite marks during the bout, while his management issued an apology to organisers and fans

Fresh off his victory over controversial singer Portable, Nollywood actor Charles Okocha is already eyeing his next fight, and he has a very specific target in mind.

Speaking to the media after his win, Okocha named content creator and skit maker Carter Efe as the opponent he wants next, making it clear he has no reservations about stepping into the ring with him.

Charles Okocha sets his sights on another celebrity boxing contest following his victory over Portable. Photo: charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Speaking in the video circulating online, Charles Okocha said:

"I don't care if it's Carter Efe and all that. I wish I could because I wanna beat the living hell out of that kid. Like Yo, I am not scared; bring it on," he said.

The victory that sparked the callout came on Friday, July 31, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bout, dubbed "Unfinished Business," was a rematch born out of a long-running dispute over their first encounter, which had originally been ruled in Portable's favour, a result Charles Okocha never accepted.

During the second meeting, Portable appeared competitive before the fight broke down into a chaotic brawl that the referee could not control.

Security personnel and bodyguards were forced to intervene after the bell closed the opening round.

When Portable returned to the ring, officials handed Okocha the win by disqualification.

Notably, Portable had already tasted defeat in celebrity boxing earlier in 2026, losing to Carter Efe in a previous bout.

That history likely adds fuel to Okocha's motivation for targeting Efe as his next opponent.

Watch Charles Okocha challenge Carter Efe to a boxing match in the video below:

Fans react to Charles Okocha's callout of Carter Efe

The challenge set social media alight, with fans sharing mixed opinions on whether Okocha could handle Carter Efe:

@lynda32333 wrote:

"Charles u wan scatter Carter mouth 👄 e no go work for you 😂😂😂"

@Ekenzy69 reacted:

"Okocha don turn Anthony Joshua of Nollywood 😂"

@Charity_tech123 commented:

"Charles no dey rest at all Just collect 150M finish, already looking for Carter Efe. This man wan clear the whole celebrity boxing division one by one."

@princejeremy004 said:

"Charles should enjoy his victory and leave Carter tf alone.. he doesn't stand a chance with him"

@Jollofmash wrote:

"Efe go beat you in this money cleaning spree."

@Stoneeeee335741 added:

"If you beat Carterrrrr I go dash person my phone and laptop that day I swear to GOD."

Charles Okocha expresses interest in another celebrity boxing fight after defeating Portable in the ring. Photo: charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Portable claims he was bitten by Charles Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Afrobeats singer Portable was disqualified in his rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The singer claimed that Okocha bit him during the fight, showing marks on his body in a video shared on Instagram.

Portable insisted he had dominated the bout before the scuffle and declared he would not fight again, framing his exit as a matter of self-worth rather than defeat.

Source: Legit.ng