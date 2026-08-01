The Dr David Olofu Campaign Council condemned attacks that killed over 15 people across Otukpo and Ohimini local government areas in Benue South

The campaign council called on the Benue State Government to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the killings and account for all losses

The ADC Benue South senatorial candidate proposed moving the operational headquarters of Benue State's security architecture to Otukpo to speed up response to attacks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otukpo, Benue State - The Dr David Olofu Campaign Council has called on the Benue State Government to establish a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into ongoing attacks in Benue South and has also demanded that the state's security command be relocated to Otukpo.

The council claimed that more than 15 people were killed within a few days in Efeyi-Ugboju and Ipom-Ugboju communities in Otukpo Local Government Area, and in Agadagba and Ochobo in Ohimini Local Government Area.

Olofu urges relocation of security HQ to Otukpo after violence. Photo credit: @thesunnigeria

Source: Twitter

The campaign council of the ADC Benue South Senatorial District candidate added that homes were burnt down and farmlands destroyed in the attacks.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng over the weekend in response to a wave of killings it described as a "genocidal pogrom"

Judicial panel, security demands

The campaign council proposed that the judicial panel, if constituted, carry out two key functions.

First, it should conduct an independent investigation into the killings and identify those responsible.

Second, it should document the full scale of lives lost and property destroyed, including damage to farming activity in affected communities, to support relief efforts and possible prosecution.

On security, Olofu proposed the immediate relocation of the Benue State Security Architecture's operational headquarters from its current location to Otukpo, the headquarters of the Benue South Senatorial District.

The campaign council argued that a forward command base in Otukpo would allow security forces to respond more quickly to attacks and rebuild public confidence in the state's security system.

Benue killings: Call on federal, state authorities

The campaign council addressed its appeal directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It urged all four to treat the situation in Benue South as a matter of national urgency.

"We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim,"

The council quoted Elie Wiesel, adding that the campaign stands firmly with the affected communities in Otukpo and Ohimini local government areas.

Benue South killings: Olofu demands security HQ shift to Otukpo amid recent attacks

Source: Original

ADC chieftain reveals cause of Benue killings

Recall that ADC chieftain Kelly Agaba said the ongoing violence in Apa, Agatu, and Otukpo is driven by land grabbing and mineral resource control.

Agaba claimed a portion of land called Adepati Island, rich in minerals, was sold to Fulani interests in 2016 with government knowledge.

The Benue-indigene politician alleged that a village called Amla-Icho has been seized by militia and turned into a fortress camp, crippling the local agro-economy.

Herdsmen kill 15 in fresh Benue attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed invaders struck two communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least 15 people dead.

The Efeyi-Ugboju attack lasted over four hours from 5am on Tuesday, with locals saying the death toll could still rise.

Otukpo LGA Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed 14 bodies recovered and called on the government to enforce the anti-open grazing law.

Source: Legit.ng