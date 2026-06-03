MTN Oyato bundles offer eligible South-West customers an easy, budget-friendly way to activate discounted data and voice plans using simple USSD codes such as *312*14*1# and *312*14*2# or SMS keywords SW1 and SW2.

MTN Oyato bundles are only eligible within any of the seven South-West states. Photo: @KehindeAdeyemi (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The MTN Oyato offer is subject to strict regional limits and is only available to users in the South-West states: Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Edo, Ekiti, and Kwara .

. Eligible prepaid and postpaid customers can quickly activate the ₦400 or ₦800 Oyato bundles by dialling *312*14*1# and *312*14*2#, or by sending SW1 or SW2 via SMS to 312, respectively.

Oyato bundles by dialling *312*14*1# and *312*14*2#, or by sending SW1 or SW2 via SMS to 312, respectively. Each affordable bundle combines nationwide voice minutes with a dedicated data allowance for short-term calls and browsing.

with a dedicated for short-term calls and browsing. The MTN Oyato subscriptions offer flexible renewal options, allowing users to opt out of automatic billing at any time by texting NOSW1 or NOSW2 to 312.

What are MTN Oyato bundles?

MTN Oyato bundles are location-based promotional offers that provide eligible users with affordable data and voice benefits. Depending on the selected plan, they include data for browsing, social media, and streaming. They also offer national voice minutes at a flat rate of ₦10 per minute, as well as combined voice-and-data value packs.

The bundles are priced lower than standard MTN data plans to help reduce communication costs and come with short validity periods that vary by plan.

What you need to activate MTN Oyato bundles

Before subscribing to MTN Oyato bundles, customers must meet certain basic requirements to ensure successful activation. These include:

MTN Oyato bundles require an active MTN SIM and eligible subscription conditions. Photo: @Kehinde Adeyemi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

An active MTN prepaid or postpaid SIM

Adequate airtime (₦400 or ₦800, depending on the selected plan)

Physical presence in one of the supported states (Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Edo, Ekiti, or Kwara)

Access to MTN network coverage on a mobile device (smartphone or feature phone)

Subscribing is quick and does not require internet access. MTN Oyato bundles come in two plans: the ₦400 Oyato bundle and the ₦800 Oyato bundle, both of which can be activated through official USSD codes or SMS keywords. Below is a step-by-step guide to subscribing.

Using USSD

Dial *312*14*1# to subscribe to the ₦400 bundle or *312*14*2# for the ₦800 bundle. Choose your preferred bundle option. Confirm your subscription. You will receive instant activation confirmation.

Using SMS

Send SW1 for the ₦400 bundle or SW2 for the ₦800 bundle to 312. Wait for a confirmation message.

How to activate auto-renewal on MTN Oyato bundles

MTN Oyato bundles can be renewed or switched to auto-renewal using a simple SMS command. Photo: @KehindeAdeyemi (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

MTN Oyato bundles allow users to switch from a one-off subscription to auto-renewal, or to renew an expired bundle, using a simple SMS command. This helps users stay connected without having to repeat the full activation process each time.

To do this, send a command to 312 using the format R + bundle code.

For example, to renew an active Oyato ₦800 bundle, send RSW2 to 312.

How to manage MTN Oyato auto-renewal

MTN Oyato auto-renewal can be managed at any time. Users can disable it using a simple SMS command.

For ₦400 plan: Text NOSW1 to 312

For ₦800 plan: Text NOSW2 to 312

How to check MTN Oyato data balance

You can easily check your remaining MTN Oyato data and voice balance using the following methods:

Dial *312*4# or *310# to view your remaining data and call time.

Send 2 to 312 via SMS to check your balance details.

What you get with MTN Oyato bundles

After subscribing to MTN Oyato bundles, users receive a mix of voice minutes and data, depending on the plan they select.

Bundle Voice (minutes) Data value Validity period Oyato ₦400 7 minutes 600MB 2 days Oyato ₦800 15 minutes 2,048MB (2GB) 3 days

These allocations are activated immediately after subscription. Users can use the voice minutes for national calls, while the data can be used for browsing, social media, streaming, and other online activities.

MTN Oyato usage rates

In addition to the voice minutes and data allocations included in the bundles, MTN Oyato subscribers are charged the following rates:

Service Rate Voice calls ₦10 per minute (16.67k/sec) Data (Oyato ₦400) ₦0.55 per MB Data (Oyato ₦800) ₦0.32 per MB SMS ₦6 per SMS from the main account

Benefits of MTN Oyato bundles

MTN Oyato Nigeria bundles offer a simple, affordable way to stay connected with both calls and data. Below are the key benefits:

Cost-effective combined data and voice plans.

Quick activation via USSD or SMS.

No internet connection required.

Reduced call rates during the validity period.

Ideal for users with heavy daily communication needs.

What is the MTN Oyato code?

The official MTN Oyato USSD codes are *312*14*1# for the ₦400 plan and *312*14*2# for the ₦800 plan.

What is the validity of MTN Oyato bundles?

The Oyato ₦400 bundle is valid for 2 days, while the Oyato ₦800 bundle is valid for 3 days.

You generally cannot subscribe to MTN Oyato bundles in Lagos or Abuja. It is a geo-restricted offer available only to users physically located in eligible states, including Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Edo, Ekiti, and Kwara.

MTN Oyato bundles are geo-restricted and unavailable in Lagos and Abuja. Photo: @baddest_cash (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Can I use my Oyato voice mins to make international calls?

You will not be able to make international calls using your Oyato bundle. However, you can still make international calls using airtime from your main account.

Can I share MTN Oyato bundles?

Data and voice minutes cannot be shared or gifted to another line. However, unused value may be rolled over if the plan is renewed within the allowed period.

MTN Oyato bundles offer eligible users an affordable way to stay connected with discounted data and a flat ₦10 per-minute call rate. They are easy to activate via USSD or SMS, but users should first understand eligibility, bundle limits, and auto-renewal settings.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about the MTN Y'ello data gifting promo. It is a special MTN Group campaign that rewards customers for sharing data with friends and family.

The MTN Y'ello promo is usually held during selected periods or special events and is open to both new and existing MTN customers on eligible plans. To make the most of it, users should understand how it works and ensure they meet the required conditions.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng