Canada's government website identified six categories of criminal offences that can make a foreigner inadmissible to the country

The list includes offences ranging from theft and assault to drug possession and dangerous driving

Canada also outlined a possible path for affected applicants to still gain entry despite their criminal history

Canada has identified six groups of people who may be turned away at the border and explained what steps an affected applicant can take to still secure entry into the country.

According to the Canadian government's official website, the many categories of individuals may be found inadmissible under Canadian law.

Canada lists 6 categories of people who may be refused visa in 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/mustafahacalaki/Grant Faint

Source: Getty Images

Why Canada denies these visa applicants

- People who have been involved in theft

- People who have been charged with assault

- People involved in or charged with mansl@ughter

- People with dangerous driving offences

- People who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol

- People involved in the possession of or tr@fficking in drugs

The Canadian government explained that the reason these individuals may be refused a visa is tied to the nature of the offences themselves. Under Canadian immigration law, a foreign national who has committed or been involved in any of the above acts risks being declared inadmissible, regardless of where in the world the offence took place.

One notable exception applies to minors. Canada stated that individuals who were below the age of 18 at the time of the offence may still be considered for entry into the country, even if they fall within one of the listed categories.

How affected applicants can still enter Canada

Canada also shared a potential pathway for those who would otherwise be turned away. The government explained that a visa applicant can still be granted entry if they are able to satisfy an immigration officer that they meet the legal requirements to do so.

This means that being in one of the six groups does not automatically result in a permanent ban. Applicants who believe they qualify despite their past may present their case directly to an immigration officer, who then determines whether the legal threshold for entry has been met.

Visa: UK warns foreign criminals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed three categories of people who may not be granted visas under its immigration rules.

According to the government, foreign criminals, people with a suspended sentence of 12 months, and foreigners with a history of violence could have their visa applications refused.

Source: Legit.ng