Gunmen attacked three miners returning from a mining site in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State on Thursday evening, July 30, 2026

The three victims were identified by name, with two of them sustaining fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest

A Bokkos community leader confirmed the incident, saying security forces have begun tracking the attackers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bokkos, Plateau State - Three miners were shot dead along the GSS Daffo Road in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Residents described the Thursday evening, July 30, 2026, incident as another targeted attack on workers returning from a mining site.

Armed men target miners, leaving 3 dead in Plateau State

Source: Original

The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. as the victims made their way back from a mining site at Fubok in Daffo District.

It was gathered that the armed men opened fire on the miners before fleeing the area.

As reported by Daily Trust, Christopher Luka, the Youth Leader in Bokkos, confirmed the killings on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Luka identified the three victims as 45-year-old Maren Agom, from Tadai Village in Manguna District, who was shot in the head; 38-year-old Joe Buba, from Josho Village in Daffo District, who was shot in the chest; and a third man identified only as Mr Yellow.

He disclosed that their bodies were taken to Alheri Medical Centre in Daffo, Bokkos LGA.

Security Forces respond to Plateau attack

Peter Maju, a resident of the community, said security personnel were alerted promptly after the attack and have since begun efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

He added that security presence in the area has been strengthened to prevent further violence.

Attempts to reach DSP Alfred Alabo, the state police spokesman, for an official response were unsuccessful before this report was filed.

The killings mark the latest in a series of violent incidents that have struck Bokkos and surrounding parts of Plateau State in recent months.

Gunmen target miners in Plateau, 3 lives lost in evening attack. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill 3 herdsmen, injure 2 others

Recall that gunmen ambushed a group of herders grazing cattle near Tanjol community in Riyom l government area of Plateau State on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

MACBAN identified the three deceased herders by name and accused the Berom ethnic group of carrying out the attack.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association denied the allegation, claiming the victims were attackers repelled by local vigilantes.

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Plateau governor vows justice after gunmen kill 22

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed to bring perpetrators to justice after gunmen killed 22 residents in Kawel community, Bokkos local government area.

Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, made the declaration during a condolence visit to the affected community.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu deployed a senior officer and tactical team to Plateau state following the deadly attack.

Source: Legit.ng